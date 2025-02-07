Rooted in Community

The Branches honors Hawaiian mele traditions

by Ariella Nardizzi

Every night, locals and guests gather for mele at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. – Photo by Chris Amundson

As the glowing SUN dips into the ocean in Kāʻanapali, hanging basket lights illuminate the canopy of the century-old rubber tree at the heart of Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. The Ficus elastica, known as “The Branches,” stretches its limbs wide, its tangled gnarled roots growing 64 feet upward to support a 124-foot-wide ceiling of sweeping branches and leaves.

Sheltered beneath the towering tree each night, locals and guests gather for mele (song) to keep beloved Lāhainā traditions alive. The salty night air fills with melodic tunes, an angelic voice accompanying the strum of an acoustic guitar. Guests hum, sway and sing together, their voices becoming one under the canopy.

One of Maui’s first resorts, Royal Lahaina launched The Branches on Nov. 1, 2024, in recognition of the more than 100 restaurants lost in the devastating Lāhainā wildfire. This nightly gathering features live music from local artists, decadent meat and cheese charcuterie platters, s’mores grazing boards and libations.

The evening’s musical celebrations are rooted beneath the rubber tree – a cousin of the resilient Lāhainā Banyan. In the quiet moments between songs, the gentle rustling of leaves fills the air, whispering stories, songs and the enduring spirit of Lāhainā deeply rooted in West Maui.

“As the community rebuilds from a devastating loss, we want to provide a space where local artisans can be celebrated and supported,” said Nicholas Kuhns, general manager of Royal Lahaina.

Amidst chaise loungers and the Roots & Barrel bar trailer, the sturdy ʻOhana Benches – crafted from monkeypod wood – stand as a tribute to resilience. Made by resort employees in honor of the one-year anniversary of the fires, the benches commemorate the 600 displaced ʻohana who sought refuge at the resort.

Royal Lahaina reopened in August after a 10-month public closure to provide housing for families who lost their homes in the fire.

Each night from 6 to 9 p.m., various local artists perform at the heart of the resort’s 27-acre waterfront property. The event debuted with a mesmerizing performance by beloved Hawaiian rockstar Tavana, who brought soulful island-inspired rock and blues to The Branches.

“One of the ways of perpetuating our culture is through our mele,” said Makalapua Kanuha, cultural advisor for Royal Lahaina. “When we celebrate music, we celebrate the language of our kūpuna [elders] and the moʻolelo [stories] of our ancestors.”

The musical gathering is free to the community, and every third Friday of the month features a popular artist. Attendance ranges from a few dozen to 200 guests, all coming together to revel in the music and support young talent.

As the island rebuilds, The Branches honors the past while planting new seeds of growth, healing and restoration for the future. Much like the Ficus elastica, whose sprawling branches and steadfast roots have grown for a century, Lāhainā too remains rooted in community as mele tradition continues to thrive.