Art & Commerce

Avi Kiriaty’s Fine Art

Living and creating in the islands since 1979, Avi brings Polynesia’s peoples, culture, and landscapes to life with his lush and tropical artwork. His studio is located in Ha‘ikū on Maui’s north shore; visits are welcome by appointment. AviKiriaty.com | 808-573-5090

Bui’s Island Gifts

This charming gift shop has a variety of artwork designed and made by local artists. Owner Reapi Qalivere’s love of handmade Polynesian and Hawaiian art inspired her to share these beautiful pieces with others. Located on the mid-level of The Wharf Cinema Center, 658 Front St., Unit 153. BQalivere@gmail.com |808-661-8748

Lahaina Galleries

Established in 1976 by owners Jim and Nancy Killett, this fine art gallery showcases pieces from international and local artists, including Robert Lyn Nelson, who recently completed a series of paintings that pays homage to his childhood hero, Vincent van Gogh. Two locations on Maui: 736 Front St., Lahaina and The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea | LahainaGalleries.com | LGi@Maui.net | 808-856-3080

Stacy Vosberg Fine Art

From verdant foliage to sparkling waters to lush landscapes, Stacy’s contemporary paintings capture the beauty of everyday life in the Hawaiian Islands. Her work is represented in numerous fine art galleries and public and private fine art collections throughout the world. StacyVosberg.com | Painter@StacyVosberg.com

Studio 22K

Studio 22k is a gallery and studio of high-karat 22k gold jewelry. Sherri Dhyan, owner and in-house goldsmith, showcases goldsmiths from around the world who are dedicated to the traditions of ancient Mesopotamian jewelry. These techniques of granulation, filigree, repouseé/chasing and hand-forging are skillfully recreated in the gallery and made on Maui. 161B Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia | 808-579-8167 | Studio22k.com

Tasini Tiki Gallery

Born and raised in Tonga, master tiki carver Taani Tasini Lavaka honed his craft at the age of ten. Today, Taani’s gallery showcases traditional Polynesian wood and bone carvings—from large-scale wood sculptures to smaller decorative pieces shaped from bone. The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea | TasiniTikiGallery.com | TasiniTikiGallery@gmail.com | 808-276-0809