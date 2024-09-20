Maui Beaches for Every Personality

There is a lot to love about Maui, but beaches are among the island’s biggest allures. With 30 of Maui’s 120 miles of coastline occupied by sandy shores, visitors often wonder, which are Maui’s best beaches?

Well, the answer is entirely subjective. What makes a beach the “best” depends on who you ask. After all, a parent with young children will likely have a completely different answer than an on-the-go adventurer. But with 81 beaches spread across the island, it’s hardly hyperbolic to say there is a Maui beach to suit every personality.

The Relaxed Sunseeker: Wailea Beach

If you want nothing more than to lay out on the sand with high-end amenities at your disposal, add Wailea Beach to your beach bucket list. Fringed by luxe resorts like the Grand Wailea and Four Seasons, Wailea Beach has a definitive resort vibe – and the crowds to go along with it.

But comforts are never far at Wailea Beach. Restaurants, shops, spas, bars and beach rentals are just a stone’s throw away. The Four Seasons even operates a cafe/sundries shop just steps from the sand, so if you forget your reef-safe sunscreen – or your morning caffeine – you can get your fix at Beachwalk Cafe.

Wailea Beach is ideal for snorkeling and stand-up paddling when conditions are calm. If you have someone more adventurous joining you, Wailea Beach is the perfect compromise, striking a balance between relaxation and fun.

The On-The-Go Beachgoer: Kaanapali Beach

Adventure and action are hallmarks at Kaanapali Beach, often regarded as one of the best Maui beaches. This 1.5-mile strip of sand is dotted with resorts, restaurants, shops and activity kiosks, and the opportunities for ocean activities are virtually endless. Hop on a catamaran to explore coral reefs on the neighboring island of Lanai, or opt for a surf lesson, kayaking tour, or leisurely stand-up paddle. Activities like parasailing, jet skiing or whale watching are also available depending on the season.

There are myriad ways to keep yourself occupied at Kaanapali Beach, even on land. Shopping centers, luaus, spas and golf courses are mere minutes from the sand and surf. If you’re on the hunt for more meaningful travel experiences, you can dive into history and culture on the Kaanapali historic trail or learn about Maui’s ocean environment at the Hawaii Wildlife Discovery in Whalers Village. No matter your interest, there are virtually endless ways to indulge at Kaanapali Beach.

The Surfer: Hookipa Beach

On Maui’s north shore, Hookipa Beach offers some of the most consistent surf on the island – especially in the winter months. Many of Maui’s north shore beaches are protected by outer reefs, which dispel wave energy before reaching shore. Hookipa, however, has no outer reef, which causes powerful surf to break in shallow water less than 100 meters offshore – drawing surfers, windsurfers and spectators alike.

This surf break is not recommended for beginners due to the area’s high winds, strong currents and powerful surf. But sticking to the sand offers its share of benefits. Scores of green sea turtles often haul out to bask at Hookipa, and it’s become one of Maui’s premier places for turtle viewing. Just be sure to keep your distance to avoid disturbing the turtles – or risk a hefty fine.

The Family-Oriented: Launiupoko Beach

While the surf at Hookipa isn’t suitable for beginners, the soft-breaking waves at Launiupoko can be a great place to learn. What’s more, this west side beach is ideal for young keiki. Kids can splash in the sandy, shallow wading pool, protected from the surf and tides by a large rock wall. The beach park also features large shade trees, picnic tables, fresh water showers and restrooms.

The Photographer: Waianapanapa State Park

Pa’iloa Beach at Waianapanapa State Park is arguably one of Maui’s most famous beaches. Colloquially known as Maui’s “black sand beach,” Pa‘iloa Beach is essentially a small cove made up of tiny volcanic pebbles, worn down and made smooth by eons of beating surf. Fringed by a riot of deep green hau trees, turquoise waters and jagged lava formations, Pa‘iloa Beach at Waianapanapa State Park is a photographer’s dream.

Shutterbugs shouldn’t limit themselves to Pa‘iloa Beach when exploring Waianapanapa. The state park is also home to several caves, hiking trails and lookouts. Out-of-state visitors are allotted three hours per reservation, so there is plenty of time to explore. (Reservations are required for all out-of-state visitors. Hawaii residents do not need reservations.)

The Solitude-Seeker: Oneuli Beach

Oneuli Beach is often missed by visitors – good news for solitude seekers. People may be deterred by Oneuli’s unpaved, bumpy access road, or they may not even know the beach is there. Tucked on the northern end of Makena State Park, Oneuli is hidden from the road behind a tangle of kiawe trees, adding to its sense of secrecy.

While Oneuli isn’t the best for swimming (the sand turns to a shallow reef right at the waterline), it has good snorkeling and boasts excellent views of south and west Maui. But Oneuli’s biggest draw is its unique red-brown sand – fed by Puu Olai’s iron-rich volcanic soil.

The Snorkeler: Kahekili (Airport) Beach

Just north of Kaanapali Beach is another long stretch of amber sand: Kahekili Beach, also called Airport Beach or North Kaanapali Beach. Kahekili is just as long and beautiful as its sister to the south, but it’s less bustling, void of shopping centers and flurries of surf lessons and catamaran tours.

Kahekili’s main draw is its incredible snorkeling. A thriving coral reef blankets the seafloor just 30 feet offshore, home to an array of marine life like reef fish, eels and turtles. When conditions are calm, the water is exceptionally clear – and the sandy entry makes it a choice spot for beginners. That said, waves, wind and currents can become strong here, so know your limits.

Regardless of where you choose to spend a Maui beach day, always check weather and surf conditions beforehand. Mahalo for exploring the best Maui beaches responsibly!

While we recognize the significance of the okina and kahako in Hawaiian language, diacritical marks are omitted to improve readability and ensure web compatibility.