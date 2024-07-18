7 Reasons to Love Olowalu

This tiny Maui town is known for its pies, plantation roots and stellar snorkeling.

On a quiet stretch of coastline along Maui’s western shore lies a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it-town: Olowalu.

Apart from those who stop at the famous Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop, many visitors blaze right past Olowalu en route to the resorts in Kaanapali and beyond. Few take the time to thoroughly explore this coastal hamlet, but those who do are rewarded with dazzling snorkeling, legendary local bites and a peek into the area’s rich yet tumultuous history.

Here are seven reasons to love Olowalu – and why it warrants deeper exploration.

Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop

Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop is the crown jewel of Olowalu. This locally-owned institution has been drawing crowds of locals and visitors for over a decade, revered for its sweet pies, pastries and sandwiches on freshly baked bread. Leoda’s usually sports a long line during peak hours (counter service only here), but it’s worth the wait.

Leoda’s describes their menu as “glorified grandma comfort food.” Yes, the mouthwatering pies are the main draw (try the Olowalu Lime or chocolate macadamia pie) but don’t leave without tucking into a succulent seared ahi sandwich or Leoda’s burger. (Leoda’s won ‘Best Dessert’ in the 2023 ‘Aipono Awards.)

Olowalu Petroglyphs

A short drive mauka of Leoda’s is Maui’s most accessible petroglyph site. About 70 images of men, women, children, animals and canoes are carved into a sheer basalt cliff. The images are estimated to be between 200-300 years old, providing a glimpse into Olowalu’s pre-contact community, which once housed a thriving population.

Unbeknownst to most visitors – and even some residents – Olowalu is a significant cultural and historic site. The valley was once a pu‘uhonua, or “place of refuge” for those who broke strict kapu laws. Later, Olowalu became a small sugar town, home to the Olowalu Sugar Plantation and Sugar Mill. Olowalu was also the site of a bloody massacre led by American ship captain Simon Metcalfe in 1790. The altercation left over 100 Hawaiians dead.

Kipuka Olowalu

Despite the dark points in Olowalu’s history, one grassroots organization is working to restore Olowalu Valley’s cultural and agricultural vitality. Kipuka Olowalu – located just a short drive beyond the petroglyph site – is dedicated to replanting native species, preserving cultural values and using traditional Hawaiian agricultural methods. The goal? Return Olowalu Valley to its pre-contact environment and perpetuate mālama ‘aina principles.

Kipuka Olowau hosts bi-weekly volunteer days, where visitors can assist in tasks like planting native trees, working in the lo‘i (taro patch) and clearing invasive plants. Led by a cultural practitioner, each workday starts with an oli, or chant, and culminates with a brief tour of the property to view various projects and learn about the traditional ahupua’a, or land division, system. Learn more about volunteering on vacation.

Snorkeling at Olowalu Beach

Just a few meters beyond the perpetually busy Honoapi‘ilani Highway lies Maui’s largest – and oldest – reef system. Stretching over 900 acres, the reef boasts an incredible diversity of corals and marine life. It’s also home to the largest known population of manta rays in the United States, as well as significant sea turtle and shark populations. For scientists, the reef is an “ecological treasure.” For snorkelers, it’s a bucket-list Maui snorkeling spot.

A silvery, kiawe-dotted strip of sand just off the highway signals to snorkelers they’ve found the right spot. A short swim offshore reveals large coral formations and underwater canyons, as well as the opportunity to see a variety of marine life in crystal clear water. This reef is best visited in the winter, as summertime south swells can create large waves in this area.

Maui Butterfly Farm

Established in 2020, the Maui Butterfly Farm is home to the only walk-in butterfly house in Hawaii. Here, visitors can view – and feed – a variety of butterflies, including two endemic species, and learn about the breeding process.

The farm’s unique offerings have made it a popular visitor attraction. Beyond the photo ops and butterfly encounters, Maui Butterfly Farm aims to spread awareness about butterfly conservation. Educational tours are offered daily, and reservations can be made online.

Olowalu General Store

Located next door to Leoda’s, Olowalu General Store is impossible to miss. The storefront is decked out in colorful paintings: a smiling hot dog, a larger-than-life rainbow shave ice, a Maui Gold pineapple and a surfing octopus wielding spam musubis and ice cream in its eight arms.

Among locals, the eats at Olowalu General Store are just as famous as Leoda’s pies. This family-run convenience store has been a staple in the community since 1932, treasured for its Spam musubis, hot dogs, butter mochi and fresh bentos.

Local bites aside, Olowalu General Store is stocked with regular conveniences as well as a handful of Hawaii-made products and souvenirs. With an old-school feel and always-friendly service, Olowalu General Store is one of the “Maui-est” places on Maui.

Camp Olowalu

Camp Olowalu is a refuge for intrepid travelers and budget-seekers alike. Set on the oceanfront at Olowalu Beach, this privately owned campsite features tent camping, car camping and a collection of beachfront cabins and “tentalows.” The property is also outfitted with comforts such as restrooms, hot showers, Wi-Fi and charging stations – as well as camping luxuries like picnic tables and fire pits.

At Camp Olowalu, guests can explore the Olowalu reef via kayak tour, watch as the first stars peek out from behind Haleakala and fall asleep to the sound of the surf just feet from their tent. The best part? Leoda’s is just a stone’s throw away, so campers can be first in line for fresh pies come morning.