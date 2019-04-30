Kapalua Wine & Food Festival 2019

38th Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival

June 6-9, 2019

Join us for the Kapalua Wine and Food Festival – a delicious weekend on the shores of the world-renowned Kapalua Resort and the longest running food and wine event in the USA. This annual wine festival on Maui brings together oenophiles, gourmands and enthusiasts of the good life to celebrate, learn and experience the finest culinary trends and viniculture.

FRIDAY JUNE 6

Regional Focus: Sta. Rita Hills AVA Wine Seminar & Tasting

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 12:30pm – 2:00pm

Sta. Rita Hills is part of the larger Santa Ynez Valley AVA. The wine region is exposed to fog and coastal breezes from the nearby Pacific Ocean. When combined with the rocky nature of the terroir, the growing area is well-suited for Pinot Noir grapes, which tend to do well in cool climates.

Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:

Greg Brewer – Brewer Clifton

Tyler Thomas – Dierberg Vineyard

Richard Sanford – Alma Rosa Winery

Rick Longoria – Longoria Winery

La Bella Italia Wine Seminar & Tasting

Regional Focus: Piemonte, Italy

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 3:00pm – 4:30pm

Two of Italy’s greatest winemakers will present wines and tell the stories of the beautiful and historic Piemonte region! Featuring two best friends,Giorgio Rivetti of La Spinetta Winery and Roberto Damonte of Malvirà Winery.

Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:

Roberto Damonte – Malvirà Winery

Giorgio Rivetti – La Spinetta

Grand Tasting – Kapalua Style

Montage Kapalua Bay – 6:30pm – 9:30pm

Exclusive Early VIP Entry – 5:30pm – 6:30pm



Come dressed in your best “White Party” attire for this year’s event! Premium wines are showcased with fabulous gastronomic indulgences from Kapalua Resort restaurants and friends. A walk-around tasting and evening under the stars; all on the oceanfront grounds of Montage Kapalua Bay. Also featuring Petrossian Caviar station.

Featured Restaurants:

Cane & Canoe – Montage Kapalua Bay

Heritage Restaurant San Francisco / MVB Visiting Chef

Honolua Store

Merriman’s Kapalua

‘Olu – The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Sugar Beach Events

Tamura’s

Taverna

The Plantation House

UHMC Culinary Arts Program

Special Guests:

Maui Cookie Lab

Maui Gold Pineapple Company

Sweet On Maui

Petrossian Caviar

WÜSTHOF

NEW THIS YEAR – EXCLUSIVE EARLY ENTRY PASS

Be the first to sample and taste the evening’s selections with a one-hour exclusive early entry to the Grand Tasting. Entrance starts at 5:30pm for an additional fee. Early admission tickets are limited.

SATURDAY JUNE 7

Regional Focus: Petaluma Gap AVA Wine Seminar & Tasting

Hosted by SOMM Journal

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 11:00am – 12:30pm

The SOMM Journal hosts a journey through the Petaluma Gap AVA. The Petaluma Gap is the premier gateway to the Sonoma Coast and northern Marin County wine region with a 150-year tradition of growing grapes. Designated as one of the country’s brand new American Viticultural Areas (AVA), the Petaluma Gap is producing premium grapes that make the new AVA one of California’s best areas to grow primarily Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Syrah grapes.

Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:

Theresa Heredia – Gary Farrell Wines

Julien Teichmann – Keller Estate

Ryan Prichard – Three Sticks Wines

Rickey Trombetta – Trombetta Family Wines

Cooking Demonstration with Celebrity Chef Mark Tarbell

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Iron Chef Mark Tarbell of the famed Tarbell’s Restaurant in Phoenix takes his classical training in French cuisine and marries it with the freshest island favorites. All are eloquently paired with Southern Rhone influenced wines and other stellar selections by winemaker Laely Heron.

Varietal Focus: Grenache with Panache Wine Seminar & Tasting

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 3:30pm – 5:00pm

Grenache loves to be blended with other red grapes and is grown in many countries. We will discover the different styles and expressions of the grape from both new world and old world!

Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:

Laely Heron – Domaine Lux Fontis

Mikael Sigouin – Kaena

Anne-Charlotte Bachas – Château de la Font du Loup

Mike Sullivan – Benovia Winery

SUNDAY JUNE 8

Sunday Champagne Brunch at Brennan’s

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 10:00am – 12:00pm

Sample the flavors of New Orleans from one of its most well loved restaurants, Brennan’s. Chef Slade Rushing and General Manager and Restaurant Ambassador Christian Pendelton showcase favorites from the Crescent City. Paired with a variety of champagnes and other special selections.

Varietal Focus: California Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Seminar & Tasting

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 12:30pm – 2:00pm

Tasting of multi-vintages of Cabernet Sauvignons from different regions of California. A deep dive comparison with a panel of winemakers from Napa, Sonoma County and Santa Ynez Valley.

Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:

Fred Scherrer – Scherrer Vineyards

Ted Edwards – Freemark Abbey

Richie Allen – Rombauer

Tyler Thomas – Star Lane Winery

Historical Focus: “Wine World of Sports” Wine Seminar & Tasting

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 3:00pm – 4:30pm

Renowned for their sports prowess, these Sports Stars have now turned their sights on making world-class wines. This fun and engaging panel shares stories from both fields of ‘dreams’ – the playing field and the vineyard.

Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:

Rich Aurilia – Red Stitch; former Major League Baseball Player /SF Giants

Vince Ferragamo – Tenuta di Ferragamo; former Quarterback/LA Rams

Jim Fox – Patiné Cellars; former player/current LA Kings TV Analyst

Seafood Festival

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – Beach House Lawn – 6:30pm – 9:30pm

Exclusive Early VIP Entry – 5:30pm – 6:30pm



Celebrate the “Maui Mardi Gras” with Maui’s top restaurants showcasing a seafood specialty and other culinary creations in competition for Maui No Ka Oi Magazine’s “Best of the Fest” award. Enjoy the evening with favorite island entertainment, Nuff Sedd.

Featured Restaurants to date:

Banyan Tree

Gannon’s in Wailea

Honu Seafood & Pizza / Fridas Mexican Beach House

Humuhumunukunukuapua’a

Hula Grill

Japengo

Joey’s Kitchen

Lineage

Mill House

Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman – Ka’anapali

Pacific’O Restaurant

ROCKsalt at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

Roy’s Ka’anapali

Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar, Wailea

NEW THIS YEAR – EXCLUSIVE EARLY ENTRY PASS

Be the first to sample and taste the evening’s selections with a one-hour exclusive early entry to the Seafood Festival. Entrance starts at 5:30pm for an additional fee. Early admission tickets are limited.

Schedule subject to change. For latest schedule, please click here.

