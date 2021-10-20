Enduring Establishments

This year, in honor of the 25th anniversary of Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi, we are celebrating beloved local businesses that have stood the test of time. Here are four more of our favorites.

By Sarah Ruppenthal

Azeka Shopping Center

Est. 1950

In 1950, Bill Azeka opened a small grocery store along South Kīhei Road. Azeka Market was a mainstay for residents and visitors alike and was famous for its barbecued ribs. Though the market eventually closed and Azeka himself passed away, the 10-acre shopping center still bears his name. Azeka Makai (toward the ocean) was built in phases starting in the late 1970s, and 20 years later, Azeka Mauka (toward the mountain) was erected directly across the road.

These days, Azeka Center houses more than 50 restaurants, shops and services, and is home to six ‘Aipono Award-winning restaurants: Coconut’s Fish Cafe, Fork and Salad, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Miso Phat Sushi, and Roasted Chiles. It’s still a community gathering place, and hosts local events like kids’ art contests, car-wash fundraisers, Toys for Tots drives and the Kīhei Fourth Friday Town Party.

1279 & 1280 South Kīhei Rd. | azekashoppingcenter.com | 808.879.5000 | IG/FB @azekamaui