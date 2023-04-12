“Brotherly Love”

PHOTOGRAPH BY VICTOR SCHENDEL

CANON EOS 5D MARK IV, 1/6 SEC, F/22, ISO 100, 24 MM LENS

Waves crash onto lava rocks at Secret Cove Beach, perhaps better known simply as Secret Beach. True to its name, Secret Beach is secluded and quiet, especially compared to the vastly larger and more heavily visited Big Beach at Mākena State Park, which lies just north.

The day this image was taken was a deeply meaningful one for photographer Victor Schendel. A Colorado resident, Vic was in Maui as part of a trip to visit his brother, Bruce, who lived in Kaua‘i. The brothers, who hadn’t seen each other in 15 years, spent four days together in Hawai‘i. On the final full day of the trip, Victor and Bruce spent all afternoon and into the evening photographing Secret Beach.

This day would be the last the brothers would spend together –Bruce died just a few months later. His brother’s memory lives on when Victor looks at the photo, and the life-affirming feeling of being on that beach in Maui remains just as strong as it was on the day he took it.

A Hui Hou (until we meet again) is the editors’ pick of all the images submitted by our readers. For the chance to be published in Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi, send your best photos taken in Maui County –along with your contact information and detailed descriptions– to photos@mauimagazine.net. A hui hou!