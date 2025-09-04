Turn the Page

Find new meaning at Maui’s Little Free Libraries

by Lisa L. Schell

photographs by René Jacinto

With its pristine beaches and small picturesque towns, Maui embodies a reader’s paradise. Visitors and resident bookworms looking for a relaxing nook will find many options, from quiet beach parks to cozy coffee shops and cafés. Even better, Maui boasts more than a dozen Little Free Libraries (LFLs) – miniature book-sharing hubs where avid readers can explore the Valley Isle’s eclectic neighborhoods one book at a time.

Scattered across the island – from Wailuku to Kīhei and from Hāna to Launiupoko – each Little Free Library is unique, with varying designs, colors and decorations. They’re easily located via the Little Free Library app or website’s interactive map.

Little Free Libraries began in Wisconsin with Todd Bol, who built a model of a one-room schoolhouse as a tribute to his book-loving mother, a teacher. Bol mounted the library on a post in his front yard and invited neighbors to exchange books. The idea caught on, and he soon founded the Little Free Library nonprofit, which now oversees a network of small book exchanges in more than 100 countries. The libraries foster community, offer free access to books and encourage a love of reading.

As you travel Maui’s winding roads, these whimsical structures stand as a testament to the island’s love for storytelling and shared knowledge. Using the app or visiting littlefreelibrary.org, readers can find library locations, learn their origin stories and even sign a digital guest book.

Wailuku’s Literary oasis

Wailuku Town has long been Central Maui’s cultural hub, with historic landmarks, galleries and theaters. Today, the town’s Little Free Library has found a fitting home at Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden, a six-acre property located in the heart of Wailuku District, shaded by sprawling monkeypod trees and filled with outdoor children’s exhibits and play spaces.

The brightly painted library box – built as an Eagle Scout project by Jonathan Merchant and decorated with Polynesian motifs by local artist Amanda Joy Bowers – sits inside the garden, in front of the Sugar Plantation House. Families browse the shelves, while students from ʻĪao Intermediate stop in after school to trade novels, textbooks and well-loved mysteries.

Part of the Historic Wailuku District, the garden is stewarded by Imua Family Services and hosts cultural events and children’s programs including an Outdoor Nature Based Inclusion Preschool. Displays highlight native and canoe plants, cultural practices and the importance of conservation in Maui’s central valley. The LFL adds to the sense of discovery – a reminder that stories grow like trees, nurtured by sharing.

Wailuku Town is Central Maui’s artistic hub, and the Little Free Library at Imua Discovery Garden sits just steps from its vibrant galleries, theaters and shops.

Nearby are the Bailey House Museum (Hale Hō‘ike‘ike) and Kaʻahumanu Church. Built in 1832 and named for Queen Kaʻahumanu, a wife of Kamehameha I, the church’s white steeple and stone walls remain among Wailuku’s most recognizable landmarks. The ʻĪao Theater continues its legacy as a 1928 Spanish Mission Revival landmark, and Market Street hums with galleries, boutiques and restaurants such as SixtyTwo MarcKet and 808 Old Town Bistro.

Up the valley, rainforest trails wind toward Kuka‘emoku (ʻĪao Needle) at ʻĪao Valley State Monument. Swap a book at Imua Discovery Garden, then step into Wailuku’s mix of history, art and nature – a story best read in person.

Waikapū & the Three-Year Swim Club

The green Waikapū LFL pays homage to its community with taro leaf motifs and a depiction of Mauna Kahalawai. It is tucked off Highway 30, near Noho‘ana Farm.



Tucked off Highway 30, Waikapū’s LFL sits near the boundaries of Nohoʻana Farm, a small family-run organic farm cultivating kalo and other Hawaiian crops. The farm also offers ʻāina-based bilingual education programs focused on traditional agriculture. Another Eagle Scout project with Amanda Joy Bowers’ artwork, the vibrant green box reflects the community’s identity with taro leaf motifs and an image of Mauna Kahalawai.

Fans of Julie Checkoway’s The Three-Year Swim Club will want to stop at Waikapu on 30, a walk-up restaurant serving island staples like loco moco, chow fun and spam musubi. The site was once home to the Sakamoto Store, owned by the father of coach Soichi Sakamoto, who founded the swim club in 1937 to train the children of sugar cane workers – ultimately aiming for the 1940 Olympics.

West Side

Launiupoko is home to West Maui’s only LFL, located just off Kai Hele Ku Street, mauka from the Lāhainā Bypass. The bright red box serves the neighborhood, with a sign reading “David’s idea” beneath the door. Visitors can leave a digital message on the app – or get personal with a handwritten note inside the box.

This LFL is perfect if you’re heading to Launiupoko Beach Park and need something new to read. Grab a slice from Leoda’s in Olowalu or pick up spam musubi at the Olowalu General Store and settle in with your book on the sand.

A Maui Little Free Library “scavenger hunt” offers a blend of natural beauty, local culture and literary discovery. The app is updated as new libraries are added, offering ever-changing opportunities to explore. So, remember to keep turning the page, and add a new chapter to your Maui story.

Many of the LFLs are student-led initiatives. At KĪhei Charter School, the book nook serves as the school’s library (top).

Upcountry

The LFL app reveals several boxes scattered across Upcountry in neighborhoods like Haliʻimaile, Pukalani and Kula. The Kula LFL – near Kula Bistro and the historic Morihara Store – offers a literary break for residents and travelers alike. After a sunrise at Haleakalā, grab a book and take in the views at Aliʻi Kula Lavender Farm. And if you’re feeling creative, leave a handmade piece in the nearby Little Free Art Gallery.

Kahului Book Nooks

In Kahului, readers can browse a book box outside the Maui Hui Mālama Learning Center on Mahalani Street. After graduating in 2021, Jonathan Merchant donated his graduation money so the center could register its own LFL. Jonathan and his ʻohana installed the official plaque on the box, which was built by handyman Uncle Mike and painted by local artist and mentor Jillian Ikehara.

The Kahului LFL is just a short walk from one of Maui’s favorite spots for shave ice: Ululani’s. Book lovers can also explore the Friends of the Library Bookstore at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, offering used and new books, CDs and audiobooks.

Haʻikū’s Natural Escape

A redwood-stained LFL sits between Jaws Country Store and Twin Falls, just past the Zero Mile Marker on the Road to Hāna. It’s a perfect pit stop before or after visiting Twin Falls. If you’re hungry, grab something from Baked on Maui – known for its pastries, artisan breads, sandwiches and salads.

Kīhei

At Kīhei Charter School, a student-led initiative brought an LFL to the campus on Lipoa Parkway. The blue-and-white box, painted with black vines, now serves as the school’s library. The site is near Maui Brewing Company and just minutes from South Maui beaches and attractions like South Maui Gardens – an ideal place to read and relax with a cold beer.

Each book nook reflects the community in style, design and materials. The redwood-stained Ha‘ikū box lives between Jaws Country Store and Twin Falls.