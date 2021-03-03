Head in the Clouds, Feet on the Ground
This heavenly cocktail recipe, courtesy of Tommy Bahama, is a great way to bring the spirit of Maui into your living room. The rum-and-coconut delight is accented with a hint of vanilla for the ultimate tropical indulgence.
Coconut Cloud Martini Recipe
- 1 oz Don Q Cristal rum
- 1½ oz Stoli Vanil vodka
- 1½ oz Cruzan coconut rum
- ½ oz cream of coconut
- handful crushed ice
- toasted coconut, for garnish
Method: Add all ingredients except toasted coconut to a mixing glass. Shake twenty times, then strain into a martini glass. Garnish with toasted coconut.