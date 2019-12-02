Kapalua Wellness Week

2020 Vision

December 6-9, 2019

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua is partnering with wellness experts Lindsay Rielly, founder of Live Your Standard, and Pete Bone, founder of Achieve the Impossible, for an immersive three day wellness retreat to awaken the soul and kick-start your vision for the new year. Curated by Lindsay and co-hosted by Pete to help connect guests with their mind, body and spirit, the interactive retreat will coincide with the resort’s world class wellness programming creating a one-of-a-kind experience and the best jump star to 2020, in the ultimate luxury Maui paradise.

Retreat Activities & Schedule

Activities include workshops and activities, aloha happy hours, and an unforgettable themed dinner on the final event night. The full schedule of activities is available at www.kapaluawellness.com. Special guest and TV personality, Leah Messer, and Bohdi Flow Yoga Guru, Jennifer Salerno, have also joined the lineup of speakers and practitioners.

Retreat Packages

A variety of package options are available including the full retreat package with and with and without accommodations, individual day packages and single class ticket pricing. Please email LYSbookings@gmail.com for additional information or to make your reservation.