Disco Mix Cocktail Recipes

Lineage Restaurant’s Aaron Alcala-Mosley created a disco-inspired cocktail lineup for the crowd at MNKO’s 2019 ‘Aipono Restaurant Awards, and shares these recipes—so you can boogie-oogie-oogie at your home bar. Don your funkiest ’70s look, turn up the music and the disco ball, and dance the night away!

Compiled by Becky Speere | Photography by Mieko Horikoshi

Boogie MAN

(inspired by the White Russian)

Yield: 1 cocktail

1½ oz. Paniolo Whiskey

½ oz. spiced coffee syrup (See below.)

2 oz. Earl Grey coconut milk (See below.)

ground cardamom

Method: Pour whiskey and coffee syrup into a rocks glass. Fill with ice, then top off with coconut milk. Garnish with a sprinkling of ground cardamom.

Spiced Coffee Syrup

2 tbsp. ground coffee

1 cinnamon stick

1 whole star anise

1/8 tsp. fennel seeds

4 green cardamom pods, smashed

1 c. sugar

1 c. water

Place coffee and spices in a spice grinder and process to a powder. Place in a mason jar with water and mix well. Chill in refrigerator for 24 hours. Strain through cheesecloth into another mason jar. Discard coffee and spices. Add sugar and stir to dissolve. Keep refrigerated.

Earl Grey Coconut Milk

1 11-oz. can coconut milk

3 bags Earl Grey tea

Pour coconut milk into a saucepan. Add tea bags. Simmer on low for 5 minutes, or until milk starts to color slightly. Remove from heat and allow mixture to cool. Strain through cheesecloth and bottle. Keep refrigerated

Four to the Floor

(inspired by the Harvey Wallbanger)

Yield: 1 cocktail

2 oz. Pau Vodka

1 ½ oz. orange stock cordial (See below.)

1 dash Wallbanger Tincture (See below.)

orange twist

Method: Combine ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with orange twist.

Orange Stock Cordial

Create an orange stock per instructions at TrashTikiSucks.com, but use orange rinds exclusively. Add 7 parts orange stock to 2 parts honey.

Wallbanger Tincture

500 ml. Fid Street Gin

2 cinnamon sticks

1 vanilla bean, split

3 star anise

5 all-spice berries

½ tsp. ground juniper berries

Combine all ingredients and allow to infuse for 3 days (shake daily if possible). Strain and bottle.