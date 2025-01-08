Exploring Maui Wildlife: Endemic Species and Where to Find Them

Hawaii is home to a remarkable array of plants and animals found nowhere else on Earth. With the highest percentage of endemic species in the world, Hawaii is a haven for unique biodiversity. Of all the species that arrived in Hawaii naturally, 90% are found exclusively here, making the islands a treasure trove of endemic Maui wildlife.

Located thousands of miles from the nearest continent, Hawaii’s native species arrived via wing, wind, or wave. Over millions of years, these species evolved in isolation, resulting in the Islands’ extraordinary levels of endemism.

Unfortunately, Hawaii’s endemic species face significant challenges. Introduced diseases, competition from non-native plants, and predation by humans and alien animals such as cats and rats have driven many endemic species to extinction. Today, while many are endangered or at high risk of extinction, several endemic Maui wildlife species can still be seen — if you know where to look.

‘I‘iwi

The ‘i‘iwi is one of Hawaii’s most iconic forest birds, known for its striking scarlet feathers and long, curved beak. Ancient Hawaiians prized ‘i’iwi feathers, using them to create traditional Hawaiian capes worn by royalty. Sadly, habitat loss and diseases like avian malaria have significantly reduced their range, limiting their population to high-altitude forests.

Where to Spot Them: On Maui, Hosmer Grove in Haleakalā National Park is one of the best places to see this vibrant species of Maui wildlife. Walk along the nature trail to the gulch overlook, and you might hear the ‘i‘iwi’s distinct chirps and whistles before spotting it. If you stay quiet, you may catch a glimpse of this beautiful bird feeding on ‘ōhi‘a lehua blossoms.

‘Ōpe‘ape‘a

Hawaii’s only native land mammal is the ‘ōpe‘ape‘a, or Hawaiian hoary bat, which likely arrived from North America 10,000 years ago. These small, nocturnal bats feed on insects and hunt using echolocation. Unlike many bats, ‘ōpe‘ape‘a are solitary and roost in trees rather than caves.

Where to Spot Them: The Hawaiian hoary bat is elusive, but you might catch one hunting insects just after dusk, particularly near streetlights. Keep an eye out while exploring Maui wildlife areas during the evening.

Hawaiian Monk Seal

The Hawaiian monk seal is another unique member of Maui wildlife and one of the world’s rarest marine mammals, with only about 1,600 individuals remaining. Most monk seals live in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, but a small number can be found on the main islands, including Maui.

Hawaiians call the monk seal ‘īlio holo i ka uaua, meaning “dog that runs in rough water.” While their dog-like appearance is endearing, it’s essential to give monk seals space. Not only are monk seals protected under state and federal law, but they can become aggressive and even bite when provoked, especially if their young is nearby.

Where to Spot Them: Hawaiian monk seals occasionally haul out on Maui’s sandy beaches. If you encounter one, report your sighting to the Marine Mammal Center’s hotline at (808) 987-0765.

Nēnē

The nēnē, or Hawaiian goose, evolved from Canadian geese that arrived in Hawaii around 500,000 years ago. Once extinct in the wild on Maui, nēnē were successfully reintroduced in the 1960s through breeding programs. Today, their population is steadily recovering.

Where to Spot Them: On Maui, you can often see nēnē in Haleakalā National Park or at Kanahā Pond Wildlife Sanctuary in Kahului.

‘Ōhi‘a Lehua

The ‘ōhi‘a lehua is one of Hawaii’s most iconic native trees, recognized for its vibrant red blossoms. These resilient trees thrive in various habitats, from lowland areas to high-altitude forests, and are often the first to grow on new lava flows.

‘Ōhi‘a trees are vital to Hawaiian ecosystems, providing nectar for honeycreepers like the ‘i‘iwi. However, they are under threat from Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death, a fungal disease that has decimated populations on the Big Island. Thankfully, Maui’s ‘ōhi‘a lehua trees remain less affected.

Where to Spot Them: Head to Hosmer Grove in Haleakalā National Park to see these iconic trees in bloom.

Exploring Maui wildlife offers a glimpse into Hawaii’s incredible natural history and biodiversity. From vibrant forest birds to rare marine mammals, these species are a reminder of the islands’ unique ecological legacy. Take time to appreciate and protect these treasures during your visit to Maui.