Made in Maui County Gifts 2026: 37 Holiday Gifts From Maui Makers

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Made in Maui County Festival, Nov. 6-7 at the MACC. Plan your visit.

By Chris Amundson

The short answer: This guide features 37 gifts from 37 makers on the official 2026 Made in Maui County Festival vendor list. Every gift can be ordered online today from the maker’s own shop, and 23 cost less than $50. Prices are as of Oct. 24, 2026; check the vendor’s site.

“Holiday Shopping Starts Here,” the Maui Chamber of Commerce announced Oct. 17. We chose one gift from each of 37 makers on the festival’s list of 132, limiting the selection to makers with working online shops. Each entry includes a price copied from the vendor’s site, a shop link we opened and the maker’s own product photo.

“Made in Maui County” is a program of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. According to the festival, vendors must be based in Maui County, and at least 51% of a product’s value must be added in Hawaiʻi. Maui Nō Ka ʻOi features these makers but does not certify products. Buying these gifts keeps holiday dollars with Maui County businesses.

Meet the Makers in Person: Nov. 6-7 at the MACC

Meet the makers at the 13th Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, 2026, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. Friday’s Exclusive Shopping Day runs 1:30 to 6 p.m. ($36), and Saturday’s Big Festival Day runs 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ($9; keiki 12 and under free). Booths, stock and festival pricing are up to each vendor; check with the maker about a particular item.

Jump to: Food & Treats · Beauty & Bath · Art & Home · Apparel & Accessories · Keiki · Splurge · Under $50 · FAQ

Food & Treats

For something sweet, there’s ube chocolate from Galleon Chocolate Trade Company, dried apple bananas from Polipoli Farms and fruit jellies from Maui Fruit Jewels. For a little heat, there’s hot sauce made with Kula vanilla and Maui whiskey. Most picks cost less than $50, and several come as sets.

Ube Chocolate Gift Set

Ube Chocolate Gift Set from Galleon Chocolate Trade Company
Photo courtesy of Galleon Chocolate Trade Company

Maker: Galleon Chocolate Trade Company
Island: Maui
Price: $75.00
A limited-edition five-piece set with all five of Galleon’s ube chocolate flavors.
Shop Galleon Chocolate Trade Company →

UliUli Vanilla

UliUli Vanilla from HI Spice
Photo courtesy of HI Spice

Maker: HI Spice
Island: Maui
Price: $20.00
Hot sauce made with Maui blueberries, Kupaʻa Farms vanilla from Kula and Kupu Spirits whiskey from Maui Brewing Co.
Shop HI Spice →

DIY Craft Cocktail Infusion Package: Paniolo Pineapple

DIY Craft Cocktail Infusion Package: Paniolo Pineapple from Kahele Maui
Photo courtesy of Kahele Maui

Maker: Kahele Maui
Island: Maui
Price: $18.00
A DIY cocktail infusion kit with fire-roasted pineapple, orange and turbinado cane sugar.
Shop Kahele Maui →

Three Bubus and a Gold Spoon

Three Bubus and a Gold Spoon from Maui Chili Chili Oil
Photo courtesy of Maui Chili Chili Oil

Maker: Maui Chili Chili Oil
Island: Maui
Price: $30.00
Three 3-oz jars of Bubu Arare chili oil. The gold spoon in the set’s name has been a limited promotion, so check the vendor’s site for what’s included now.
Shop Maui Chili Chili Oil →

Hana Collection of Hawaii Fruit Jellies (24 pc)

Hana Collection of Hawaii Fruit Jellies (24 pc) from Maui Fruit Jewels
Photo courtesy of Maui Fruit Jewels

Maker: Maui Fruit Jewels
Island: Maui
Price: $23.00
French-style pâtes de fruits that the maker says are made with more than 50% Hawaiian fruit.
Shop Maui Fruit Jewels →

Mushroom Drink Sampler: Chai, Cacao, Matcha & Coffee (four 4-oz jars)

Mushroom Drink Sampler: Chai, Cacao, Matcha & Coffee (four 4-oz jars) from Maui Mushrooms & More
Photo courtesy of Maui Mushrooms & More

Maker: Maui Mushrooms & More
Island: Maui
Price: $49.99
Four powdered mushroom drinks in one sampler: chai, cacao, matcha and coffee.
Shop Maui Mushrooms & More →

Chewy Bananas, 3 Pack

Chewy Bananas, 3 Pack from Polipoli Farms
Photo courtesy of Polipoli Farms

Maker: Polipoli Farms
Island: Not stated on the vendor’s site
Price: $25.00
Chewy dried apple bananas that the farm says are 100% Hawaiʻi-grown, with no sugar added.
Shop Polipoli Farms →

