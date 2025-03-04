There are endless things to do on Maui—despite the island’s small size. Planning your first trip to the Valley Isle can be overwhelming. What activities are ‘must-dos?’ What can you save for next time?

We’ve rounded up the best things to do on Maui for first-time visitors. Whether you accomplish everything on the list or tick off just a few, these activities will give you a proper taste of Maui.

Visit Haleakala National Park

Make the winding, climbing drive to Haleakala’s summit. The 10,023 foot peak is the star of Haleakala National Park, offering expansive views of Haleakala’s vast volcanic crater.

Sunrise is the most popular time to visit Haleakala’s summit—an ethereal experience Mark Twain described as a “sublime spectacle” when he visited Haleakala in 1866. However, the experience became so popular that reservations are now required to enter the park between 3 am and 7 am, and tickets sell out in seconds.

Beyond the sunrise, Haleakala National Park offers hiking trails through otherworldly landscapes, from cinder cones to native shrubland, and the chance to spot the rare nene goose, Hawaii’s state bird. Sunset at Haleakala is equally popular, but no reservations are required (yet).

Drive the Road to Hana

The road to Hana is a legendary 64-mile drive that winds along Maui’s eastern coast. While the route isn’t for the nervous driver—with 600 curves and dozens of one-lane bridges—the views are worth the white-knuckled drive. Dramatic sea cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and lush valleys are around every corner.

They say the road to Hana is more about the journey than the destination, but there are some incredible stops to note, including Waianapanapa State Park, the Pipiwai Trail at Haleakala National Park Kipahulu, and Keanae Peninsula.

Visit Kaanapali

Kaanapali is Maui’s ultimate oceanfront destination, known for its long golden beach, world-class resorts, and endless activities. Alternate between catamaran tours and shopping, golfing and restaurant hopping, or surf lessons and snorkeling at the famed Pu‘u Keka‘a (Black Rock). Once frequented by Hawaiian royalty, Kaanapali still reflects its rich history, with a nightly cliff diving ceremony at Pu‘u Keka‘a honoring a centuries-old Hawaiian tradition.

Take a Snorkel Tour

With endemic sea life, crystal waters and an abundance of green sea turtles, snorkeling tops the list of visitor activities on Maui. Regardless of your experience, a snorkeling tour is a perfect way to get acquainted with the island’s waters.

Popular tours visit Molokini Crater, a partially submerged volcanic caldera known for its exceptional visibility, or Turtle Town, where you can swim alongside Hawaiian green sea turtles. An expert crew will accompany you, provide top-quality gear, and offer you the chance to explore pristine snorkeling locations.

Explore Maui’s Historic Towns

Maui’s historic towns are vastly different from the island’s resort areas. Charming and full of character, Maui’s historic towns are marked by false-front buildings, mom-and-pop shops, and a sense of community. Historic downtowns on Maui include Wailuku, Paia, and Makawao – each with a distinct personality.

Wailuku is Maui’s county seat. Come here to sift through vintage clothing at thrift stores, shop at Hawaiian-owned businesses, and mingle with aloha-clad business people at coffee shops and restaurants. Meanwhile, Paia stands out for its pastel storefront and beachside location. Up the road, Makawao has a Maui-meets-Wild-West essence. Once a paniolo (cowboy) town serving nearby ranches and plantations, many of Makawao’s buildings are over a century old, now occupied by boutiques, cafes, and art galleries.

Attend a Luau

Attending a luau is an unforgettable way to experience the heart and soul of Hawaiian culture – and fortunately, there are countless luau options on Maui. Each luau offers a different cultural twist, from luxury luau to traditional Hawaiian luau. Regardless of which function you attend, most Maui luau include a Hawaiian-inspired feast, traditional entertainment, flowing cocktails, and a taste of island life and tradition.

*The word “luau” is used in its Hawaiian form, as the Hawaiian language does not have a plural “s.” Therefore, “luau” is used for both singular and plural references.

Visit the Maui Ocean Center

Did you know you can explore Maui’s reefs without even getting a toe wet? Enter Maui Ocean Center, Hawaii’s largest aquarium, home to turtles and sharks and one of the largest living Pacific coral collections in the world. One of the most awe-inspiring exhibits is the 750,000-gallon Open Ocean tank, where large sharks, rays, and schools of fish swim freely. The center also offers interactive exhibits, touch pools, and informative presentations that teach guests about ocean conservation and the importance of protecting Hawaii’s delicate marine ecosystems.

Volunteer With Kipuka Olowalu

Volunteering with Kipuka Olowalu offers a hands-on way to give back to Maui while connecting with the island’s rich cultural and environmental heritage. This organization is dedicated to restoring native ecosystems and preserving the historic ahupua‘a (land division) of Olowalu. Volunteers help with reforestation efforts, invasive species removal, and traditional Hawaiian land stewardship practices, all while learning about the area’s cultural significance. Volunteering with Kipuka Olowalu is a rewarding experience that deepens your connection to Maui and leaves a positive impact on the land and community.

Try Local Food

Hawaiian food and local food are two different things. Hawaiian food refers to traditional dishes created by the original Hawaiian people – including things like poi, lau lau or poke.

Meanwhile, local food is a modern fusion of cuisine that reflects Hawaii’s multicultural history. Influenced by the plantation era, it blends flavors and ingredients from diverse immigrant groups —Japanese, Chinese, Filipino, Portuguese, and more—creating unique dishes that embody Hawaii’s melting pot of cultures. Local dishes include things like loco moco, saimin, mochiko chicken, spam musubi and malasadas.

If you attend a luau, you’ll likely get a taste of traditional Hawaiian food. Check out places like Sam Sato’s, Waikapu on 30, or Da Kitchen for local cuisine.

Visit Keoneoio (La Perouse)

People often think of Maui as a lush paradise with spilling waterfalls, rainforested valleys and golden beaches. Keoneoio is the opposite of these familiar visions—a barren landscape of lava plains, relentless sun and feral goats.

A few hundred years ago, Maui’s most recent lava flow spilled from the southern flank of Haleakala, creating the Keoneoio lava plains. Walk a section of the Hoapili Trail—located at the end of Makena Road—for a glimpse into this stark and windswept terrain.