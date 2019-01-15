All the Frills

Compiled by Marluy Andrade

1 CHAIN REACTIONS

Inspired by the sand dunes of the Sahara, Italian jeweler Marco Bicego designed this 18K yellow-gold and multicolored gemstone lariat necklace and matching single-strand bracelet as part of his Africa Collection. Bracelet $1,420, necklace $4,350, at Baron & Leeds, The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea; and Whalers Village, 2435 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali, 874-4900 or 661-6806, BaronAndLeeds.com

2 LIFT YOUR SPIRITS

with a pocketful of whatever strikes your fancy. Martin & MacArthur’s stainless-steel rectangle flask is crafted from solid koa harvested from dead or naturally fallen trees. Measurements vary from 3 to 3¼ inches long; ½ to ¾ inches wide. $100 at Martin & MacArthur, Whalers Village, 2435 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali, 270-0888, MartinAndMacArthur.com

3 FINE-TUNED

A stunner for any strummer, Mele Ukulele’s custom-series tenor ‘ukulele hits all the right notes with its curly-koa top, mahogany neck, Asian striped-ebony fretboard and bridge, black chrome geared tuners, and high-gloss finish. Comes with its own hard-shell case. $1,999 to $2,198 at Mele Ukulele, The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 879-6353, MeleUkulele.com

4 POP, PAIR & POUR

Bubbles make everything better. MauiWine’s Lokelani sparkling rosé blends pinot noir and chardonnay, and reveals palate-pleasing notes of strawberry, orange blossom, toasted almond, and citrus. 50 percent pinot noir, 50 percent chardonnay. $28 at MauiWine, 14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., ‘Ulupalakua, 878-6058, MauiWine.com

5 LEND THEM YOUR EARS

Lilly Pulitzer’s flower-inspired—and aptly named—Show Stopper Earrings dazzle with faux rose quartz, cabochon stones and pavé accents set in gold metal. They come in two colors: pink tropics tint (pictured) and onyx. $58 at Lilly Pulitzer, Whalers Village, 2435 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali, 793-3723, LillyPulitzer.com

6 SWEET SOMETHINGS

Oh, yum! Four Seasons executive pastry chef Bruce Trouyet is the mastermind behind this Tahitian vanilla-bean cheesecake—one of the many decadent desserts you’ll find on the menu at DUO Steak & Seafood, Four Seasons Resort Maui, 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 874-8000, FourSeasons.com

7 GO TOPLESS

Could anything be posher than cruising around in a ’57 Porsche 356 Speedster convertible? We doubt it. Rent a two-seater Speedster in flame red, arctic blue, classic silver, or classic ivory. Each of these timeless beauties has a personality and driving style all its own. Maui Roadsters, 122 Kio Loop, #3, Kīhei, 339-6204, Info@MauiRoadsters.com, MauiRoadsters.com