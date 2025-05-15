Haleakalā Adventures

From mild to wild, the volcano delivers experiences of a lifetime

by Mona de Crinis



Photograph by More Than Just Parks

Ring of Fire. The phrase alone sparks the imagination – lava flowing, earth trembling, hearts racing. The Hawaiian Islands may not sit on that fiery tectonic rim, but they rise from something deeper – a volcanic hotspot in the heart of the Pacific. Haleakalā, Maui’s mythic House of the Sun, is its crowning glory.

Ancient Hawaiians believed the demigod Maui once climbed this mountain and snared the sun with a lasso of ‘aha – coconut fiber – slowing its course across the sky so his mother, Hina the Moon Goddess, could dry her kapa (clothes) in its warm light.

Dormant for centuries, Haleakalā still pulses with presence over Maui. Towering 10,023 feet above sea level, the volcano draws seekers of all kinds – from curious first-timers to thrill-hardened adventurers – each in search of something unforgettable, something larger than themselves.

Sky-High and Below-Ground

To witness Maui’s unparalleled beauty as the landscape beneath unfolds in a triptych of green rainforest, black volcanic rock, white beaches, red earth, mottled farmland and the seemingly endless shimmering blue Pacific, you need to go where the birds soar.

Hang gliding and paragliding on Haleakalā encourage even the most grounded to rise beyond their comfort level – the sights are that stunning. Want to fly fast and high over the lush jungles, deep chasms and cascading waterfalls of East Maui? Operating out of Hāna Airport, Hang Gliding Maui offers open-air and gyrocopter packages suitable for beginning to advanced flyers.

Those seeking a more leisurely float with minimal prep and fewer instructions will find paragliding fits the bill. Launch with longtime pros Paraglide Maui from verdant Haleakalā Upcountry slopes near Ali‘i Kula Lavender farm. Flying tandem with an experienced instructor allows unfettered freedom as every turn of the head brings another breathtaking reveal of the island below.

Photograph by Hang Gliding Maui

For those who prefer to stay tethered, ziplining offers the perfect balance of thrill and control. Maui offers several options to zip over, into and through Haleakalā’s unique landscapes. Just beyond the border of the national park, Skyline Hawai‘i’s 6-Line Haleakalā Zipline Tour zips across lush tropical canyons as fast as 45 mph, with invigorating 90-foot drops and the only dedicated pendulum line in the state. Enjoy Haleakalā’s many visual perks – green rainforests, stunning waterfalls, rugged volcanic terrain and sweeping ocean views – plus a little bit extra at family-owned and operated North Shore Zipline in Haʻikū.

As you rocket across the terrain, keep an eye out for World War II remnants, such as old military structures harkening back to Maui’s role as a staging center and training base during the war. Want to go deeper? The Road to Hāna Jungle Zipline is a family-friendly adventure located off Hāna Highway in a verdant valley. More than a thrill ride, it’s a peek into the volcano’s beating heart – the extraordinary flora and fauna that call Haleakalā home.

If you want to stay grounded, don’t miss tropical spelunking. If cave exploration cranks you up, add Kaʻeleku Caverns (known informally as the Hāna Lava Tubes) to your pulse-elevating itinerary. Formed a millennium ago when fluid molten rock from Haleakalā’s eastern volcanic vent continued flowing as the outer lava layer cooled and hardened, these intricate underground passages reveal extraordinary geological wonders, including lava stalactites, flowstone and visually delicious “chocolate” lava drippings. Be sure to check out the Banyan Tree Root Room, where roots from trees above penetrate through the cave’s ceiling in search of moisture – a testament to Maui’s resilient natural world.

