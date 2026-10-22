Seven West Maui restaurants serve set-price dinners, sushi for two and discounted entrées.

By Chris Amundson

Kapalua Restaurant Week returns Oct. 26-Nov. 6, 2026, with special menus and entrée discounts at seven restaurants across Kapalua Resort on Maui’s west side. The 12-day promotion includes three-course dinners from $49.95 to $85 per person, a $45 main-course-and-dessert menu and a $79 tasting menu for two.

At Sansei, $79 buys dinner for two, with panko-crusted ahi sashimi and miso butterfish among the dishes. The Restaurant at Kapalua Bay pairs its 48-hour Wagyu short rib with kiawe-smoked mashed potatoes. Taverna and The Pour House offer entrée discounts for diners ordering from the menu.

Alaloa Lounge

No reservation is needed for Alaloa Lounge’s $45 main course and dessert at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. Choose haddock fish and chips, nori-wrapped smoked tofu and chips or a sushi platter with tuna, salmon and hamachi nigiri and a negi toro roll.

Leave room for cheesecake mousse with dragon fruit, almond streusel and lychee-ginger sorbet. Alaloa earned silver for Best Lobby Lounge in the 2025 ʻAipono Awards. The open-air lounge has nightly live music. No substitutions are offered.

The Plantation House

The Plantation House’s $49.95 three-course tasting menu calls for an early dinner. Seatings run 4:30-5:15 p.m.; diners must be seated by 5:15. Call 808-669-6299 to reserve.

Start with soup, Caesar salad, Kula Farms greens or crispy Brussels sprouts. Entrée choices include macadamia nut-crusted mahimahi, Australian rack of lamb, shrimp scampi and tofu coconut curry. Finish with pineapple upside-down cake, tropical sorbet or a brownie sundae. Tax, gratuity and surcharge are extra, and the menu cannot be combined with other offers.

The Restaurant at Kapalua Bay

A three-course dinner above Kapalua Bay costs $79 at The Restaurant at Kapalua Bay, with an optional $37 wine pairing of 2-ounce pours per course. Start dinner with Kahuku sweet corn agnolotti with lobster, then choose Kona kanpachi with Maui onion purée or 48-hour Wagyu short rib with kiawe-smoked mashed potatoes. Pineapple upside-down cake comes with ube ice cream and Kula rum caramel.

The menu is served nightly, 5-9 p.m., with no substitutions. Reserve the Kapalua Restaurant Week experience through OpenTable or call 808-662-6681.

The Restaurant at Kapalua Bay pairs its 48-hour Wagyu short rib with kiawe-smoked mashed potatoes.

Banyan Tree

Banyan Tree’s $85 three-course dinner at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, begins with kombu-cured hamachi with peach and smoked salmon caviar, or raviolo with Surfing Goat curd. Follow with spiced short rib, roasted lion’s mane mushroom or spice-crusted mahimahi. The short rib and mushroom share tahini labneh, pickled onion, herbs, pomegranate and nasharab jus. Dessert choices include rum cake with pistachio crémeux or churned ice cream.

Reserve through OpenTable or call 808-665-7089. Banyan Tree is closed Tuesdays; no substitutions are offered.

Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar

“A Taste of Sansei” costs $79 for two diners at Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar. The menu includes miso soup, a mango crab handroll, panko-crusted ahi sashimi, shrimp dynamite and miso butterfish. A Takah sushi special roll combines ahi, shrimp and crab with a masago coating. The ahi sashimi comes with spinach, arugula and soy-wasabi butter sauce, while sweet miso glaze coats the butterfish. Reserve through OpenTable or call 808-669-6286. On Sundays and Mondays, the Restaurant Week menu starts at 6 p.m.

Taverna

Taverna takes 20% off entrées at lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 8:15 p.m. Happy hour is excluded. Executive Chef Edgar Ortiz’s dinner menu includes shrimp scampi with house-made linguine, osso buco with Parmesan risotto and macadamia nut-crusted mahimahi with tarragon beurre blanc.

The shrimp pasta comes with white wine, garlic, capers and heirloom cherry tomatoes. The regular menu lists a 4% appreciation fee. Reserve a table through OpenTable or call 808-667-2426.

The Pour House Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

At The Pour House, two diners ordering an entrée apiece receive 25% off the second entrée. The family-owned Italian restaurant at 700 Office Road serves burrata, appetizers, salads and entrées with ingredients from Italy and local sources.

Choose a table indoors or out, and reserve ahead; walk-in seating is limited. Dinner runs daily, 5-9 p.m., with parking behind the building. Call or text 808-419-2400 for reservations. The Restaurant Week offer requires one entrée per diner.

From our archive: “Taverna’s Passion for Pasta”, published in 2017, and “Maui’s Best Bars and Lounges”, published in 2024.

Kapalua Restaurant Week 2026 1 of 8