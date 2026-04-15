In Their Own Words: Kanani Franco

Kanani Franco

Kahu Kīhāpai, ʻEkalesia o Kupaianaha; Kahu, Kamehameha Schools Maui

as told to SAVANNAH DAGUPION

I grew up on Kokomo Road in Haʻikū in the middle of the pineapple fields, which were our romping grounds, where we got to play. I also had a cow named Nelly. In our household were my mom, sister, grandmother and grandfather. My grandfather was the eldest son of eight, so all the parties were at our house. I always felt that sense of ʻohana (family).

My ʻohana loved music. My aunties and uncles would play music, and my cousins and I would be called to line up on the porch and sing. That love for music came from church.

I come from a line of five generations of kahu (pastors). ʻEkalesia o Kupaianaha was my second home. When I was growing up, we had a tiny hale pule (church) at the corner of this property. On Saturdays, we helped build our current hale pule – varnishing ceiling planks, pouring concrete, painting, plumbing.

I learned how to wrap laulau (lūʻau leaves containing meat) here. I learned how to clean ʻopihi (limpets) here. This is where I got the grounding of my culture and learned the language. One of the pillars of this hale pule is to perpetuate Hawaiian language, so when I look at my culture and faith, they are blended.

When I graduated high school from Kapālama in 1991, there was Pūnana Leo (Hawaiian language preschool) on Maui. After volunteering there and earning my bachelor’s in early childhood education, I became a kumu (teacher).

When I was hāpai (pregnant) with my third keiki (child), I left Pūnana Leo. Two weeks later, INPEACE called me to be an advocate for early childhood education. When my eldest daughter applied for sixth grade at Kamehameha Maui, I became the second Christian education teacher at the school.

Teaching fills me. We always say ‘Plant the seed, and in time, it’ll grow on its own.’ Knowing you’ve helped mold lives, even though it may take years, is rewarding. I think God was pulling me toward being a kahu. I saw how He was working in my life, and I had the blessings of knowing my ʻōlelo (language) and culture.

Within hale pule, I became a deacon, which was when I started my seminary journey and formal training. After my kahu kīhāpai (head pastor) passed away, there was a very traditional Hawaiian protocol to select the next kahu. The kahu kīhāpai from our other churches statewide came together, pule (prayed) and went through hoʻokēʻai (fasting). Through dreams and through opening the paipala (Bible), the next kahu was revealed.

When I got the call, I was very shocked, but when you get a calling from ke Akua (God), you just go. I was raised in this church, so I wasn’t afraid. In 2021, I became kahu kīhāpai at ʻEkalesia o Kupaianaha, and in 2023, I became kahu at Kamehameha Maui. I became kahu at Kamehameha Maui eight days before the fire. We opened the church, and Kamehameha Maui came here. We made sandwiches and took them to the firefighters.

Being a native Hawaiian kahu is not always an easy space to navigate, but it just comes down to respecting our culture and traditions that have been passed down through generations, and knowing that when I give my pule, I am honoring ke Akua mana loa, the God of the bible.

We perpetuate our ʻōlelo, give back to the community and shine God’s light. Whether it’s helping at the homeless shelter, going out to pick lūʻau leaf or pulling kalo (taro), the values of the loina Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian tradition) – kuleana (responsibility), mālama (care), aloha (love) – intertwine with our church foundations of putting action into your practice.

A priority for young Hawaiians should be giving ke Akua a chance. The more I see haumāna (students) grounded in faith, the less they worry about what people think about them. Another priority is knowing who you are and the story of your ʻohana. Know your values and beliefs and use that to drive you to be a better person and to give back to your community.

My grandma, Elizabeth Kepani, was a pillar in my life. She and my mom cleaned classrooms at Maui Christian Academy so my sister and I could have an education.

For someone struggling with their culture or faith, I would say just take baby steps. You don’t need to know everything right away. Give yourself some grace. Pule is huge, so sit in that space and ask ke Akua to help you learn.

I would like to share Philippians 4:13: E hiki nō iaʻu nā mea a pau ke kōkua mai o Kristo iaʻu – I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. There are times when I’ve felt insecure, times when I self-doubted, but God has never failed me. When I follow His command, He equips me. It doesn’t mean it’s going to come without obstacles, but He does give you strength. That inner strength is so powerful.