Jackfruit of all Trades

Story by Becky Speere | Photography by Tori Speere

I bought “Jacklyn,” my jackfruit tree, at the Upcountry Farmer’s Market when she was a one-year-old keiki (child) a mere two feet tall. Who would’ve guessed that Jackie had the elevated aspirations to grow fifty feet in four years! A species of Moraceae, it’s in the same family as mulberry and fig—all relatively short, gangly trees. It’s also kin to ‘ulu, a.k.a. breadfruit. A single jackfruit may top a hundred and twenty pounds, but the fruit on my tree average about forty.

What I’ve learned: Don’t try to catch a falling jackfruit. I’ll never forget the horrified screams that dissolved into sidesplitting laughter when Chef Takuya “Tak” Toride followed a technique that I’d found on the Internet for harvesting the prickly fruit. The Scene: MiJin Kang-Toride (our stealthy chef-videographer) stands at the ready to document our harvest. Chef Tak perches on a fifteen-foot ladder with a saw blade sickle in hand to sever the stem of the thirty-five-pound jackfruit. Chef Rob Ramshur and I wait below with a sheet stretched between us to catch the fruit (or Tak, whichever comes first). “Okay, here it comes!” yells Tak. But on its way down, the fruit hits a branch, and in a split second disappears from our view. That’s when we all scream and run for our lives.

Although I didn’t have a splat calculator (yes, they exist) to gauge mass (of jackfruit) X distance (twenty feet), it did make an indentation in the ground, confirming my thought: It is super heavy.

Perhaps you have seen jackfruit in Mana Foods or Whole Foods Market, and been put off by its sheer size and dubious appearance. But as locals say, “No be scared! Try ‘em!” In fact, jackfruit is as versatile and delicious as it is odd looking. Wrigley’s used an extract of this tropical fruit with the tutti-frutti smell to flavor its Juicy Fruit gum. I’ve made liqueur and li hing mui from jackfruit; candied and dried it; curried the green, unripe fruit; and used it in BBQ sandwiches. Almost every part is edible, and although its preparation takes time and patience, the rewards are many. You can separate the flesh from the seeds and enjoy it fresh; and boil the seeds until tender for snacking on, or use them to make hummus.

