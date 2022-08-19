How to Speak Chicken

Any visitor to Maui has surely encountered the Islands’ most prodigious species: Gallus gallus domesticus, aka the chicken, or moa in Hawaiian. Literally anywhere you go, a moa is there: at Ululani’s Shave Ice, where apparently their favorite flavor is guava-pineapple; on the patio at Amigo’s in Kīhei, getting fat on chips and salsa; and crossing the road in Lahaina or Wailuku or Kahului to get to Home Depot or to the food trucks or simply to the other side.

The empty lot across the street has given me the opportunity to study chickens in the wild. Dozens of them call that tangle of kiawe and weedy grass home, and every day, dozens of them come across the way to utterly destroy my yard. While I appreciate their unflagging appetite for cockroaches and centipedes, I dislike their methodology, which is basically to dig a number of sloppy, chicken-sized holes in search of snacks. No amount of shooing, chasing or spraying with the hose can dissuade them from this pursuit, and whether it’s spectacular stupidity or persistence, they always return in less than an hour.

This regular chicken traffic means I have become very familiar with their chatter, especially that of the roosters, who are arguably the most garrulous. According to my observations, there are two distinct chicken squadrons across the way, and possibly on all of Maui: the Neil Sedakas and the Spigurkeys. I divined this fact by listening repeatedly to their crowing (and at all hours of the day or night — because roosters cannot tell time), which is either, Neil-Se-DAHH-Ka! or Spi-GURRR-key! (Listen for yourself; I guarantee you will hear one or the other.)

Humans may be incensed by this repeated announcement of their allegiance, but when the roosters come a-crowing, the hens come a-running. Successful Spigurkeys and Neil Sedakas strut about with their chests puffed out, each orbited by a sycophantic solar system of hens whom they boss about relentlessly. As the hens toil in the dirt, roosters of both camps emit a throaty Buckbuck-blahhh every few minutes, which loosely translates as, Dig faster, Marge, I’m starving! As soon as Marge turns up a bug, the rooster swoops in to gobble it up, then continues with the buckbuck-blahhh, sometimes for hours on end unless something comes to interrupt his bossy feasting — a passing car, a curious dog, or worst of all, a human.

The appearance of a human triggers an automatic increase in volume and a new syllabic emphasis, BuckbuckBAWWWK-buckbuckBAWWWK! that likely means, PeoplepeopleRUN-peoplepeopleRUN! And run they do, their squawking fading Doppler-style into the kiawe as they retreat (temporarily).

What happens between Spigurkeys, Neil Sedakas and their hens behind clumps of kiawe is left to the imagination, but every so often, a hen makes a guttural sound that builds in volume and intensity, and that is surely the direct result of some hanky-panky: crucrucru-cruuuuuuuUUUUUUUUUAAAKK! While it has no direct translation, this primal noise is similar to that of a human giving birth, and continues until the hen passes an enormous orb (or 12) out of her behind.

A few weeks later, the hen emerges from the woods surrounded by dozens of egg-shaped fuzzballs with feet, their cheeping analogous to saying mommommommommommom relentlessly as they bash into one another or into the curb or into their mother. Amidst the whirling, swirling, cheeping horde, the hen systematically intones chuck…chuck…chuck…chuck… over and over, like a sleep-deprived mother on autopilot saying, come here…stop that…come here…be quiet…come here…

While the hens are thusly occupied, the Spigurkeys and Neil Sedakas roam about solo until the chicks grow up (or are eaten by feral cats or flattened by cars), and they are once again entertained as members of the family, free to continue the cycle and reassure their position as the most successful species in Hawai‘i.