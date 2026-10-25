Made in Maui County Gifts 2026: 37 Holiday Gifts From Maui Makers

The short answer: This guide features 37 gifts from 37 makers on the official 2026 Made in Maui County Festival vendor list. Every gift can be ordered online today from the maker’s own shop, and 23 cost less than $50. Prices are as of Oct. 24, 2026; check the vendor’s site.

“Holiday Shopping Starts Here,” the Maui Chamber of Commerce announced Oct. 17. We chose one gift from each of 37 makers on the festival’s list of 132, limiting the selection to makers with working online shops. Each entry includes a price copied from the vendor’s site, a shop link we opened and the maker’s own product photo.

“Made in Maui County” is a program of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. According to the festival, vendors must be based in Maui County, and at least 51% of a product’s value must be added in Hawaiʻi. Maui Nō Ka ʻOi features these makers but does not certify products. Buying these gifts keeps holiday dollars with Maui County businesses.

Meet the Makers in Person: Nov. 6-7 at the MACC

Meet the makers at the 13th Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, 2026, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. Friday’s Exclusive Shopping Day runs 1:30 to 6 p.m. ($36), and Saturday’s Big Festival Day runs 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ($9; keiki 12 and under free). Booths, stock and festival pricing are up to each vendor; check with the maker about a particular item.

Jump to: Food & Treats · Beauty & Bath · Art & Home · Apparel & Accessories · Keiki · Splurge · Under $50 · FAQ

Food & Treats

For something sweet, there’s ube chocolate from Galleon Chocolate Trade Company, dried apple bananas from Polipoli Farms and fruit jellies from Maui Fruit Jewels. For a little heat, there’s hot sauce made with Kula vanilla and Maui whiskey. Most picks cost less than $50, and several come as sets.

Ube Chocolate Gift Set

Photo courtesy of Galleon Chocolate Trade Company

Maker: Galleon Chocolate Trade Company

Island: Maui

Price: $75.00

A limited-edition five-piece set with all five of Galleon’s ube chocolate flavors.

Shop Galleon Chocolate Trade Company →

UliUli Vanilla

Photo courtesy of HI Spice

Maker: HI Spice

Island: Maui

Price: $20.00

Hot sauce made with Maui blueberries, Kupaʻa Farms vanilla from Kula and Kupu Spirits whiskey from Maui Brewing Co.

Shop HI Spice →

DIY Craft Cocktail Infusion Package: Paniolo Pineapple

Photo courtesy of Kahele Maui

Maker: Kahele Maui

Island: Maui

Price: $18.00

A DIY cocktail infusion kit with fire-roasted pineapple, orange and turbinado cane sugar.

Shop Kahele Maui →

Three Bubus and a Gold Spoon

Photo courtesy of Maui Chili Chili Oil

Maker: Maui Chili Chili Oil

Island: Maui

Price: $30.00

Three 3-oz jars of Bubu Arare chili oil. The gold spoon in the set’s name has been a limited promotion, so check the vendor’s site for what’s included now.

Shop Maui Chili Chili Oil →

Hana Collection of Hawaii Fruit Jellies (24 pc)

Photo courtesy of Maui Fruit Jewels

Maker: Maui Fruit Jewels

Island: Maui

Price: $23.00

French-style pâtes de fruits that the maker says are made with more than 50% Hawaiian fruit.

Shop Maui Fruit Jewels →

Mushroom Drink Sampler: Chai, Cacao, Matcha & Coffee (four 4-oz jars)

Photo courtesy of Maui Mushrooms & More

Maker: Maui Mushrooms & More

Island: Maui

Price: $49.99

Four powdered mushroom drinks in one sampler: chai, cacao, matcha and coffee.

Shop Maui Mushrooms & More →

Chewy Bananas, 3 Pack

Photo courtesy of Polipoli Farms

Maker: Polipoli Farms

Island: Not stated on the vendor’s site

Price: $25.00

Chewy dried apple bananas that the farm says are 100% Hawaiʻi-grown, with no sugar added.

