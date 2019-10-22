The Art of Cassie Pali

Beauty and adventure that will take your breath away

Cassie Pali is not your standard photographer. She launched her career eighteen years ago, creating family portraits and wedding photography that captured intimate and candid moments with skill and an artistic eye.

When a 2014 knee injury and subsequent surgeries impaired her ability to walk, Cassie shifted her focus to the underwater world. An avid surfer and big-wave photographer, she looked to the ocean for comfort and healing. She began to incorporate adventure weddings and “trash the dress” shoots in which newlyweds literally “took the plunge” under the waves.

Loving the challenge, Cassie soon added mermaids, hula dancers, and flowing gowns to her stunning portfolio, capturing movement underwater with surreal and dreamy artistry. She received the honor of having her image “Looking Glass” selected for Art Maui 2019 and exhibited in the Schaefer International Gallery. Her images have been featured in galleries around the island of Maui, and earned her a teaching position with the Professional Photographers of America.

To see Cassie Pali’s art and photography above and below the waterline online, go to www.cassiepali.com and www.creativeislandvisions.com