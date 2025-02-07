Editorʻs Letter

What Makes Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi?

There’s a beloved saying in the Hawaiian Islands: Maui nō ka ‘oi. These words are more than a prideful sentiment that Maui is the best – they reflect the deep care and reverence we have for this sacred land. It’s in the way the ocean gently kisses the shores of our 120-mile coastline and in the resilient spirit of our community as we rally to uplift our ‘ohana who lost their homes, businesses and loved ones in the Lāhainā fires.

In this issue, we’re proud to share the “2025 Shaka List” – a collection of just a few of the few da kine that make this island nō ka ‘oi. Maui, like this magazine, is a story of resilience, beauty and community, showing unshaken grace through adversity.

This year also brought an exciting new neighbor to our skies: the ‘alalā, the native Hawaiian crow. A pilot program reintroduced this intelligent bird to the leeward slopes of Haleakalā in December. After more than two decades of absence in the wild, conservationists find hope in these sleek black birds as they take flight, playing a role in healing the island’s ecosystem.

Healing comes in many forms, and at the Royal Lahaina Resort in Kā‘anapali, it takes the shape of music. The resort hosts nightly musical gatherings featuring local artists under the sprawling branches of a century-old rubber tree – a nod to its cousin, the Lāhainā banyan tree. The spirit of community in West Maui remains unshaken, and The Branches is just one example of what happens when people come together not just to rebuild, but to grow something beautiful from the ashes.

Just five miles south stands the mighty banyan tree in Lāhainā town. The largest banyan in the country was engulfed in flames during the 2023 fire. Now, it shows signs of growth and restoration. In a touching personal essay, contributor Craig Hewitt reflects on a resilient future: “Only God can make a banyan tree,” he writes, “but sometimes he calls on us to nurture it.”

No issue about Maui would be complete without honoring the island’s unparalleled beauty, including its 60 named beaches and countless hidden stretches of sand. From Sugar Beach in Kīhei to Nāpili Beach in Kapalua, our annual “Best Beaches” feature highlights everything from world-famous sunbathing spots to secluded local fish haunts.

And in the spirit of celebration, we’re also thrilled to share our curated Dining Guide featuring some of the island’s best establishments. From shave ice stands to mom-and-pop diners and sushi bars, many are past ‘Aipono Award winners.

As we gear up for this year’s ‘Aipono Awards Gala at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Ballroom, we can’t wait to peruse your nominations. On April 26, we’ll be celebrating the very best of Maui’s dining scene – and we hope to see you there!

A hui hou – see you soon.

With Aloha,

Chris Amundson / Publisher & Editor

chris@mauimagazine.net