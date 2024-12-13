Rev with a Cause

Maui Off-Road Adventures offers exhilarating rides and opportunity to plant trees to help restore island

by Ashley Probst

Photo by Travis Burke

Strap into an all-terrain vehicle and feel the engine purr as you set off on winding trails in the West Maui Mountains. Whip around rocky curves and tunnel under natural canopies, the path shifting beneath your wheels. Laughter erupts as ATVs splash through puddles, throwing mud on occupants — a badge of honor on this thrilling adventure.

As high energy as the experience is, there’s also a sense of peace while navigating the lush landscape. Sunlight filters through the trees, butterflies and dragonflies flit through the soft air, and bright blooms pop with color amid the scent of fresh rain mingled with earth. Beyond the jungle-green interior, breathtaking views of Molokai, Lanai and the Auau Channel arise in vivid splendor.

Whether exploring dense grassy expanses untouched by time, revving up exposed hillsides to capture those panoramic vistas or traversing gullies, the rough terrain feels surprisingly smooth atop Maui Off-Road Adventures’ Can-Am Maverick Sport MAX all-terrain vehicles. And the sharper the corner, the greater the surprise around the bend.

“The vehicles themselves are very apt to do whatever we could throw at them. They’ll climb up just about anything,” said Jesse Sword, vice president of operations. They’re made to handle the muddy flanks of this fertile mountainside located below one of the wettest places on the planet.

Maui Off-Road Adventures

With expert staff guiding the way, guests of all ages and skill levels can enjoy a seamless journey across thousands of acres and 25 miles of interconnected trails. “We had a 92-year-old lady come up by herself and drive herself the whole two hours. She loved it,” Sword recalled of one of his most memorable riders. “She came back with three friends a month later.”

Providing an exhilarating ATV ride that also celebrates Maui County’s rich history and stunning natural beauty lies at the heart of Maui Off-Road Adventures — an island tour company committed to education and environmental stewardship. “We’re ripping around in a four-wheel-drive machine, but also getting to give back to Maui,” Sword said.

Over the last several years, Maui Off-Road Adventures’ crew and customers have planted approximately 30,000 koa, aalii, ulei, pōhinahina and other native Hawaiian trees and shrubs in partnership with Puu Kukui Watershed Preserve. The reforestation project aims to transform former plantation lands into a thriving grove to help mitigate prevalent island issues such as soil erosion and freshwater scarcity, with a future goal of introducing up to 15 native species at higher elevations.

Maui Off-Road Adventures extends its philanthropic efforts beyond reforestation, demonstrating a commitment to animal welfare through a collaboration with Good Cat Network. The team also took on a humanitarian role following the Lahaina wildfire, raising more than $40,000 for Maui Off-Road Adventures ohana affected by the disaster.

The company’s present focus is returning to pre-fire operations, which Sword estimated will take about a year. From there, the company hopes to build its own shop, which will include a dedicated check-in area and parking lot.

Currently, Maui Off-Road Adventures runs its two-hour tours daily for guests ages 7 and older, bringing to life a vision in which adventure and conservation coexist and charting a path toward a more sustainable island for all.