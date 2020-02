February Special Events at Montage Kapalua Bay

Thursday, February 13 | 5-7PM

$55 per person

Petrossian Caviar Dinner at Cliff House

Thursday, February 13 | 5PM

$250 per person | $110 additional wine pairing per person

A 7-course dinner created by chef Robert Barrera featuring Tsar Imperial™ Grade Caviar or higher. Limited space.

For reservations, please call (808) 662-6505.

Sushi & Sake Pop-Up at Cliff House

February 14 | 4:30-8PM

Rose by the Bay beverage menu will also be available.

Open to all 21+ years. Limited Seating. Walk-in only.

Cane & Canoe Valentine’s Day Prix Fix Menu

Friday, February 14 | 5-9PM

$110 per person | $55 additional wine pairing per person

Vegetarian menu with a wine pairing will also be available.

For reservations, call (808) 662-6681

Rose by the Bay at Cliff House

February 15 to 16 | 4:30pm to 8:00pm

Join us at Cliff House for a romantic and casual sunset experience by the bay.

Open to all 21+ years. Limited Seating. Walk-in only.