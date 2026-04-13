2026 Shaka List

16 of the Many Reasons to Love Maui

by Savannah Dagupion

photograph by Travis Morrin

Puʻu Ōlaʻi anchors three famous South Maui beaches.



Each year, we pause to recognize the people, places and moments that make life on Maui special. Some are longtime institutions, others are quiet corners of the island or the dedicated folks working behind the scenes to care for land, culture and community. In no particular order, here are 16 things that remind us why Maui will always be nō ka ʻoi.

Puʻu Ōlaʻi

Rising above the sands of Mākena, Puʻu Ōlaʻi is a volcanic cinder cone that hints at the fiery origins of Haleakalā and anchors one of South Maui’s most iconic stretches of coastline. The hill sits between three very different beaches, each with its own personality.

Oneloa, better known as Big Beach, draws bodysurfers and skimboarders to its sweeping shoreline and powerful shore break. Just over the hill, the small cove of Puʻu Ōlaʻi, or Little Beach, attracts free spirits with its secluded, clothing-optional atmosphere. To the north, Oneuli’s dark volcanic sand and rugged shoreline offer a quieter place to snorkel when conditions are calm.

photograph by Travis Morrin

An ʻiʻiwi flashes scarlet through the misty forests of Haleakalā, a native honeycreeper protected by Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project.



Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project

Up the winding Haleakalā Highway and into the misty forests of Haleakalā National Park’s Summit District, Hawaiʻi’s rarest birds still cling to survival. Species like the kiwikiu, ʻākohekohe, Maui ʻalauahio and ʻiʻiwi live only in these high-elevation forests. Celebrated in Hawaiian mele (song) and moʻolelo (story) for their beauty and song, these birds have long held cultural significance. But habitat loss, invasive predators and mosquito-borne disease have pushed many of their populations dangerously close to extinction.

The Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project works to protect these species through habitat restoration, predator control and ornithological research. By studying the birds and caring for the forests they depend on, the nonprofit also helps the public understand why these native species matter – both ecologically and culturally. Shaka to keeping the song of the forest alive.

photograph by Travis Morrin

Towering bamboo sways and clatters along the Pīpīwai Trail in Kīpahulu.

Pīpīwai Trail

East Maui’s rainforest unfolds along the Pīpīwai Trail in the Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park. The path climbs gradually for two miles past streams and groves of native plants before leading hikers onto a long boardwalk that snakes through a towering bamboo forest where stalks sway and clatter in the wind.

The trail’s final reward awaits at the top: Waimoku Falls, a dramatic 400-foot waterfall that spills down a lava rock wall into the forest below. The out-and-back hike begins near the Kīpahulu Visitor Center and typically takes two to four hours depending on pace and conditions. Shaka to this remote corner of the national park that rewards those willing to make the journey.

Beach Volleyball at Kalama Park

Bump, set, spike – the rhythm stirs the sand at the beach volleyball courts at Kalama Park in Kīhei until the ball becomes just out of reach, ending the rally. Along South Kīhei Road, the nets rarely stay empty as players drift in for pickup games.

Soft sand and steady sun turn every game into a workout, but the mood stays easy. Teams shuffle, strangers become partners and a clean block or well-placed spike earns cheers from both sides of the court. Whether it’s an ace or a long rally that keeps everyone scrambling, the games stay competitive without taking themselves too seriously. Shaka to the crews keeping Kalama Park’s courts in constant play.

Roselani Scoop Shop

The Roselani Ice Cream brand alone deserves a shaka for serving Maui since 1932, filling dessert counters and grocery stores across the island with local flavor. But its scoop shop on Hāna Highway in Pāʻia has again cemented the company’s place in the Maui community, earning a spot on our Shaka List – a reminder that even as Roselani has grown to fill freezers islandwide, its roots remain firmly planted right here at home.

After a morning at Hoʻokipa, a walk through town or a long drive from Hāna, beachgoers and families drift in for cones, even when the trade winds send a brisk chill through town. Behind the counter, scoops of Banana Mac Crunch, Coconut Pineapple, Haupia, Kona Mud Pie, Lilikoʻi Sherbet and Paʻuwela Sunrise stack high in cones. Roselani Ice Cream shows up everywhere across Maui, but in Pāʻia, just steps from the ocean, it feels right where it belongs.

photograph by Travis Morrin

A crew lifts their waʻa (canoe) from the ocean after practice, carrying the spirit of teamwork and tradition that defines Maui’s canoe clubs.

