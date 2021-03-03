Coconut Cloud Martini

Head in the Clouds, Feet on the Ground
This heavenly cocktail recipe, courtesy of Tommy Bahama, is a great way to bring the spirit of Maui into your living room. The rum-and-coconut delight is accented with a hint of vanilla for the ultimate tropical indulgence.

Coconut Cloud Martini Recipe

  • 1 oz Don Q Cristal rum
  • 1½ oz Stoli Vanil vodka
  • 1½ oz Cruzan coconut rum
  • ½ oz cream of coconut
  • handful crushed ice
  • toasted coconut, for garnish

Method: Add all ingredients except toasted coconut to a mixing glass. Shake twenty times, then strain into a martini glass. Garnish with toasted coconut.

