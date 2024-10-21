Five Things To Do On A Lanai Day Trip 

Eight miles across the Au‘au Channel from Lahaina is Lanai, Maui’s closest habitable neighbor island. Once known for its extensive pineapple production, today, the island attracts both well-heeled visitors (who flock to the island’s luxe Four Seasons Resorts) and those seeking off-the-beaten-path adventure. Lanai is rife with activities like snorkeling, hiking and sightseeing.

Lanai features a tiny airstrip serviced by Mokulele Airlines and Lanai Air – an ultra-luxe private air charter. However, most visitors to Lanai opt to take the Expeditions Ferry from Maalaea Harbor on Maui. Expeditions Ferry offers four daily round trips between the two islands, making for an easy day trip.

Here are five Lanai activities to consider on your next day trip.

Explore Hulopoe Bay

Hulopoe Bay is ranked among America’s best beaches. Palm-fringed and crescent-shaped with cream-colored sand, it’s easy to see why Four Seasons Resort selected the cliffs overlooking Hulopoe Bay for its second Lanai location.

When conditions are calm, Hulopoe is one of the island’s best places for snorkeling and swimming. Hulopoe is a protected marine preserve, and turtle and tropical fish sightings are pervasive. Lively pods of spinner dolphins often make an appearance in the bay in the morning.* Large tidepools are carved into the rocky shoreline on the bay’s southern edge, beckoning visitors to explore — but only when the waves are down.

For visiting day-trippers, visiting Hulopoe Bay is tops among Lanai activities — as it’s located a mere 2,000 feet from the Expeditions Ferry dock at Manele Small Boat Harbor. Access is quick and easy; no rental car is required. Hulopoe also features amenities like picnic tables, restrooms, freshwater showers and trash cans.

*Swimming with, approaching or remaining within 50 yards of spinner dolphins is prohibited in Hawaii. Spinner dolphins are nocturnal feeders that rest in nearshore areas during the day. If you encounter spinner dolphins in Hulopoe Bay, please admire them from afar.

Visit Pu‘u Pehe (Sweetheart Rock)

Around the corner from Hulopoe Bay is Pu’u Pehe, also known as Sweetheart Rock. Set 150 feet offshore, the 80-foot-tall promontory is one of Lanai’s most iconic landmarks.

You can access the Pu’u Pehe overlook by following a short trail (0.9 miles) from Hulopoe Bay. Be sure to stay on the trail to avoid treading on the ground nests of native wedge-tailed shearwaters.

While Pu’u Pehe offers dramatic views at any time of day, sunsets are particularly remarkable – when the rock and sea are cast in warm hues.

Visit the Lanai Cat Sanctuary

Nestled in the red dirt hills near Lanai Airport, Lanai Cat Sanctuary is a safe haven for over 600 cats. Today, the Lanai Cat Sanctuary is one of Lanai’s top attractions, captivating visitors from around the world.

But what are 600 cats doing in a remote sanctuary on the Pineapple Isle? The Lanai Cat Sanctuary’s story dates back to 2004 when founder Kathy Carroll began sterilizing and sheltering Lanai’s street cats. The effort was spurred by a compound desire to provide care to feral cats on an island without a vet or humane society and protect Lanai’s native bird population — which was increasingly threatened by a rising cat population.

The effort snowballed, and today, the Lanai Cat Sanctuary sits on a four-acre purr-adise and boasts a dynamic team of caregivers trained in animal care. The sanctuary is 100 percent funded by donations.

The easiest way to visit the Lanai Cat Sanctuary is to book a return transfer from Manele Small Boat Harbor or rent a vehicle. The sanctuary is open from 10 am to 3 pm daily.

Explore Lanai City

Nestled among towering Cook pines, Lanai City sits in the heart of the island at 1,700 feet. This quiet town was founded in the early 1900s as a plantation town when Lanai’s pineapple industry was booming. Today, Lanai City is still home to the majority of Lanai’s residents.

Hang out near Dole Park, Lanai City’s “downtown.” Here, you’ll find a smattering of local boutiques, cafes, art galleries and more. Bookmark a stop at the Mike Carroll Gallery (husband of Kathy Carroll, founder of Lanai Cat Sanctuary) to browse Lanai-inspired oil paintings. If you visit on a weekday, drop by the Lanai Culture and Heritage Center to learn about Lanai’s natural history, Hawaiian traditions, plantation past and cultural heritage.

Hike Koloiki Ridge Trail

If you want to dust off your hiking boots while on Lanai, set your sights on the Koloiki Ridge Trail. This 4.2-mile out-and-back route travels through Cook pines and ironwood trees before revealing sweeping views of Maui Nui and Maunalei Valley – the largest and deepest valley on Lanai.

Depending on your hiking experience, Koloiki Ridge Trail is a moderate-to-challenging route. The terrain is relatively flat (except for one steep section near the trailhead) and mostly shaded from the beating Hawaiian sun. This trail can be especially challenging – and slick – after a recent rain. It’s best hiked during the summer months when rains are few and far between.

Which of these Lanai activities are you adding to your bucket list?