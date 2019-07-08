Disco Mix Cocktail Recipes

Compiled by Becky Speere | Photography by Mieko Horikoshi
Boogie MAN
(inspired by the White Russian)
Yield: 1 cocktail
- 1½ oz. Paniolo Whiskey
- ½ oz. spiced coffee syrup (See below.)
- 2 oz. Earl Grey coconut milk (See below.)
- ground cardamom
Method: Pour whiskey and coffee syrup into a rocks glass. Fill with ice, then top off with coconut milk. Garnish with a sprinkling of ground cardamom.
Spiced Coffee Syrup
- 2 tbsp. ground coffee
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 whole star anise
- 1/8 tsp. fennel seeds
- 4 green cardamom pods, smashed
- 1 c. sugar
- 1 c. water
Place coffee and spices in a spice grinder and process to a powder. Place in a mason jar with water and mix well. Chill in refrigerator for 24 hours. Strain through cheesecloth into another mason jar. Discard coffee and spices. Add sugar and stir to dissolve. Keep refrigerated.
Earl Grey Coconut Milk
- 1 11-oz. can coconut milk
- 3 bags Earl Grey tea
Pour coconut milk into a saucepan. Add tea bags. Simmer on low for 5 minutes, or until milk starts to color slightly. Remove from heat and allow mixture to cool. Strain through cheesecloth and bottle. Keep refrigerated
Four to the Floor
(inspired by the Harvey Wallbanger)
Yield: 1 cocktail
- 2 oz. Pau Vodka
- 1 ½ oz. orange stock cordial (See below.)
- 1 dash Wallbanger Tincture (See below.)
- orange twist
Method: Combine ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with orange twist.
Orange Stock Cordial
Create an orange stock per instructions at TrashTikiSucks.com, but use orange rinds exclusively. Add 7 parts orange stock to 2 parts honey.
Wallbanger Tincture
- 500 ml. Fid Street Gin
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 1 vanilla bean, split
- 3 star anise
- 5 all-spice berries
- ½ tsp. ground juniper berries
Combine all ingredients and allow to infuse for 3 days (shake daily if possible). Strain and bottle.