Upcountry Lilikoi Mango Passionfruit Gummies (3.5 oz)

Upcountry Lilikoi Mango Passionfruit Gummies (3.5 oz) from Shaka Fruit Bites
Photo courtesy of Shaka Fruit Bites

Maker: Shaka Fruit Bites
Island: Maui
Price: $9.99
Mango-passionfruit gummies made on Maui; the maker says they’re vegan and pectin-based, with no artificial dyes.
Shop Shaka Fruit Bites →

Beauty & Bath

Pikake turns up in three of the five picks here. Kula Essentials brings Kula Lavender soap, lotion butter and lip balm together in one box. Taleau Co. makes its hand balm with Maui cattle tallow and kukui nut oil.

Pikake Body Oil

Pikake Body Oil from Goddess Glow
Photo courtesy of Goddess Glow

Maker: Goddess Glow
Island: Maui
Price: $42.00
A pikake-scented body oil from a Maui skincare maker.
Shop Goddess Glow →

Perfect Trio Gift Box: Kula Lavender

Perfect Trio Gift Box: Kula Lavender from Kula Essentials
Photo courtesy of Kula Essentials

Maker: Kula Essentials
Island: Maui
Price: $44.00
Kula Lavender goat milk macadamia soap, macadamia lotion butter and Maui beeswax lip balm in one gift box.
Shop Kula Essentials →

Pikake Collection

Pikake Collection from Maui Excellent
Photo courtesy of Maui Excellent

Maker: Maui Excellent
Island: Maui
Price: $65.00
Four full-size Pikake products in an organza gift bag. The maker says the scent comes from an all-natural essential oil blend.
Shop Maui Excellent →

Pikake Jasmine Gift Set

Pikake Jasmine Gift Set from Moku Pua Natural Body Care
Photo courtesy of Moku Pua Natural Body Care

Maker: Moku Pua Natural Body Care
Island: Maui
Price: $40.00
Four handcrafted Pikake Jasmine body care items, packed in a natural coconut shell bowl.
Shop Moku Pua Natural Body Care →

Honey Vanilla Hand Repair

Honey Vanilla Hand Repair from Taleau Co.
Photo courtesy of Taleau Co.

Maker: Taleau Co.
Island: Maui
Price: $20.00 (site range $20.00-$50.00 by size)
A hand balm with a grass-fed Maui cattle tallow base and Hawaiian kukui nut oil.
Shop Taleau Co. →

Art & Home

The gifts here range from a $5 luggage tag to fine art. Pumpkin and cardamom scent Haleakalā Candle Co.’s seasonal candle; Artful Scents offers Kula Wreath and ʻŌhelo Berry scents. For the wall, B. Miyo Art’s nēnē drawing and Pure Aloha Art’s ʻĪao print come unframed. From Lānaʻi, Hinu Rise prints the native pua kala on a cotton tea towel.

Holiday Gift Collection

Holiday Gift Collection from Artful Scents
Photo courtesy of Artful Scents

Maker: Artful Scents
Island: Maui
Price: $44.00
A mini holiday gift box with two holiday scents, Kula Wreath and ʻŌhelo Berry.
Shop Artful Scents →

Dreamy Nēnē Drawing

Dreamy Nēnē Drawing from B. Miyo Art
Photo courtesy of B. Miyo Art

Maker: B. Miyo Art
Island: Maui
Price: $70.00
A nēnē drawing in acrylic ink on paper, sold unframed.
Shop B. Miyo Art →

Paniolo Pumpkin Soy Candle

Paniolo Pumpkin Soy Candle from Haleakalā Candle Co.
Photo courtesy of Haleakalā Candle Co.

Maker: Haleakalā Candle Co.
Island: Maui
Price: $30.00
A seasonal soy candle inspired by fall in Upcountry Maui, with notes of pumpkin, cardamom, cinnamon and vanilla.
Shop Haleakalā Candle Co. →

Pua Kala Tea Towel

Pua Kala Tea Towel from Hinu Rise
Photo courtesy of Hinu Rise

Maker: Hinu Rise
Island: Lānaʻi
Price: $20.00
A 19-by-27-inch cotton flour-sack tea towel printed with pua kala, the native Hawaiian poppy, designed on Lānaʻi by Native Hawaiian artist Kendra Medeiros.
Shop Hinu Rise →

Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Luggage Tag

Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Luggage Tag from Matsumoto Studio
Photo courtesy of Matsumoto Studio

Maker: Matsumoto Studio
Island: Maui
Price: $5.00
A hard plastic “Maui No Ka ʻOi” luggage tag with a designed insert.
Shop Matsumoto Studio →

“Iao’s Grace” Fine Art Print

“Iao’s Grace” Fine Art Print from Pure Aloha Art
Photo courtesy of Pure Aloha Art

Maker: Pure Aloha Art
Island: Maui
Price: $75.00 (options $75.00-$550.00)
A giclée print of ʻĪao. Paper prints fit standard frames; the frame is not included.
Shop Pure Aloha Art →

Apparel & Accessories

Among these nine picks are pareo and pareu from two labels. A puakenikeni lei clips onto a purse; a quilt-print wristlet is silk-screened by hand. There’s shell and sea-glass jewelry, too, and a trucker hat with a humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa patch. Six cost less than $50.