Equine Escapades



Photograph by Triple L Ranch Horseback Tours

Channel your inner paniolo, Hawaiian for ranch hand or cowboy, and explore Haleakalā on horseback. Learn about Maui’s deeply rooted ranching heritage, which began in the early 1800s when cattle first dotted the volcano’s grassy shoulders. Traverse upland pastures, native forest and volcanic ridgelines while uncovering stories of the land, its people and its purpose. Tours offered by Triple L Ranch Horseback Tours, Thompson Ranch Riding Stables and others reveal a variety of ecosystems and historical landmarks. Let the gentle sway and slow pace of a seasoned equine elevate the experience as your knowledgeable guide takes you on a picturesque journey rich in history and culture.

Chasing Waterfalls

Photograph by More Than Just Parks

Being mauka (mountainside) does not mean there is no swimming or cliff diving. Haleakalā’s rainy windward side is rich with freshwater thrills. Along the Road to Hāna pools and waterfalls invite both invigorating dips and heart-pounding plunges.

Favorite local haunts include Twin Falls (Mile Marker 2.1), Waikamoi Stream and Waterfalls (Mile Marker 9.9), Puohokamoa Falls (Mile Marker 12), Blue Sapphire Pools (Mile Marker 16.9) and Waioka Pond (Mile Marker 48.1). As always, practice safety first by checking water depth and weather forecast, as conditions can rapidly change. Always use the buddy system and never ignore warning or closed trail signs.

If you long to conquer a 50-foot waterfall but balk at the idea of jumping from one, there’s a kinder, gentler way to cross that off your bucket list. For comparable reward with less risk, consider attaching a rope and rappelling down. Perfect for weekend daredevils and the canyoneering and curious, Rappel Maui combines hiking, swimming, cliff scaling and waterfall rappelling in a three-hour adventure on private land. Always safety first – participants will complete the required equipment and in-action training prior to and during the first rappel.Epic Treks

From the volcano’s minimalist moonscape summit to the falling waters and dense jungles of Kīpahulu, Haleakalā National Park is an adventurer’s playground. Hiking trails are many and range from idyllic strolls to demanding, lung-expanding treks. Popular among more casual hikers is Kīpahulu District’s storied Pīpīwai Trail, a well-maintained 1.8-mile path that winds along ʻOheʻo Gulch Stream and a cascade of pools too numerous to count before tunneling through bamboo groves so thick they swallow daylight.

At the trail’s end is the pot of gold known as Waimoku Falls, a towering 400-foot sheer-cliff waterfall – one of the tallest on the island. Cap off the experience with a stop at Seven Sacred Pools, about a half mile from the Kīpahulu Visitor Center. Fed by Haleakalā rainwater collecting at ʻOheʻo Gulch’s jagged eastern edge, the pools step down to the sea like an exquisite aquatic staircase sculpted by nature. Depending on conditions, the pools may or may not be open for swimming, but the sight alone will whet the appetite for further exploration.

On the western edge of the park, Haleakalā summit and crater attract serious hikers eager to test their mettle. Reputed for its grueling elevation change, Keoneheʻeheʻe (Sliding Sands) Trail leaves the Haleakalā Visitor Center masquerading as a gentle walkabout before showing its teeth. Within a matter of steps, the trail drops into the crater, descending 2,500 feet in 3.9 miles of zigzagging switchbacks leading to Ka Lu‘u o ka O‘o cinder cone and the crater floor.

More lunar than landscape, the otherworldly environment extends 19 square miles and supports rare flora and fauna found nowhere else. Watch for nēnē, the endangered Hawaiian goose and state bird, and the striking ʻāhinahina – or Haleakalā Silversword – also endangered. ʻĀhinahina thrives along the crater’s aeolian desert slopes and is known for its silvery, fleshy leaves.

Any roundup of Haleakalā adventures falls short without a mention of the notorious Commando Hike (Mile Marker 6.5) along the Road to Hāna, which should not be attempted without expert guidance and proper equipment. Not for the timid or unfit, Commando Hike is a demanding trek that involves traversing deep pools, scaling rock faces slick with moss, crawling up lava tubes and down slippery chutes, and ends with a non-negotiable 50-foot waterfall jump into a churning basin below.

