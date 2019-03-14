Have you tried the award-winning Sunday Champagne Brunch at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel?
Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel’s legendary brunch takes place at the Tiki Terrace restaurant, where you will find a choice of indoor and open-air seating. Sip on champagne and choose from a wide array of brunch items, including bread and pastries, tropical fruit, waffles, crab legs, sushi, and Hawaiian specialties. Taste delicious poke, poi, and kālua pig—not to mention omelet made-to-order and Prime Rib carving stations. Be sure to save room for our decadent dessert table! Sunday Champagne Brunch is served from 9am-1pm and features live Hawaiian entertainment. The upcoming specialty brunches include Easter Brunch, Mother’s Day Brunch, Father’s Day Brunch, Thanksgiving Brunch and Christmas Day Brunch! Bring your family and friends.