Assistance Dogs of Hawaii Benefit

Join emcees Kim Gennaula and Guy Hagi for a night of fun benefitting Assistance Dogs of Hawaii. Reception begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by a gourmet dinner at 6:30 p.m.

February 9, 2019

5:30 p.m. Reception | 6:30 p.m. Dinner

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

3900 Wailea Alanui Dr, Wailea, HI 96753

Tickets are $175.00 and can be purchased online:

GET TICKETS

Assistance Dogs of Hawaii has been providing Assistance Dogs, free of charge, to people with physical disabilities and other special needs in Hawaii for the past 18 years. In addition to Service Dogs for children and adults with limited mobility, our full-time Hospital Facility Dogs benefit hundreds of patients in Hawaii every day, including Winnie at the Kapi’olani Medical Center, Ipo at the Queen’s Medical Center and Angel at Straub Medical Center. Our full-time Courthouse Dogs help children who are victims of crime through the difficult legal process and include Clover at the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office and Faith at the Hawaii Prosecutor’s Office.

Our Community Outreach Programs benefit hundreds of people with special needs in Hawaii each week. These include the Veterans Program for veterans with physical disabilities and PTSD, the Ohana Program for groups like Easter Seals and special education classes, the Therapy Dog Pro gram for residents of hospitals, nursing homes and homeless shelters, and the Workplace Readi ness Program for high school students with special needs.