Made in Maui County Festival, Nov. 6-7 at the MACC. Plan your visit.

Hawaiian Quilt Wristlet

Hawaiian Quilt Wristlet from A Maui Day Original Handbags
Photo courtesy of A Maui Day Original Handbags

Maker: A Maui Day Original Handbags
Island: Maui
Price: $45.00
A hand silk-screened Hawaiian quilt wristlet with palaka lining, handmade on Maui.
Shop A Maui Day Original Handbags →

Hau Pareo

Hau Pareo from Aloha Ke Akua Clothing Co.
Photo courtesy of Aloha Ke Akua Clothing Co.

Maker: Aloha Ke Akua Clothing Co.
Island: Maui
Price: $60.00
A hau-print pareo made in Hawaiʻi from 100% cotton.
Shop Aloha Ke Akua Clothing Co. →

Ombre Shell Honu Earrings: Maple

Ombre Shell Honu Earrings: Maple from Blue Moon Isle
Photo courtesy of Blue Moon Isle

Maker: Blue Moon Isle
Island: Maui
Price: $35.00
Honu earrings in ombre shell, handcrafted on Maui and made to order in three to five business days.
Shop Blue Moon Isle →

Petite Pareu

Petite Pareu from Kūlua
Photo courtesy of Kūlua

Maker: Kūlua
Island: Maui
Price: $42.00
A petite Tencel pareu, about 58 by 18 inches, to wear as a hip wrap or a top; printed with low-impact dyes.
Shop Kūlua →

Puakenikeni Lei ʻEke (Purse Lei)

Puakenikeni Lei ʻEke (Purse Lei) from Made by Mama
Photo courtesy of Made by Mama

Maker: Made by Mama
Island: Not stated on the vendor’s site
Price: $60.00 (options $60.00-$65.00)
A puakenikeni lei ʻeke, or purse lei, that clips onto a bag; comes in 12- or 17-inch lengths.
Shop Made by Mama →

Lāʻau Quilt Block Tee

Lāʻau Quilt Block Tee from Na Koa Brand
Photo courtesy of Na Koa Brand

Maker: Na Koa Brand
Island: Maui
Price: $40.00 (options $40.00-$46.00)
An oversized 100% cotton tee with quilt-inspired camo artwork.
Shop Na Koa Brand →

Humuhumunukunukuapuaʻa Trucker

Humuhumunukunukuapuaʻa Trucker from Shaka Nui
Photo courtesy of Shaka Nui

Maker: Shaka Nui
Island: Maui
Price: $39.99
A trucker hat with a humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa (reef triggerfish) patch.
Shop Shaka Nui →

Infinity (Circle) Scarf

Infinity (Circle) Scarf from Silk Sensations
Photo courtesy of Silk Sensations

Maker: Silk Sensations
Island: Not stated on the vendor’s site
Price: $69.00
A hand-painted ribbon-silk infinity scarf, about 14 by 72 inches.
Shop Silk Sensations →

Kainalu Bracelet: Turquoise Bay

Kainalu Bracelet: Turquoise Bay from Uʻi Jewelry
Photo courtesy of Uʻi Jewelry

Maker: Uʻi Jewelry
Island: Maui
Price: $35.25 (options $22.25-$35.25)
A blue sea glass and white keshi pearl bracelet; the maker translates kainalu as “billowy sea.”
Shop Uʻi Jewelry →

Keiki

For keiki, there are two twirl dresses in island prints and a deck of Maui flash cards with a mālama tip on every card. A mystery Musubibi keychain rounds out the group.

