Holiday Spirits at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

Two festive favorites from Kāanapali’s oceanfront oasis – crafted with island warmth and a dash of holiday cheer.

Set along the golden sands of Kāanapali Beach, Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows blends laid-back luxury with island tradition. Guests linger under palm-fringed sunsets, where the rhythm of the surf sets the mood for celebration. In that spirit, the resort’s bartenders have mixed up two holiday specials that capture Maui’s tropical soul – a creamy twist on a Puerto Rican classic and a bright, spicy refresher with just enough kick to make Santa blush. Now, they’re sharing their recipes so you can try them at home and toast the season, Maui-style.

Maui Cocoquito

A tropical take on the classic coquito – coconut milk, exotic rum (for example Kōloa Rum Spiced) and Licor 43 (sweet Spanish liqueur).

Ingredients:

– 1 can (≈13.5 oz) full-fat coconut milk

– 1 can (≈15 oz) cream of coconut (sweetened coconut mixture)

– ½ can (≈6 oz) evaporated milk or use another half coconut milk if you want richer

– 1 can (≈14 oz) sweetened condensed milk

– 1 tsp vanilla extract

– 1 tsp ground cinnamon

– ¼ tsp ground nutmeg

– 2 oz Kōloa Spiced Rum per serving → ≈8 oz total

– 1 oz Licor 43 per serving → ≈4 oz total

– Cinnamon sticks or a light dusting of cinnamon for garnish

Instructions:

1. In a blender combine the coconut milk, cream of coconut, condensed milk, evaporated milk (or extra coconut milk), vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg.

2. Blend until smooth.

3. Add the Kōloa Spiced Rum and Licor 43, then brief pulse to mix.

4. Pour into a pitcher or bottles. Refrigerate for at least 1-2 hours to chill (and let flavors meld).

5. Shake or stir well before serving since the coconut fat may separate when cold.

6. Serve chilled in small glasses, garnish with a cinnamon stick or sprinkle of cinnamon.

Serves 4

Santa’s Sun Burn

A bright, punchy cocktail – tequila, ginger liqueur, pomegranate and lime, topped with ginger beer.

Ingredients:

– 2 oz tequila (use a good blanco or reposado)

– 1 oz ginger liqueur

– 1½ oz pomegranate juice (or pomegranate liqueur)

– ½ oz fresh lime juice

– Top with about 2-3 oz ginger beer (to taste)

– Ice

– Garnish: lime wheel or twist, maybe a few pomegranate arils

Instructions:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Add tequila, ginger liqueur, pomegranate juice and lime juice. Shake until well-chilled.

3. Strain into a highball or Collins glass filled with fresh ice.

4. Top with ginger beer, stir gently once.

5. Garnish with lime and/or pomegranate arils. Serve immediately.

Serves 1