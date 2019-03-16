HOT PROPERTIES

A Wailea Masterpiece

Dubbed “The Ultimate Art Project” by Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine, this contemporary home was built in 2015 and designed by acclaimed Maui artist Robert Suzuki. HUE Interior Design helped create the beach-inspired aesthetic, and Chris Curtis Landscapes designed the yard. $3,250,000. Contact Debra Merle, R(B), 808-283-0049 or Cathy Paxton-Haines, R(B), 808-283-1953 | WaileaMasterpiece.com

Destination Residences Hawai‘i

Discover modern aloha at its finest at Wailea Elua Village #904, one of more than 500 luxury vacation condos on Maui managed by Destination Residences Hawai‘i. We offer a range of stress-free services for owners and travelers alike, including housekeeping, tax services, Wi-Fi, Tesla shuttle services and on-location support. 34 Wailea Gateway, A-102, Wailea | DRHMaui.com | 888-822-1228

Lynette Pendergast, R(B), RB-21145

This spectacular Lower Kula property offers extensive privacy and exceptional craftsmanship. The custom-built three-bedroom, two-bath residence has a two-bedroom, two-bath attached ‘ohana. The home’s beauty is rivaled only by its picturesque, park-like setting. MLS# 380821, $1,379,000. Contact Lynette Pendergast at Equity One Real Estate, Inc. | Lynette@EquityOneMaui.com | 808-633-3534

The Spirit of Hawai‘i Lives at Montage

Montage Residences Kapalua Bay offers a palette of resort amenities and curated experiences. Located in the heart of Kapalua Resort, a collection of three-bedroom, fully furnished residences with unobstructed ocean views is now available—representing the last opportunity to call Montage Kapalua Bay home. Starting under $3 million | MontageResidencesKapaluaBay.com | 808-662-6551

2623 Lower Kula Rd.

Enjoy bicoastal views from this three-bedroom, three-bath Bali-style Kula home. A gracious waterfall greets you as you ascend the stairs to the main living level. Cathedral ceilings in the living-dining area and bedrooms add to the spacious feel. MLS# 381485. Contact Karin S. Carlson of NextHome Pacific Properties, HI RB-19739, for a private showing. KarinOnMaui.com | KarinOnMaui@gmail.com | 808-283-8147