Shop Polipoli Farms →

Upcountry Lilikoi Mango Passionfruit Gummies (3.5 oz)

Photo courtesy of Shaka Fruit Bites

Maker: Shaka Fruit Bites

Island: Maui

Price: $9.99

Mango-passionfruit gummies made on Maui; the maker says they’re vegan and pectin-based, with no artificial dyes.

Shop Shaka Fruit Bites →

Beauty & Bath

Pikake turns up in three of the five picks here. Kula Essentials brings Kula Lavender soap, lotion butter and lip balm together in one box. Taleau Co. makes its hand balm with Maui cattle tallow and kukui nut oil.

Pikake Body Oil

Photo courtesy of Goddess Glow

Maker: Goddess Glow

Island: Maui

Price: $42.00

A pikake-scented body oil from a Maui skincare maker.

Shop Goddess Glow →

Perfect Trio Gift Box: Kula Lavender

Photo courtesy of Kula Essentials

Maker: Kula Essentials

Island: Maui

Price: $44.00

Kula Lavender goat milk macadamia soap, macadamia lotion butter and Maui beeswax lip balm in one gift box.

Shop Kula Essentials →

Pikake Collection

Photo courtesy of Maui Excellent

Maker: Maui Excellent

Island: Maui

Price: $65.00

Four full-size Pikake products in an organza gift bag. The maker says the scent comes from an all-natural essential oil blend.

Shop Maui Excellent →

Pikake Jasmine Gift Set

Photo courtesy of Moku Pua Natural Body Care

Maker: Moku Pua Natural Body Care

Island: Maui

Price: $40.00

Four handcrafted Pikake Jasmine body care items, packed in a natural coconut shell bowl.

Shop Moku Pua Natural Body Care →

Honey Vanilla Hand Repair

Photo courtesy of Taleau Co.

Maker: Taleau Co.

Island: Maui

Price: $20.00 (site range $20.00-$50.00 by size)

A hand balm with a grass-fed Maui cattle tallow base and Hawaiian kukui nut oil.

Shop Taleau Co. →

Art & Home

The gifts here range from a $5 luggage tag to fine art. Pumpkin and cardamom scent Haleakalā Candle Co.’s seasonal candle; Artful Scents offers Kula Wreath and ʻŌhelo Berry scents. For the wall, B. Miyo Art’s nēnē drawing and Pure Aloha Art’s ʻĪao print come unframed. From Lānaʻi, Hinu Rise prints the native pua kala on a cotton tea towel.

Holiday Gift Collection

Photo courtesy of Artful Scents

Maker: Artful Scents

Island: Maui

Price: $44.00

A mini holiday gift box with two holiday scents, Kula Wreath and ʻŌhelo Berry.

Shop Artful Scents →

Dreamy Nēnē Drawing

Photo courtesy of B. Miyo Art

Maker: B. Miyo Art

Island: Maui

Price: $70.00

A nēnē drawing in acrylic ink on paper, sold unframed.

Shop B. Miyo Art →

Paniolo Pumpkin Soy Candle

Photo courtesy of Haleakalā Candle Co.

Maker: Haleakalā Candle Co.

Island: Maui

Price: $30.00

A seasonal soy candle inspired by fall in Upcountry Maui, with notes of pumpkin, cardamom, cinnamon and vanilla.

Shop Haleakalā Candle Co. →

Pua Kala Tea Towel

Photo courtesy of Hinu Rise

Maker: Hinu Rise

Island: Lānaʻi

Price: $20.00

A 19-by-27-inch cotton flour-sack tea towel printed with pua kala, the native Hawaiian poppy, designed on Lānaʻi by Native Hawaiian artist Kendra Medeiros.

Shop Hinu Rise →

Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Luggage Tag

Photo courtesy of Matsumoto Studio

Maker: Matsumoto Studio

Island: Maui

Price: $5.00

A hard plastic “Maui No Ka ʻOi” luggage tag with a designed insert.

