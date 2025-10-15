In Their Own Words: Sissy Lake-Farm

Sissy Lake-Farm

Makana Aloha O Ka Lauaʻe, Kumu Hula

St. Anthony School, Hawaiian Culture and Language Teacher

as told to SAVANNAH DAGUPION

Photograph by Savannah Dagupion

“Before I was born, hula was in my future. My Aunty Maiki Aiu, who was all things hula, told my parents, ‘If this child is a girl, she’s coming to me for hula.’ It was very predestined.

I was born into a family rich in Hawaiian culture and language. My dad, John Keola Lake, was a kumu hula (hula teacher). His cousins were Kahauanu and Tommy Lake of the Kahauanu Lake Trio.

I was blessed – not everyone has this story. Surrounded by hula from the womb, it came naturally to me. You know how water people need the ocean, otherwise they go cuckoo? It’s like that for me with hula. It’s who I am – my key to balance.

I grew up in Kaimukī, Oʻahu. I went to Kahala Elementary, St. Patrick and Sacred Hearts Academy. For college, I stayed home at Chaminade – I didn’t want to miss hula – earning degrees in fine arts and English. I later worked for C.S. Wo & Sons and Gap Inc., opening stores in Waikīkī and the continent. After moving to Maui to open Nā Mea Hawaiʻi in Lahaina, I stayed connected to hālau (hula school). My dad arranged for me to train with Aunty Gordean Lee Bailey in Kula.

After a few years, my dad said it was time to prepare for ‘uniki (graduation to become a kumu hula). I trained between Maui and Oʻahu – one of the most challenging times of my life. My hānai (adopted) brother, Kaponoʻai Molitau, who had already finished ʻuniki, became my kiaʻi, my support, during the process. Dad made us work together. He ultimately wanted us to open a hālau together, and we did. I graduated from ʻuniki in February 2003, and we opened hālau that May.

I was also performing in ʻUlalena – even pregnant on stage. After my children were born, I left ʻUlalena. I raised them as I was raised – hearing oli (chant) and feeling the beat of the ipu (gourd) and pahu (drum). They understand the hālau community, who they are and their kuleana (responsibility) to our legacy. For years, my energy went into being a mom and into Pūnana Leo and Kula Kaiapuni (Hawaiian immersion schooling).

Then Hōkūau Pellegrino asked if I’d consider being the Executive Director of the Maui Historical Society. Once I got the job, I learned a lot about my Maui roots. I felt like that time was very divine and kūpuna (ancestor) driven. Working with Erin Wade and Kelly White, we started a public art initiative infused with history and sense of place. Today, we still gather community members, kūpuna and artists for intergenerational conversations that become catalysts for art.

With hālau, I hit a point where I needed to fly on my own. My brother was shocked – we thought we’d be in hālau together forever, as dad wanted. In 2020, I started my own hālau. I’m grateful Kaponoʻai understood my needs and I was able to take that step.

This past summer, I resigned from MHS after 12 years. My time there was wonderful, but I needed to refocus on my hālau, my legacy, my culture – to me, that’s paramount.

Then my friend Lilyana Koa at St. Anthony said the school was developing a Hawaiian program. It felt like another divine call. My dad graduated from St. Anthony, and now I’m a kumu there. It’s been less than two months, I’m a party of one, but I love it. Dad was an amazing educator, and being in the classroom, I get why he was so passionate and dedicated. The kids deserve it.

We had our first papa makua (parent visit). The kids are learning ‘ ʻŌiwi E,’ and that night, two brothers came up and sang for the group. The older brother was alakaʻi (lead) and the little brother followed. I was floored. I said, ‘Oh my, thank you, dad.’ It was one of those moments – holy smokes, this is what it’s about.”

Everything I do centers on the preservation and protection of our Hawaiian culture, language and history. It goes back to my upbringing and understanding of kuleana. We each have kuleana, and to my dying day, I will work on the kuleana that has been given to me.

Being a child of Hawaiʻi is a blessing I don’t take for granted. The biggest concept I advocate for is aloha – loving one another, giving with kindness, and promoting with honor, support and respect. I know it’s the old adage, but it rings true. We can never go wrong with aloha. We always lead with aloha.”