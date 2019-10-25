Celebrating 29 Years of Keiki Hula!

The 29th Celebration of Hula O Nā Keiki will be held on November 8-9, 2019, at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel. Hula students from Hawaiʻi and around the world are invited to compete through interviews, dance, chant, and costume categories.

You may have been to Hula O Nā Keiki in previous years, but there are some exciting highlights about this year’s competition. Entrants in the pālua category must dance hula kahiko (a brand-new division), hula ʻauana, and oli. Entrants in the pālua category do not have to be a specific or different gender (i.e., participants can be both kaikamahine, both keiki kāne, or a keiki kāne and a kaikamahine). Hula Kahiko starts on Friday night from 5:30 pm, and Hula ʻAuana competitions begin at 3 pm on Saturday, followed by an award ceremony to end a fantastic night of hula. Tickets for general seating and premium seating are still available online.

Hula O Nā Keiki Arts and Crafts Festival is open to the public to include various artists and crafters in the lobby on Saturday and Sunday (November 9 -10, 2019). And yes, you’ve heard us right. Manaola, the renowned Hawaiian designer brand, is coming back this year to open its Maui pop-up shop at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel from Friday to Sunday. If you decide to stay on the West Side over the weekend, don’t forget to call the hotel to get Kamaʻāina rate, and enjoy the Sunday Champagne Brunch as a bonus for Hula O Nā Keiki weekend!

