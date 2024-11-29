Voting Opens for 2025 Aipono Restaurant Awards

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua to host spring gala

By Ariella Nardizzi

Maui’s gastronomic world isn’t just about food. It’s about ‘ohana, aloha, ‘āina and a deep-rooted connection to the community. Each year, Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine’s ‘Aipono Awards brings together the island family to toast the chefs, restaurateurs, farmers and suppliers who make Maui’s culinary culture nō ka ‘oi – the best.

Celebrating 21 years in 2025, the distinguished awards is a celebration of the people and heritage that unite Maui through the kitchen. The ‘Aipono Awards, named from the Hawaiian words ai (to eat) and pono (excellence), honors those who have dedicated their lives to perfecting their craft.

“Maui has the enviable position of providing world-class dining experiences,” said Chris Amundson, publisher of Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine. “The annual ‘Aipono Awards is the grand celebration that recognizes those who invest their lives into creating Maui’s truly exceptional island cuisine culture.”

In 40 coveted categories, Maui’s kama‘āina and visitors vote for beloved eateries, venues and lounges spanning a range of cuisines and business types.

Winners will be recognized at the 2025 ‘Aipono Awards Gala in The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Ballroom on Saturday, April 26, 2025, directly following the University of Hawai‘i Maui College Culinary Arts Reception. The evening will feature gourmet dishes crafted by Maui’s top chefs in collaboration with Culinary Arts program students, offering a unique opportunity for the community to experience Maui’s culinary legacy. Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships benefit the Culinary Arts program. General admission tickets go on sale Jan. 1, 2025.

Chefs themselves award the evening’s capstone, the peer-nominated Chef of the Year. This title recognizes one of their own for culinary prowess that inspires industry ‘ohana and the next generation.

Additionally, industry awards are given for Friend of Agriculture, nominated by Maui County Farm Bureau, and Excellence in Sustainability, in partnership with Pacific Biodiesel. Maui Hotel and Lodging Association provides additional scholarships for Maui youth who are pursuing careers in the food and beverage industry.

Many award recipients began their journeys as students in the Culinary Arts program, where Maui culinary leaders mentor junior chefs to nourish their skills and careers. Now, former students return as the masters themselves to bestow their knowledge and passion onto the next wave of talent.