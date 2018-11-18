Pink by Nature

Blending modern bohemian with a classic, relaxed style, this locally owned and curated lifestyle boutique carries many made-in-USA designers, including Mother Denim, Bella Dahl, Novella Royale, and Beautiful People. You’ll also find locally made and designed jewelry, like these 24K gold-dipped rings with semiprecious stones. 3663 Baldwin Ave., Makawao | PinkByNatureMaui.com | 808-572-9576

Kuleana®

Give “farm-to-face” beauty for the holidays. Buy any two 2 oz. Kuleana® beauty oils and receive a free beauty oil sampler set with three travel-size beauty oils. Visit KuleanaBeauty.com and enter promo code “MNKOholiday” at checkout. Limit one per customer; offer expires Dec. 25, 2018.

Maui Stargazing

Join Maui Stargazing for a breathtaking sunset at Haleakalā summit, followed by a fascinating laser tour of the constellations. View visible planets, galaxies, nebulae and star clusters through a 12-inch telescope. Warm outerwear and hot beverages keep guests toasty warm. MauiStargazing.com | 808-298-8254

Align with Wellness at Discover Katalyst

“I’m motivated and inspired to help people launch into the most amazing version of themselves.” Discover Katalyst sessions have applications for shifting and unwinding source issues within the emotional and physical body to the point of being a completely transformative experience. Open daily, South Maui, Kīhei | DiscoverKatalyst.com | Instagram: @DiscoverKatalyst | 808-250-2767

Hangloose Hammocks Hawaii

Established in 2007, this globally responsible company works directly with family artisans from five different countries, providing fair-trade employment to hundreds of economically disadvantaged superstars. Visit Hawai‘i’s largest hammock in Ha‘ikū, or the biggest little hammock shop in Lahaina. 810 Ha‘ikū Road, Ha‘ikū | 658 Front Street, Lahaina | Facebook/Instagram: @HangLooseHammocksHawaii | HangLooseHammocksHawaii.com | 808-224-5764