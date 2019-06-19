Compiled by Marluy Andrade

1. BE STILL, MY BLEATING HEART

Haleakala Creamery’s Goatlato ice cream is made with fresh goat’s milk combined with other local ingredients. This light, richly flavored ice cream comes in four maa-velous flavors: vanilla, caramel, Maui coffee, and chocolate. 4 & 16 oz. Prices vary. 756-3958, HaleakalaCreamery.com

2. PETAL PUSHER

Take the time to stop and smell these roses—all eleven varieties of them. Tiki Farm’s fragrant blooms usually sell out by 10 a.m., so plan to arrive early. Prices range from .25 to $3 per rose, depending on the variety and stem length. 870-0844, Instagram: @Tiki.Farms

3. UPPER CUTS

A whole-animal butcher shop, Toohey’s Hawaiian Meats works with local farmers and ranchers, while ensuring nothing goes to waste. Prices per pound: ground beef, $7.99; filet mignon, $29.99; skirt steak, $16.99; bones, $3.99; chicken, $8.50. 218-4063, Facebook.com/TooheysHawaiianMeats

4. SLAM DUNK

Maui Tropical Teas brews its Native Hawaiian Māmaki Tea with alkaline water to produce a smooth, aromatic flavor. This good-for-you beverage is made with māmaki, a Hawaiian medicinal plant. Prices vary. 385-4172, MauiTropicalTeas@gmail.com

5. SMALL WONDERS

Here’s proof that good things come in small packages: Aloha Honua’s highly productive dwarf citrus trees bear delicious fruits and take up less space than their loftier counterparts. (Planted in the ground, dwarf citrus trees average eight feet in height; container-grown trees stay smaller.) Purchase orange, blood orange, mandarin, grapefruit, lemon, lime, kumquat, tangelo, and Buddha’s hand. Prices vary. 572-9440, AlohaFarm@aol.com, AlohaHonua.com

6. CRUNCH TIME

Waihe‘e Valley Plantation’s raw macadamia nuts are grown on Hawai‘i’s largest privately owned macadamia-nut farm—and they are addictively tasty. Pro tip: Rinse, coat with salt and avocado oil, and roast at 350 degrees until golden brown. Assorted sizes; prices vary. 264-8243.

The Upcountry Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 7 to 11. a.m. at the Kulamalu Town Center in Pukalani. For more information, visit UpcountryFarmersMarket.com.