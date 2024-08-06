Listen to Local Live Music at These Unique Maui Venues

For a small island, Maui has a wealth of talented musicians – and a slew of excellent local venues to complement their sounds. From cozy mountain lodges to prolific beachside slack key shows, here are some of the best places for live music on Maui.

Hula Grill Barefoot Bar

With your toes in the sand and mai tai in hand, settle in to enjoy a nightly hula show and live music at Hula Grill’s Barefoot Bar.

Maui County liquor laws prohibit bars on the beach, but Hula Grill created a clever workaround to imitate the beach bar experience. At the open-air Barefoot Bar, diners can relax under palapa umbrellas and dig their toes into the makeshift sandy beach while enjoying ocean views.

Nightly live entertainment is the cherry on top. Watch Hawaiian music groups, ukulele players or slack key guitarists jam as hula dancers sway and the sun sinks behind Lāna‘i to the west. You don’t have to be a local music devotee to enjoy an evening at Hula Grill. Loving laid-back island vibes is the only requirement.

Live music runs from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm nightly. Hula show runs from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea is more than just a shopping and dining hub. It’s also Wailea’s premier spot for free live entertainment. Secure a cozy spot near the main stage and listen to solo ukulele players, jazz trios or slack key guitar bands. The musical lineup changes weekly, but you can count on Polynesian shows every Tuesday and Thursday evening.

The Shops also regularly hosts specialty events and has featured Hawaii all-star musicians like Anuhea and Paula Fuga in the past. Check their event calendar for the latest happenings.

Shops at Wailea hosts regular live music events weekly. View calendar here.

Nāpili Slack Key Show

Live music of various genres goes down nightly at restaurants and bars across the island. But for an intimate and culturally enriching experience, the Nāpili Slack Key Show is a must-visit.

Held every Wednesday evening at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort, this show celebrates Hawaii’s unique slack key guitar style, characterized by open tunings and fingerpicking techniques. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist George Kahumoku Jr., the show features some of the best slack key guitarists and Hawaiian musicians in the state.

Each performance is a journey through Hawaii’s musical heritage. The artists “talk story” throughout the night, infusing the show with storytelling and personal anecdotes. It adds a level of depth to the music you won’t find at a happy hour gig.

The Nāpili Slack Key show is held every Wednesday evening at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort. More information here.

Monkeypod Kitchen

Beyond its mai tais and farm-to-table dining, Monkeypod Kitchen is known for its live music. Both the Kā‘anapali and Wailea locations are live entertainment hubs and host some of Maui’s most talented musicians. You never know who might show up at Monkeypod Kitchen, from “The Voice” contestants to local radio stars.

Both locations host three performances a day at 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Whether you’re rolling in for lunch, happy hour or dinner, you’ll be treated to tunes by some of the island’s top performers.

Monkeypod Wailea and Kā‘anapali host three live music performances daily. Wailea live music calendar. Kā‘anapali live music calendar.

Maui Brewing Company

Maui Brewing Company’s commitment to all things local extends beyond its craft brews. MBC’s Kihei and Kā‘anapali locations are fantastic places to listen to local live music.

MBC’s Kihei location features a spacious outdoor beer garden where guests can enjoy brews (and peek-a-boo sunset views) while listening to prolific local artists like Brian Santana and Jason Tepora. Over on the west side, Maui Brewing’s newly opened Kā‘anapali location offers nightly live music in an intimate, family-friendly setting overlooking the beach. Regardless of what MBC location you visit, it’s one of the best places on Maui to enjoy local bites, brews and tunes.

Maui Brewing Company hosts nightly live music at its Kā‘anapali and Kihei locations. Kā‘anapali live music calendar. Kihei live music calendar.

Kula Lodge and Restaurant

Kula Lodge and Restaurant has long been the breakfast spot of choice following a Haleakala sunrise visit. But this Upcountry favorite has been generating a new type of hype recently – and it’s not because of the pancake stacks, outdoor garden seating or glorious bicoastal views.

Local piano players often set the mood for dinner service at Kula Lodge, but recently Kula Lodge began hosting some of Maui’s top talent – like George Kahumoku Jr., Phil and Angela Benoit and Joel Katz, among others. The combination of delectable food and live music in a mountain lodge atmosphere makes Kula Lodge a memorable music destination for both locals and visitors.

Kula Lodge and Restaurant hosts live music Wednesday through Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

da Playground

There’s always something happening at da Playground in Mā’alaea. This 21+ venue has hosted homegrown heroes and superstars alike, from prolific 90s rap groups to reggae legends to island up-and-comers and more. But live music isn’t the only thing on offer. da Playground regularly hosts comedy shows, dance parties and more.

da Playground is a 21+ venue. Check the calendar of events for the latest shows.