Kapalua Wine & Food Festival 2019

38th Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival
June 6-9, 2019
Join us for the Kapalua Wine and Food Festival – a delicious weekend on the shores of the world-renowned Kapalua Resort and the longest running food and wine event in the USA. This annual wine festival on Maui brings together oenophiles, gourmands and enthusiasts of the good life to celebrate, learn and experience the finest culinary trends and viniculture.
FRIDAY JUNE 6
Regional Focus: Sta. Rita Hills AVA Wine Seminar & Tasting
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 12:30pm – 2:00pm
Sta. Rita Hills is part of the larger Santa Ynez Valley AVA. The wine region is exposed to fog and coastal breezes from the nearby Pacific Ocean. When combined with the rocky nature of the terroir, the growing area is well-suited for Pinot Noir grapes, which tend to do well in cool climates.
Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:
- Greg Brewer – Brewer Clifton
- Tyler Thomas – Dierberg Vineyard
- Richard Sanford – Alma Rosa Winery
- Rick Longoria – Longoria Winery
La Bella Italia Wine Seminar & Tasting
Regional Focus: Piemonte, Italy
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 3:00pm – 4:30pm
Two of Italy’s greatest winemakers will present wines and tell the stories of the beautiful and historic Piemonte region! Featuring two best friends,Giorgio Rivetti of La Spinetta Winery and Roberto Damonte of Malvirà Winery.
Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:
- Roberto Damonte – Malvirà Winery
- Giorgio Rivetti – La Spinetta
Grand Tasting – Kapalua Style
Sponsored by Hawaii.com
Montage Kapalua Bay – 6:30pm – 9:30pm
Exclusive Early VIP Entry – 5:30pm – 6:30pm
Come dressed in your best “White Party” attire for this year’s event! Premium wines are showcased with fabulous gastronomic indulgences from Kapalua Resort restaurants and friends. A walk-around tasting and evening under the stars; all on the oceanfront grounds of Montage Kapalua Bay. Also featuring Petrossian Caviar station.
Featured Restaurants:
- Cane & Canoe – Montage Kapalua Bay
- Heritage Restaurant San Francisco / MVB Visiting Chef
- Honolua Store
- Merriman’s Kapalua
- ‘Olu – The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua
- Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar
- Sugar Beach Events
- Tamura’s
- Taverna
- The Plantation House
- UHMC Culinary Arts Program
Special Guests:
- Maui Cookie Lab
- Maui Gold Pineapple Company
- Sweet On Maui
- Petrossian Caviar
- WÜSTHOF
NEW THIS YEAR – EXCLUSIVE EARLY ENTRY PASS
Be the first to sample and taste the evening’s selections with a one-hour exclusive early entry to the Grand Tasting. Entrance starts at 5:30pm for an additional fee. Early admission tickets are limited.
SATURDAY JUNE 7
Regional Focus: Petaluma Gap AVA Wine Seminar & Tasting
Hosted by SOMM Journal
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 11:00am – 12:30pm
The SOMM Journal hosts a journey through the Petaluma Gap AVA. The Petaluma Gap is the premier gateway to the Sonoma Coast and northern Marin County wine region with a 150-year tradition of growing grapes. Designated as one of the country’s brand new American Viticultural Areas (AVA), the Petaluma Gap is producing premium grapes that make the new AVA one of California’s best areas to grow primarily Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Syrah grapes.
Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:
- Theresa Heredia – Gary Farrell Wines
- Julien Teichmann – Keller Estate
- Ryan Prichard – Three Sticks Wines
- Rickey Trombetta – Trombetta Family Wines
Cooking Demonstration with Celebrity Chef Mark Tarbell
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 1:00pm – 3:00pm
Iron Chef Mark Tarbell of the famed Tarbell’s Restaurant in Phoenix takes his classical training in French cuisine and marries it with the freshest island favorites. All are eloquently paired with Southern Rhone influenced wines and other stellar selections by winemaker Laely Heron.
Varietal Focus: Grenache with Panache Wine Seminar & Tasting
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 3:30pm – 5:00pm
Grenache loves to be blended with other red grapes and is grown in many countries. We will discover the different styles and expressions of the grape from both new world and old world!
Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:
- Laely Heron – Domaine Lux Fontis
- Mikael Sigouin – Kaena
- Anne-Charlotte Bachas – Château de la Font du Loup
- Mike Sullivan – Benovia Winery
SUNDAY JUNE 8
Sunday Champagne Brunch at Brennan’s
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 10:00am – 12:00pm
Sample the flavors of New Orleans from one of its most well loved restaurants, Brennan’s. Chef Slade Rushing and General Manager and Restaurant Ambassador Christian Pendelton showcase favorites from the Crescent City. Paired with a variety of champagnes and other special selections.
Varietal Focus: California Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Seminar & Tasting
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 12:30pm – 2:00pm
Tasting of multi-vintages of Cabernet Sauvignons from different regions of California. A deep dive comparison with a panel of winemakers from Napa, Sonoma County and Santa Ynez Valley.
Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:
- Fred Scherrer – Scherrer Vineyards
- Ted Edwards – Freemark Abbey
- Richie Allen – Rombauer
- Tyler Thomas – Star Lane Winery
Historical Focus: “Wine World of Sports” Wine Seminar & Tasting
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 3:00pm – 4:30pm
Renowned for their sports prowess, these Sports Stars have now turned their sights on making world-class wines. This fun and engaging panel shares stories from both fields of ‘dreams’ – the playing field and the vineyard.
Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:
- Rich Aurilia – Red Stitch; former Major League Baseball Player /SF Giants
- Vince Ferragamo – Tenuta di Ferragamo; former Quarterback/LA Rams
- Jim Fox – Patiné Cellars; former player/current LA Kings TV Analyst
Seafood Festival
Sponsored by Southwest Airlines
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – Beach House Lawn – 6:30pm – 9:30pm
Exclusive Early VIP Entry – 5:30pm – 6:30pm
Celebrate the “Maui Mardi Gras” with Maui’s top restaurants showcasing a seafood specialty and other culinary creations in competition for Maui No Ka Oi Magazine’s “Best of the Fest” award. Enjoy the evening with favorite island entertainment, Nuff Sedd.
Featured Restaurants to date:
- Banyan Tree
- Gannon’s in Wailea
- Honu Seafood & Pizza / Fridas Mexican Beach House
- Humuhumunukunukuapua’a
- Hula Grill
- Japengo
- Joey’s Kitchen
- Lineage
- Mill House
- Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman – Ka’anapali
- Pacific’O Restaurant
- ROCKsalt at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa
- Roy’s Ka’anapali
- Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar, Wailea
NEW THIS YEAR – EXCLUSIVE EARLY ENTRY PASS
Be the first to sample and taste the evening’s selections with a one-hour exclusive early entry to the Seafood Festival. Entrance starts at 5:30pm for an additional fee. Early admission tickets are limited.