Maui Canoe Clubs

At daybreak, outrigger canoes glide across the ocean as a crew of six dig their paddles into the water and pull themselves forward in synchronized motion. Maui’s canoe clubs – Laeʻula o Kai, Hawaiian, Nā Kai ʻEwalu, Wailea, Kīhei, Lahaina, Napili, Kahana and Hāna – are built on dedication, teamwork and shared purpose.

The sport demands strength, endurance and discipline, but canoe clubs offer more than competition. They bring generations together to perpetuate Hawaiian culture through the traditions of the waʻa (canoe). Long practices, early mornings and race days build camaraderie that stretches far beyond the water.

photograph by Selket Kaufman

Treecovery plants trees at Lāhainā Harbor, part of the ongoing effort to restore the landscape after the fires.

Lāhainā Harbor

An anchor of West Maui’s ocean adventures, Lāhainā Harbor has long been the launching point for fishing charters, sunset sails, snorkel trips and whale-watching excursions across the ʻAuʻau Channel. For decades, the docks bustled with captains prepping their boats, crews loading gear and early risers gathering along the waterfront, waiting for the call to board before heading out to sea.

After more than two years of recovery from the fire, Lāhainā Harbor has begun welcoming vessels back in a phased reopening, with a small number of operators returning and more expected as rebuilding continues. Each departing boat marks another step forward for the town and the ocean community that has long called these docks home. A heartfelt shaka to Lāhainā Harbor and its steady return to the water.

photograph by Daniel Sullivan

The swing ride spins riders high above the Maui County Fair, a familiar thrill of the island’s biggest gathering.

Maui County Fair

In 2020, the Maui County Fair went quiet. In 2024, many believed the almost century-old tradition might never return. But in 2025, the War Memorial Complex lit up again – and Maui showed up in full force.

Classic rides spun above the fairgrounds while keiki lined up for games and prizes. Livestock shows, local food booths and the familiar glow of carnival lights brought generations of families back together for a weekend that felt both new and deeply familiar. After years of uncertainty, the fair’s return reminded everyone why it has long been one of Maui’s biggest gatherings. A shaka to the simple nostalgia of the Maui County Fair.

photograph by Apple TV+

Maui actor and playwright Moses Goods appears in Chief of War.

Moses Goods

Few artists have carried Hawaiian storytelling to as many stages as Moses Goods. Born and raised on Maui, the actor and playwright has become a leading voice for Hawaiian culture in theater, film and television.

Goods has performed across the islands and beyond, including portraying Keʻeaumoku in the historical Apple TV drama Chief of War. Whether on stage or on screen, his work reflects a deep commitment to creativity and cultural expression. Proud of his Maui roots, Goods continues to represent the island with imagination and heart. Shaka to Moses Goods for sharing Hawaiʻi’s stories and keeping its cultural arts vibrant.

photograph by Wailuku First Friday

Keiki perform at Wailuku First Friday.

Wailuku First Friday

At sundown, Wailuku’s Market Street lights up. Held on the first Friday of every month, the event draws the community out to party – singers and dancers take the stage as spectators gather around, vendors sell their latest creations and local cooks dish up inventive fare.

Since launching in 2008, Wailuku First Friday has grown into one of Central Maui’s most beloved town traditions, meeting its goal of revitalizing the area. Following a hiatus brought on by COVID-19 and the Maui fires, the event returned with the same consistency and energy, always finding new ways to keep the crowd entertained. Why not throw a shaka to the party that doesn’t stop?

Mele Ukulele

The ʻukulele is undoubtedly a staple of modern Hawaiian music, its bright sound woven through generations of mele and performance. Just as the instrument carries cultural pride, the craftsman behind it carries pride in the craft itself. On Maui, that dedication lives in the instruments built by Mele ʻUkulele.

