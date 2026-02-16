Kaponoʻai Molitau

Department of ʻŌiwi Resources Director, Maui County

as told to SAVANNAH DAGUPION

Photograph by Savannah Dagupion

“I didn’t learn my cultural knowledge from just one place. I listened to and observed the elders, and I would repeat what they did and said. That’s exactly how our Hawaiian history has been passed down.

I grew up next to Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau, once the City of Refuge, on Hawaiʻi Island. My ancestors were the caretakers of Hale o Keawe, which housed the bones of 23 ruling chiefs. My mom worked there, so I was exposed to Hawaiian culture early on – kiʻi (statue) carving, lauhala (hala leaf) weaving, kapa (bark cloth) making, poi (mashed taro root) pounding. When I was of age, I volunteered at the park, wearing a malo (loincloth) at 10 years old.

We lived off the ocean, fishing, diving, gathering ʻopihi (limpets) and hāʻukeʻuke (urchins). But it wasn’t until seventh grade, when I went to Kamehameha Schools on Oʻahu as a boarder, that I started to understand our history and language.

I studied ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) for four years and was a winning Song Contest director for two years. I also learned the art of hula (dance) and chant with Nā Wai ʻEhā o Puna under kumu hula (hula teachers) Thaddeus Wilson and O’Brian Eselu. We entered Merrie Monarch twice and won both years.

After graduation, I followed that path to Maui, performing at the Royal Lahaina lūʻau (Hawaiian feast) through a production by my kumu hula. I lost my dad when I was 8, so I didn’t have a father figure, but I feel that my kumu hula were my father image – guiding me in life, finances, relationships, everything. I’m forever indebted to them.

I went on to work at Aloha Airlines for 20 years, from baggage handler to manager. I feel I had a natural hospitality personality from my hula background. In 2008, I was hired as general manager at the Old Lahaina Lūʻau.

Now, as cultural advisor, I create opportunities for our staff to learn about our culture, whether I teach or bring in experts. Hawaiian values are important to Old Lahaina Lūʻau. If the staff understands those values, they’ll understand why we do what we do and how to engage with guests beyond serving them. A lot of people come to our lūʻau because that’s what they want to experience – authenticity.

Hosting a lūʻau has many components – over 100 employees work to serve 360 people each night. Many hands make light work, and the staff mālama (take care of) each other. I see them as my family. I do whatever I can to make their jobs easier, build their knowledge and confidence, and guide them to be great stewards of our land. To be successful, a business must be involved in its community.

In 2026, we celebrate our 40th year as a company. The number jumps out at me because in Hawaiian, number systems are in fours, making it a significant number. Growing up, when we used to catch fish, we would count in a system called kaʻau – one kaʻau is 40.

When I first came to work here, Akoni Akana gifted the company an oli (chant) about this place, Moaliʻi. For a time, it wasn’t practiced, and it was almost lost. One of my biggest contributions was restoring that oli and teaching it to everyone. The crew now chants it every day. That’s how history is passed down. We will always remember this special place’s name.

There’s a magic to Maui, from Maui Nui and Maui the demigod to the House of the Rising Sun and the royal compound of Mokuʻula, but the true magic is its beauty and people. If our local kids move away, pieces of that magic go with them. As long as our people stay connected to this place, this will be the best place in the world to visit, live and learn.

When I was young, I was very shy; but as a Hawaiian cultural advisor, I cannot be shy. I have to speak up when I hear or see things that are not correct.

Keep learning. Every time I learn something new, I smile big and share it right away. Remember, ʻaʻohe pau ka ʻike i ka hālau hoʻokahi – not all lessons are learned in one school.”