Shop Matsumoto Studio →

“Iao’s Grace” Fine Art Print

Photo courtesy of Pure Aloha Art

Maker: Pure Aloha Art

Island: Maui

Price: $75.00 (options $75.00-$550.00)

A giclée print of ʻĪao. Paper prints fit standard frames; the frame is not included.

Shop Pure Aloha Art →

Apparel & Accessories

Among these nine picks are pareo and pareu from two labels. A puakenikeni lei clips onto a purse; a quilt-print wristlet is silk-screened by hand. There’s shell and sea-glass jewelry, too, and a trucker hat with a humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa patch. Six cost less than $50.

Hawaiian Quilt Wristlet

Photo courtesy of A Maui Day Original Handbags

Maker: A Maui Day Original Handbags

Island: Maui

Price: $45.00

A hand silk-screened Hawaiian quilt wristlet with palaka lining, handmade on Maui.

Shop A Maui Day Original Handbags →

Hau Pareo

Photo courtesy of Aloha Ke Akua Clothing Co.

Maker: Aloha Ke Akua Clothing Co.

Island: Maui

Price: $60.00

A hau-print pareo made in Hawaiʻi from 100% cotton.

Shop Aloha Ke Akua Clothing Co. →

Ombre Shell Honu Earrings: Maple

Photo courtesy of Blue Moon Isle

Maker: Blue Moon Isle

Island: Maui

Price: $35.00

Honu earrings in ombre shell, handcrafted on Maui and made to order in three to five business days.

Shop Blue Moon Isle →

Petite Pareu

Photo courtesy of Kūlua

Maker: Kūlua

Island: Maui

Price: $42.00

A petite Tencel pareu, about 58 by 18 inches, to wear as a hip wrap or a top; printed with low-impact dyes.

Shop Kūlua →

Puakenikeni Lei ʻEke (Purse Lei)

Photo courtesy of Made by Mama

Maker: Made by Mama

Island: Not stated on the vendor’s site

Price: $60.00 (options $60.00-$65.00)

A puakenikeni lei ʻeke, or purse lei, that clips onto a bag; comes in 12- or 17-inch lengths.

Shop Made by Mama →

Lāʻau Quilt Block Tee

Photo courtesy of Na Koa Brand

Maker: Na Koa Brand

Island: Maui

Price: $40.00 (options $40.00-$46.00)

An oversized 100% cotton tee with quilt-inspired camo artwork.

Shop Na Koa Brand →

Humuhumunukunukuapuaʻa Trucker

Photo courtesy of Shaka Nui

Maker: Shaka Nui

Island: Maui

Price: $39.99

A trucker hat with a humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa (reef triggerfish) patch.

Shop Shaka Nui →

Infinity (Circle) Scarf

Photo courtesy of Silk Sensations

Maker: Silk Sensations

Island: Not stated on the vendor’s site

Price: $69.00

A hand-painted ribbon-silk infinity scarf, about 14 by 72 inches.

Shop Silk Sensations →

Kainalu Bracelet: Turquoise Bay

Photo courtesy of Uʻi Jewelry

Maker: Uʻi Jewelry

Island: Maui

Price: $35.25 (options $22.25-$35.25)

A blue sea glass and white keshi pearl bracelet; the maker translates kainalu as “billowy sea.”

Shop Uʻi Jewelry →

Keiki

For keiki, there are two twirl dresses in island prints and a deck of Maui flash cards with a mālama tip on every card. A mystery Musubibi keychain rounds out the group.

So Many Fish in the Sea Twirl Dress

Photo courtesy of Baby Blue by Cool Blue Maui

Maker: Baby Blue by Cool Blue Maui

Island: Maui

Price: $50.00-$65.00 (by size)

A 100% cotton girls’ twirl dress covered in tropical fish.