Handcrafted by luthier Michael Rock, Mele ʻUkulele instruments are carefully shaped, assembled and finished on the island using tonewoods like koa and mango. Known for their warm sound and fine craftsmanship, the instruments are played by beginners, collectors and touring musicians. Each one carries a bit of Maui’s musical spirit wherever its music travels. Shaka to Mele ʻUkulele for keeping the island’s signature sound alive through true Maui-made craftsmanship.

Chelsea Davis

Across Maui, when news breaks, Chelsea Davis is there. Whether standing along the roadside in the midday sun or reporting through wind and rain, the Hawaiʻi News Now journalist has become a familiar presence for viewers looking to understand what’s happening in the community.

From breaking news to stories that highlight local voices, Davis travels across the island with camera gear in tow to keep residents informed. Her reporting brings viewers to the scene, delivering updates with clarity, care and passion for the people she serves. In a place where community matters, trusted storytelling does too. Shakas to Chelsea Davis from the car window as we pass her on the roadside.

Olowalu General Store’s Hot Dogs

Along the sunbaked stretch of Honoapiʻilani Highway in Olowalu, beneath the broad canopy of monkeypod trees, a tiny family-run store has been serving locals and road-trippers since 1932. For many drivers headed to and from West Maui, it’s a ritual – regulars know exactly what they’re there for before they reach the counter. Olowalu General Store is best known for its bright-red hot dog – jokingly described as so red it looks sunburnt – tucked into a soft bun and piled high with toppings like mayo, mustard, ketchup, relish, jalapeño, onion and pickle.

The humble shop also dishes out poke bowls, chili bowls, musubi and its famously addictive boiled peanuts. Lately, Aunty Mary Ann’s lively Facebook and Instagram videos have been spreading the word far beyond West Maui, bringing curious visitors from around the world to try what many locals proudly call the best hot dog on the island. A big shaka to this small store with a big following.

Pukalani Superette’s Bentos

The Upcountry community is fueled by Pukalani Superette’s bentos, with customers stopping by in the early mornings and at lunchtime day in and day out like clockwork. At the “easy-does-it” store, the hot bar turns out steady portions of chili chicken and rice, roast pork and mashed potatoes, hamburger steak and corn, chow fun, baked macaroni and fried rice – the kind of food that keeps construction crews, ranch hands, teachers and families moving through the day.

The grab-and-go style keeps everything moving so quickly that many locals shorten the name to Puk Sup. Plates are filled, stories exchanged and customers are back on the road within minutes. Celebrating 100 years this year, the Upcountry landmark proves that good food, fast and familiar, quietly holds a community together.

ʻĀina Momona

A Native Hawaiian-led nonprofit advancing social justice and mālama ʻāina across Hawaiʻi, ʻĀina Momona pairs advocacy with action. Founded by Molokaʻi activist Walter Ritte, the organization works to restore the Kaʻamola ahupuaʻa, rebuilding traditional food systems and caring for a historic fishpond on Molokaʻi’s south shore.

Beyond its work on Molokaʻi, ʻĀina Momona helps communities across the islands better understand the policies shaping Hawaiʻi’s future. Through education, public testimony and organizing, the group explains complex issues in clear, accessible ways while continuing the legacy of the Hawaiian Renaissance. Rooted in Molokaʻi but working for the entire lāhui, ʻĀina Momona proves that caring for the land and advocating for justice go hand in hand. Shaka to ʻĀina Momona for putting mālama ʻāina into action.

Keālia Coastal Boardwalk

Stretch your legs on a stroll along Keālia Coastal Boardwalk, where a wooden path winds across the wetlands between Māʻalaea and Kīhei. The mile-long boardwalk offers views from mauka to makai and its flat, wide path makes it accessible for families, runners and sunset wanderers.

Along the way, interpretive signs point out native plants and the birds that call Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge home. Aeʻo (Hawaiian stilts), ʻalae keʻokeʻo (Hawaiian coots) and other waterbirds can often be spotted wading in the shallow water or gliding overhead. Occasionally, the refuge even surprises visitors – like the time the pond turned pink from naturally occurring microorganisms. Shaka to the thriving ecosystem and educational outdoor activity.

photograph by Travis Morrin

A wooden path stretches across Keālia Pond’s coastal wetlands between Māʻalaea and Kīhei, where visitors stroll the boardwalk and watch native birds move through the refuge.