Celestial Views

Photograph by Chris Archer

Heart rates aren’t the only thing a visit to Haleakalā National Park elevates. Watching dawn break or stars twinkle from a 10,000-foot vantage point can raise consciousness and, at times, hope. The volcano’s elevation and remote location mean minimal noise and light pollution – adding to an already inimitable experience. Budding and veteran stargazers can’t go wrong with Haleakalā EcoTours and Maui Stargazing, both offering guided excursions with high-powered telescopes and expert astronomers.

If you’re willing to bear the frigid cold and a 3 a.m. alarm, the best view is found at sunrise on the summit. At the top, there is a clear view of the sun as it peeks over the vast Pacific, illuminating Maui’s green forests and salty beaches below. It is a brilliant display of Mother Nature not soon forgotten. The stars feel closer, the silence deeper, the awe endless.

Cycling the Volcano

Photograph by Maui Bombers

For those who want to chart their own adventure, Haleakalā presents many opportunities. Cyclists and mountain bikers who crave speed and stability gravitate toward Crater Road. The Haleakalā downhill route follows the paved section of Haleakalā Highway from the summit to the base. It’s an exhilarating exercise in concentration as you navigate hairpin turns and steep terrain against a backdrop of the volcano.

Weekend mountain bikers searching for a scenic ride with less sweat and excitement will love Mamane Trail, a moderate singletrack path through Haleakalā’s shrublands, a diverse ecosystem on the upper slopes between the summit and treeline that’s home to unique plant and animal life endemic to the area. Experienced riders with a taste for danger should hit the Skyline Trail. This challenging ride starts near the summit and demands technical skill due to elevation shifts and loose volcanic rock.

For armchair adventurers who prefer a bit of pampering and professional oversight, several companies offer guided and self-guided tours. From Haleakalā Bike Company and Maui Sunriders Bike Co. to Maui Bombers – which specializes in high-speed downhill routes promising a thrill a minute – there’s more than one way to ride.

Whether your next Haleakalā adventure starts on horseback along the crater or high in the sky above, the House of the Sun shines for everyone. Adventure awaits.

Photograph by Chris Archer

If You Go: Haleakalā Adventures

Haleakalā National Park

Open 24/7, but services vary by district.

Reservations are required for sunrise summit access. nps.gov/hale

Hang Gliding Maui

Powered hang glider flights over

Hāna and East Maui.

hangglidingmaui.com (808) 572-6557

Paraglide Maui

Tandem paragliding flights near

Ali‘i Kula Lavender Farm.

paraglidemaui.com (808) 874-5433

Skyline Hawai‘i – Haleakalā Zipline

6-line course with pendulum line,

near Haleakalā National Park.

skylinehawaii.com (808) 878-8400

NorthShore Zipline Co.

Family-friendly zipline through

WWII camp forest in Ha‘ikū.

nszipline.com (808) 864-6947

Road to Hāna Tours – Jungle Zipline

5- and 8-line ziplines through the jungle near the start of Road to Hāna.

roadtohanatours.com (808) 460-6055

Kaʻeleku Caverns (Hāna Lava Tube)

Self-guided cave exploration, just outside Hāna.

mauicave.com (808) 248-7308

Triple L Ranch Horseback Tours

Semi-private authentic horseback riding tours on the slopes of Haleakalā.

triplelranchmaui.com

Rappel Maui

Waterfall rappelling and canyoning

on private rainforest land.

rappelmaui.com (808) 270-1500

Haleakalā EcoTours

Sunrise and summit tours with naturalist guides. haleakalaecotours.com

(808) 877-8687

Maui Stargazing

Day tour of Haleakalā followed by sunset picnic and telescope stargazing.

mauistargazing.com (808) 298-8254

Haleakalā Bike Company

Sunrise and self-guided downhill rides.

bikemaui.com (808) 575-9575

Maui Sunriders Bike Co.

Bike rentals and self-paced summit-to-sea rides. mauisunriders.com

Maui Bombers

High-speed guided descents from Haleakalā’s upper slopes.

mauibombers.com