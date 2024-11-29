House of the Sun

Photograph by RJ BRIDGES

NIKON D3300, 1/200 SEC, F5.6 ISO 100, 18-55MM LENS, 55MM

Wispy clouds drifted across the landscape at 8:30 a.m., revealing the yawning crater of Haleakala volcano in late summer. RJ Bridges was strolling the Sliding Sands Trail with a local hiking group when he captured this scene.

Amid fleeting mist, he paused to take quick, impromptu shots with his camera’s rapid shutter. He hikes Haleakala often and has camped in its crater. A self-described hobbyist, he always brings his Nikon on hikes. Here, he found inspiration in the earth’s lush greenery and Haleakalā’s stark volcanic beauty.

Working in architecture and design in Wailuku, Bridges began photographing cityscapes in the late 1990s. He enjoys capturing before-and-after shots of the same Maui locations, illustrating the transition from natural to developed landscapes. Bridges’ other artistic passion is acrylic painting. At first glance, his Haleakalā photo resembles a vivid painting. The smooth textures of the cinder cone, softened morning light and rich hues blend like the strokes on his canvas.

For Bridges, Maui is more than a place he photographs – it’s a landscape that shapes his creative vision. Through his hikes and artwork, he captures the island’s contrasting elements: lush growth beside volcanic stone, ancient landscapes set against new developments. His image of Haleakala reflects Maui’s raw, dynamic spirit, a place of both tranquility and intensity. Each shot, each brushstroke becomes a tribute to an island that continues to reveal itself to him, inviting him deeper into its natural beauty and timeless presence.