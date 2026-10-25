Our 2026 Made in Maui County Festival Coverage

More than 140 Maui County makers and food trucks fill the MACC lawn Nov. 6-7. Our guides cover tickets and parking, all 132 makers and 37 gifts you can order now.

Going to the festival? Start with our 2026 Made in Maui County Festival guide for tickets, hours, parking and shuttles.

The 13th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival returns Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, 2026, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. Friday’s Exclusive Shopping Day runs 1:30-6 p.m.; Saturday’s Big Festival Day runs 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Makers from Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi bring chili oil and chocolate, lauhala and shell jewelry, keiki clothes, koa and ceramics.

Our festival hub gathers all of our coverage:

Visit the Made in Maui County Festival hub