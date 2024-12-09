Maui’s Best Bars and Lounges

A tropical destination like Maui might evoke visions of overpriced umbrella drinks, but the island’s bar scene might surprise you. Maui’s best bars suit every mood and price point, from elegant hotel lobby lounges to laid-back local tiki bars. After a long day of snorkeling, hiking or even working, cozy up at one of these beloved Maui bars and let the libations flow.

Vibrant and intimate, Tikehau Lounge offers an elevated take on tiki. Classic tiki cocktails receive a local twist at this 43-seat lounge, with most ingredients and spirits sourced locally. The craft cocktail list rotates occasionally depending on seasonal ingredient availability, but you can always count on inspired beverages that deserve a place on your Instagram feed.

Alaloa Lounge

With sweeping ocean views, a colorful sushi menu and delightful craft cocktails, the recently-renovated Alaloa Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua holds multiple ‘Aipono Awards for Best Lobby Lounge. Decked out in neutrals and known for impeccable service, this upscale lounge reflects the Ritz-Carlton’s luxurious renown. That said, prepare to pay a premium. Luxury doesn’t come cheap.

Far from the glitz and glam of Maui’s resorts, Esters Fair Prospect is a local tiki-inspired bar in Wailuku. Residents filter into the bar day in and day out to sip tropical pau hana (after work beverages), giving the place a friendly neighborhood feel. The cocktail menu features familiar tiki drinks like daiquiris and mai tais, along with unique spirits like okolehao (Hawaiian), cachaca and apple jack. And with small bites, a sociable atmosphere and views of ‘Iao Valley from the outdoor patio, it’s easy to linger at Esters’.

Due to the island’s strict liquor laws, beach bars aren’t a thing on Maui. However, one toes-in-the-sand spot offers the look and feel of a beach bar. At the Barefoot Bar at Hula Grill, you can plant your feet in the sand, sip lava flows under palapa umbrellas and gaze out at the ocean beyond Kaanapali Beach. With live music scheduled multiple times daily and a lineup of craft cocktails and locally sourced bites, the Barefoot Bar at Hula Grill is the place to experience Maui’s laid-back charm.

Island elegance is encapsulated at the Lobby Lounge at the Four Seasons Maui at Wailea. While the expert-crafted cocktails earn Lobby Lounge merit, the epic ocean views, white-glove service and Japanese-inspired menu complete the puzzle. Enjoy the nightly hula show, sip on a lavender-infused gin and tonic and watch the sun descend behind waving palms.

One of the newer additions to Maui’s bar scene, Lima is known for its innovative cocktails, drawing inspiration from the owner’s native Peru. Try the passion fruit pisco sour or chicha morada spritz – both of which spotlight classic Peruvian flavors. While Lima also has a full-service kitchen and plenty of table seating, you can’t go wrong squeezing into a bar seat – especially at happy hour (2 – 5 pm) and sipping your way through the curated drink menu. When the sun goes down, Lima transforms into Paia’s nightlife hotspot, with DJs and parties nearly every weekend.

South Shore Tiki Lounge is a lively Kihei hotspot nestled in the Kihei Kalama Village. The vibe is thoroughly tiki and lovably kitsch; think thatched roof and surfboards hanging on the wall. South Shore Tiki Lounge has a substantial cocktail list with classic tiki drinks, plus a classic bar menu of pupus, burgers and pizzas. Come for the affordably-priced drinks, and stay for the live music, affable bartenders and welcoming atmosphere.

There are a few reasons to visit the Sandbar at the Sheraton Maui Resort. Not only is it the only lobby bar in Kaanapali, but it also boasts sweeping views of Kaanapali Beach and the neighboring island of Lanai. The inventive cocktail menu complements the views, with drinks featuring island-inspired ingredients like ube, papaya and pineapple. Hungry? Sandbar also offers an array of local bites, from poke to malasadas.

Pint & Cork is an elevated gastropub tucked in the Shops at Wailea. With a modern, high-ceilinged interior, cold AC and lots of TVs, Pint & Cork offers a relaxed atmosphere for a casual drink or night out. There’s a rotating tap list of about 20 beers with a number of local options, plus 30 cocktails, a selection of wine and over 100 whiskeys. And, of course, there’s a diverse menu full of elevated pub food, from burgers and various fried things to noodles and ribs. This bar is one of Maui’s few late-night spots, open til 12 am every night.

Kohola Brewery lost its taphouse and brewery in the 2023 Lahaina wildfire. Just under a year later, Kohola Brewery reopened its doors in a fresh new space in Wailea Village. The beers are brewed on the Big Island for the time being (Kona Brewing is stepping in until Kohola can find a place and equipment to brew on Maui again), but patrons can still enjoy familiar Kohola brews like Lahaina Haze and Talk Story Pale Ale. Kohola Brewery has also teamed up with renowned Maui chef Isaac Bancaco, formerly of Pacific‘o and the Feast at Lele in Lahaina, to offer light bites and local favorites.