Shop Baby Blue by Cool Blue Maui →

Handmade Hawaiian Girls Twirl Dress: Crownflower (Pua Kalaunu)

Photo courtesy of Bitty Bambu

Maker: Bitty Bambu

Island: Maui

Price: $54.00

A handmade 100% cotton girls’ twirl dress in a crownflower (pua kalaunu) print.

Shop Bitty Bambu →

Mālama Maui Flash Cards

Photo courtesy of Let’s Go, Kiddo!

Maker: Let’s Go, Kiddo!

Island: Maui

Price: $15.00

Flash cards illustrating 11 Maui places, each with a mālama tip.

Shop Let’s Go, Kiddo! →

Musubibi Snack Pack Mystery Keychain

Photo courtesy of Maui RI Designs

Maker: Maui RI Designs

Island: Maui

Price: $7.00

A mystery Musubibi “snack pack” keychain with a ball chain and bell, in one of 16 flavors.

Shop Maui RI Designs →

Splurge

Pearls and puka shells appear in three necklaces among these five picks. There’s also a cotton-gauze muʻu and a metal ocean-wave sculpture from DiGiacomo Fine Art in sizes from 15 to 48 inches.

Cobalt Surge (metal wave sculpture)

Photo courtesy of DiGiacomo Fine Art

Maker: DiGiacomo Fine Art

Island: Maui

Price: $240.00-$1,595.00 (15″ from $240.00)

A metal ocean-wave sculpture, offered in 15-, 20- and 48-inch sizes.

Shop DiGiacomo Fine Art →

Half Moon Infinity Puka Necklace

Photo courtesy of Mayla Kai

Maker: Mayla Kai

Island: Maui

Price: $250.00

A half-moon infinity necklace of hand-picked puka shells and gold-fill.

Shop Mayla Kai →

Sundays Muʻu (Ready to Ship)

Photo courtesy of Muʻu House

Maker: Muʻu House

Island: Maui

Price: $195.00

A muʻu in 100% cotton gauze with adjustable ties, pockets and a ruffled hem, ready to ship.

Shop Muʻu House →

Ānuenue Necklace

Photo courtesy of Navea Maui

Maker: Navea Maui

Island: Maui

Price: $460.00

A hand-strung rainbow necklace of Tahitian and pink Edison pearls, cowries, cones and puka shells.

Shop Navea Maui →

Tahitian Pearl V Necklace, Sterling Silver

Photo courtesy of Te Hotu Mana Creations

Maker: Te Hotu Mana Creations

Island: Maui

Price: $190.00

A Tahitian pearl on a V-bar necklace in sterling silver.

Shop Te Hotu Mana Creations →

Under $50: The Quick List

These 23 gifts start under $50. Some come in more than one size or option, so the price on the vendor’s site may vary.

Prices as of Oct. 24, 2026; check the vendor’s site.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does “Made in Maui County” mean?

“Made in Maui County” is a program of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, which presents the annual festival. According to the festival, vendors must be based in Maui County, and at least 51% of a product’s value must be added in Hawaiʻi. Maui Nō Ka ʻOi does not certify products.

Can I buy these Maui-made gifts online?

Yes. Every gift links to the maker’s own online shop. Prices were current Oct. 24, 2026, and can change.

What are good Maui-made gifts under $50?

23 of the 37 gifts here start under $50, from Matsumoto Studio’s $5.00 luggage tag to Maui Mushrooms & More’s $49.99 drink sampler. See the Under $50 list.

Where can I meet these makers in person?

At the 2026 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. Friday’s Exclusive Shopping Day is 1:30-6 p.m. ($36), and Saturday’s Big Festival Day is 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ($9; keiki 12 and under free). See our festival guide.

Is this gift guide sponsored?

Maui Nō Ka ʻOi is a media sponsor of the 2026 festival, presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce. Maui Nō Ka ʻOi chose these gifts from the festival’s official vendor list. This page contains no affiliate links.

Product photos courtesy of the makers.