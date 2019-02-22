Win Free Passes to Taste of School Gardens at Maui Tropical Plantation!

WIN TWO TICKETS TO the 7th Annual Taste of School Gardens on March 9th at Maui Tropical Plantation

This foodie fundraiser benefiting Grow Some Good features top Maui chefs who’ll serve up delicious locally-sourced, garden-inspired dishes and live music with Three to 5.

CONTEST RULES

No purchase necessary to enter or win.

ELIGIBILITY: Employees of contest partners and their affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies and all immediate family members thereof are not eligible.

SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sweepstakes is administered by Maui No Ka Oi Magazine in partnership with Grow Some Good. By participating in this contest, you agree to be contacted by our contest partners at Grow Some Good.

ENTRY PERIOD: The sweepstakes runs February 21 to March 3, 2019.

ENTRY: Winner will be selected at random by Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine from all eligible entries. Winner will be notified on March 7, 2018.

PRIZE EXPIRATION: Prize valid only for March 9, 2019.

DISPUTES: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the sweepstakes shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of Hawai‘i. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these official rules, entrant’s rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the sponsor or administrator in connection with the sweepstakes shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Hawai‘i without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Hawai‘i or any other jurisdiction) which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Hawai‘i.

PLATFORM: Maui No Ka ‘Oi Magazine is pleased to use Gleam.io as our social media platform to host our contests. Please follow the instructions to enter our latest contest. We hope you will find Gleam.io provides you with more flexibility for multiple entries as well as greater engagement with contest partners.