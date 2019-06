Maui Ocean Center’s Sphere breaks the barrier to do what has never been done before: bring you eye-to-eye with Maui’s humpback whales in their realm beneath the waves. Explore their world and learn their secrets. Discover the dynamic life, journeys and social bonds of these intelligent and spiritual creatures under the sea in the first of-it-kind 3D Sphere only at Maui Ocean Center.

Visit these links for more info:

MauiOceanCenter.com/humpbacks-of-hawaii MauiOceanCenter.com