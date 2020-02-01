Aipono Awards Gala 2020

Represent Your Culinary District at
The Hunger Games
2020 ‘Aipono Restaurant Awards
The Games Will Commence on
Friday, April 3, 2020
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua
Doors Open at 5:30 p.m
Ceremonies
Celebrate our Champions
Wine, Cocktails, and Decadent Pūpū 5:30 pm
Followed by the Grand Awards Ceremony & Formal Dinner 7 p.m.
All Culinary Districts to Celebrate
Lifetime Achievement ‘Aipono Award Honoree Peter Merriman
Food & Beverage Throughout the Evening Sponsored by
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua
Chambers & Chambers
UH Maui Culinary Chefs and Students
Guest ‘Aipono Champions
Dress Code
Take Your Inspiration From
the Capitol High-Fashion Society or the Tributes’ 12 Districts:
Bright & Bold | Unforgettable & Irresistible | Practical & Functional
Prizes for Best-Dressed
Champions Beware: Costume Props May be Confiscated by the Capitol if Deemed Inappropriate