Head in the Clouds, Feet on the Ground

This heavenly cocktail recipe, courtesy of Tommy Bahama, is a great way to bring the spirit of Maui into your living room. The rum-and-coconut delight is accented with a hint of vanilla for the ultimate tropical indulgence.

Coconut Cloud Martini Recipe

1 oz Don Q Cristal rum

1½ oz Stoli Vanil vodka

1½ oz Cruzan coconut rum

½ oz cream of coconut

handful crushed ice

toasted coconut, for garnish

Method: Add all ingredients except toasted coconut to a mixing glass. Shake twenty times, then strain into a martini glass. Garnish with toasted coconut.