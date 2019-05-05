Story by Lehia Apana | Video by Maui Visitor Channel

8:30 a.m. Tip: Don’t be late to the Lipoa Street Farmer’s Market. Every Saturday, savvy shoppers line up well before opening time to get the freshest selection of organically grown produce. The inventory at this intimate market includes fresh-cracked coconuts, baked goods and inventive food products (mmm, coconut bacon!), but there’s only a handful of vendors, and some regularly sell out within the hour. 8:30 a.m. Saturdays, 95 E. Līpoa St., Kīhei; 357-4564; Facebook.com/LipoaMarket

9:30 a.m. South of Mākena State Park, follow the road as it fades away into a vast territory of black-lava flows, the result of Haleakalā’s last eruption some 200 to 500 years ago; here you’ll find ʻĀhihi Kīnaʻu Natural Reserve Area. While most of its 1,238-acres are off limits to the public (including 807 acres that are offshore and underwater), several access points give adventure seekers a glimpse into this wild landscape. Park at the reserve’s gravel lot, where you’ll find safe and authorized access for snorkeling ʻĀhihi Bay. It’s also the starting point for a breezy half-mile hike along the coastline. For a more challenging hike, keep driving south until the road dead ends; this is the start of the rugged Hoapili Trail. Mākena Road, Mākena, 5:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; dlnr.hawaii.gov/ecosystems/nars/maui/ahihi-kinau-2/

Noon You don’t need to be a beer lover to appreciate a visit to Maui Brewing Company’s flagship location. Spanning more than five acres, the Kīhei compound includes a restaurant, brewery, and tasting room. The brand’s “fiercely local” ethos translates as Maui Gold pineapples used in brewing the Pineapple Mana Wheat, and local farms getting credit on the dining menu. For a true brewery-to-table experience, try the Roots & Sprouts salad composed of Maui-grown ingredients and Big Swell beer mustard sauce, or a pizza made with a Bikini Blonde lager crust. 605 Līpoa Pkwy., Kīhei; 201-BEER (2337); MauiBrewingCo.com

1:45 p.m. Step behind the scenes with a 45-minute guided Brewery Tour that will have you begging for a sip. Learn how raw ingredients are transformed into sudsy perfection, followed by a tasting of their most popular beers. Or sample Maui Brewing Company’s island-inspired root beer made with cane sugar, local honey and vanilla.

4:45 p.m. Get a sailor’s-eye view during a sunset excursion with Alii Nui Sailing Charters. The crew double as concierge, answering questions, cracking jokes and hustling to keep everyone smiling. As the sun dips into the Pacific, guests dip into a dinner buffet that features seared ‘ahi and prime rib, plus vegetarian options. 300 Māʻalaea Road, Slip 56, Māʻalaea; 800-542-3483; AliiNuiMaui.com