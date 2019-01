Located at 3367 West Lani Ikena Way in Wailea Pualani Estates, this custom four-bedroom, three-bath home boasts sweeping ocean views. Photovoltaic panels power the entire home, including the air-conditioning system, pool heater and electric car—all for $20 a month. Contact Karin S. Carlson of NextHome Pacific Properties, HI RB-19739, for a private showing. KarinOnMaui.com | KarinOnMaui@gmail.com | 808-283-8147