Made in Maui County Festival 2022

The big festival day happens on Saturday, November 5 from 8am-4:30pm.

$7 tickets for the Big Festival Day! Tickets on sale prior to the event this year on MauiArts.org. The first 2,000 attendees in the door receive a free festival tote bag! Shuttle buses available.

Special concerts with Ahumanu, George Kahumoku Jr., Jordan Soon, and Marty Dread will complement vendor demonstrations and prize drawings on stage on Saturday. Stage activities and concerts will also be livestreamed for those tuning in from afar.

The 9th Annual event will be held on November 4 and 5, 2022 at the Maui Arts & Cultural

Center and through an online marketplace at www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com.

Exclusive Preview on Friday

Those looking to enjoy a more leisurely shopping experience should attend the Buyers Preview and Exclusive shopping day on Friday, November 4 from 1:30-6pm. $50 tickets for Friday’s Buyers Preview and Exclusive Shopping Day are available to the public at MauiArts.org. Friday’s guests will receive a free festival tote bag and complimentary pupus during the opening ceremony.

For further event information and details, please email office@mauichamber.com or call

808-244-0081.