So Many Fish in the Sea Twirl Dress

So Many Fish in the Sea Twirl Dress from Baby Blue by Cool Blue Maui
Photo courtesy of Baby Blue by Cool Blue Maui

Maker: Baby Blue by Cool Blue Maui
Island: Maui
Price: $50.00-$65.00 (by size)
A 100% cotton girls’ twirl dress covered in tropical fish.
Shop Baby Blue by Cool Blue Maui →

Handmade Hawaiian Girls Twirl Dress: Crownflower (Pua Kalaunu)

Handmade Hawaiian Girls Twirl Dress: Crownflower (Pua Kalaunu) from Bitty Bambu
Photo courtesy of Bitty Bambu

Maker: Bitty Bambu
Island: Maui
Price: $54.00
A handmade 100% cotton girls’ twirl dress in a crownflower (pua kalaunu) print.
Shop Bitty Bambu →

Mālama Maui Flash Cards

Mālama Maui Flash Cards from Let’s Go, Kiddo!
Photo courtesy of Let’s Go, Kiddo!

Maker: Let’s Go, Kiddo!
Island: Maui
Price: $15.00
Flash cards illustrating 11 Maui places, each with a mālama tip.
Shop Let’s Go, Kiddo! →

Musubibi Snack Pack Mystery Keychain

Musubibi Snack Pack Mystery Keychain from Maui RI Designs
Photo courtesy of Maui RI Designs

Maker: Maui RI Designs
Island: Maui
Price: $7.00
A mystery Musubibi “snack pack” keychain with a ball chain and bell, in one of 16 flavors.
Shop Maui RI Designs →

Splurge

Pearls and puka shells appear in three necklaces among these five picks. There’s also a cotton-gauze muʻu and a metal ocean-wave sculpture from DiGiacomo Fine Art in sizes from 15 to 48 inches.

Cobalt Surge (metal wave sculpture)

Cobalt Surge (metal wave sculpture) from DiGiacomo Fine Art
Photo courtesy of DiGiacomo Fine Art

Maker: DiGiacomo Fine Art
Island: Maui
Price: $240.00-$1,595.00 (15″ from $240.00)
A metal ocean-wave sculpture, offered in 15-, 20- and 48-inch sizes.
Shop DiGiacomo Fine Art →

Half Moon Infinity Puka Necklace

Half Moon Infinity Puka Necklace from Mayla Kai
Photo courtesy of Mayla Kai

Maker: Mayla Kai
Island: Maui
Price: $250.00
A half-moon infinity necklace of hand-picked puka shells and gold-fill.
Shop Mayla Kai →

Sundays Muʻu (Ready to Ship)

Sundays Muʻu (Ready to Ship) from Muʻu House
Photo courtesy of Muʻu House

Maker: Muʻu House
Island: Maui
Price: $195.00
A muʻu in 100% cotton gauze with adjustable ties, pockets and a ruffled hem, ready to ship.
Shop Muʻu House →

Ānuenue Necklace

Ānuenue Necklace from Navea Maui
Photo courtesy of Navea Maui

Maker: Navea Maui
Island: Maui
Price: $460.00
A hand-strung rainbow necklace of Tahitian and pink Edison pearls, cowries, cones and puka shells.
Shop Navea Maui →

Tahitian Pearl V Necklace, Sterling Silver

Tahitian Pearl V Necklace, Sterling Silver from Te Hotu Mana Creations
Photo courtesy of Te Hotu Mana Creations

Maker: Te Hotu Mana Creations
Island: Maui
Price: $190.00
A Tahitian pearl on a V-bar necklace in sterling silver.
Shop Te Hotu Mana Creations →

Under $50: The Quick List

These 23 gifts start under $50. Some come in more than one size or option, so the price on the vendor’s site may vary.

Prices as of Oct. 24, 2026; check the vendor’s site.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does “Made in Maui County” mean?
“Made in Maui County” is a program of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, which presents the annual festival. According to the festival, vendors must be based in Maui County, and at least 51% of a product’s value must be added in Hawaiʻi. Maui Nō Ka ʻOi does not certify products.

Can I buy these Maui-made gifts online?
Yes. Every gift links to the maker’s own online shop. Prices were current Oct. 24, 2026, and can change.

What are good Maui-made gifts under $50?
23 of the 37 gifts here start under $50, from Matsumoto Studio’s $5.00 luggage tag to Maui Mushrooms & More’s $49.99 drink sampler. See the Under $50 list.

Where can I meet these makers in person?
At the 2026 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. Friday’s Exclusive Shopping Day is 1:30-6 p.m. ($36), and Saturday’s Big Festival Day is 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ($9; keiki 12 and under free). See our festival guide.

Is this gift guide sponsored?
Maui Nō Ka ʻOi is a media sponsor of the 2026 festival, presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce. Maui Nō Ka ʻOi chose these gifts from the festival’s official vendor list. This page contains no affiliate links.

Product photos courtesy of the makers.

Made in Maui County Festival, Nov. 6-7 at the MACC. Plan your visit.
Noble Chef 2026, Nov. 13 at Paina Culinary Arts Center - Get tickets

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