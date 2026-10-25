2026 Made in Maui County Festival: Your Know-Before-You-Go Guide

13th annual · presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce Nov. 6-7, 2026 Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Kahului

More than 140 makers and food trucks from Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi Get ticketsSee the makers Made in Maui County Festival, 2024. Photo © Amber Quale LLC

The short answer: The 13th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival takes place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, 2026, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC) in Kahului. Friday’s Exclusive Shopping Day runs 1:30 to 6 p.m. and costs $36. Saturday’s Big Festival Day runs 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and costs $9. Keiki 12 and under get in free. Ticket prices include taxes and fees. Buy them at MauiArts.org.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce presents the festival at the MACC’s Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater each November and calls it the county’s largest products show. This year it brings together more than 140 vendors and food trucks from Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. The offerings run from chili oil and chocolate to lauhala hats and shell jewelry, with kūlolo, keiki clothes, koa and ceramics, too. They share one rule: every business is based in Maui County. The Chamber’s Oct. 17 announcement puts it plainly: “Holiday Shopping Starts Here.”

This guide covers tickets, hours, vendors and parking.

Friday, Nov. 6: The Exclusive Shopping Day

The festival describes Friday’s Exclusive Shopping Day, also called the Buyer’s Preview, as a more relaxed session with smaller crowds. It’s a chance for first pick of one-of-a-kind products, with a free festival tote bag for every ticket holder.

Hours: 1:30-6 p.m.

1:30-6 p.m. Tickets: $36, including taxes and fees. The festival notes that Friday tickets are limited.

$36, including taxes and fees. The festival notes that Friday tickets are limited. Extras: The Opening Ceremony takes place Friday, and the festival’s wholesale-buyer page lists it at 5 p.m. Two food trucks will serve until 5:30 p.m.

The Opening Ceremony takes place Friday, and the festival’s wholesale-buyer page lists it at 5 p.m. Two food trucks will serve until 5:30 p.m. Parking: On Friday, you can park at the MACC and in the UH Maui College lots.

Friday also has a business side. Qualified wholesale buyers and distributors can attend the Buyer’s Preview for free, but they must register by Friday, Oct. 30, at madeinmauicountyfestival.com/wholesalebuyers. The festival says the free admission is for businesses that set up wholesale accounts and buy regularly, not for one-time bulk gift shopping. You can email questions to Buyers@MadeinMauiCountyFestival.com or call 808-244-0081.

Saturday, Nov. 7: The Big Festival Day

Saturday brings the full festival: shopping, music and food throughout the day.

Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tickets: $9, including taxes and fees. Keiki 12 and under get in free.

$9, including taxes and fees. Keiki 12 and under get in free. What’s happening: 12 food trucks, live music, vendor demonstrations, fashion shows and prize giveaways and drawings.

12 food trucks, live music, vendor demonstrations, fashion shows and prize giveaways and drawings. Free totes: The first 2,000 people through the doors receive a free festival tote bag, so arrive early if you want one.

Saturday parking and free shuttles

For Saturday, the festival directs drivers to offsite lots in Kahului and Wailuku, with free shuttle buses to and from the MACC. As of Oct. 24, the festival site says, “More parking and shuttle details coming soon!” Check madeinmauicountyfestival.com the week of the event for lot locations. We’ll update this story when they’re posted.

How to Buy Tickets

Tickets are on sale now through the MACC Box Office. You can buy them online any time:

Online orders come as print-at-home tickets, or you can download them to your phone and have them scanned at the gate. If you’d rather buy in person, the MACC Box Office window is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and on show days. The Box Office number is 808-242-SHOW (7469). The MACC is at One Cameron Way in Kahului, and the festival takes place in its Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater.

Who’s Selling: 140+ Makers and Food Trucks

The festival’s vendor page lists 132 makers for 2026, and the Chamber’s Oct. 11 announcement adds food trucks. The vendors include farms, bakers, distillers and chocolatiers, plus jewelers, fashion labels, potters, woodworkers, candle makers and children’s authors. A few examples from the festival’s vendor listings:

ʻAno Farms describes itself as Maui’s first indoor vertical farm.

Mill House Spirits grows and presses its own sugar cane, then distills and bottles agricole rum at Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū.

Uncle Mahi’s Kūlolo makes kūlolo in Waikapū, at Hawaii Taro Farms.

Molokaʻi Lauhala prints shirts, bags and cards from designs that have been in the family for more than 30 years.

Vendors don’t simply sign up. The Chamber says they are “selected through a competitive review process.” To qualify, according to the festival, a business must be based in Maui County, and at least 51% of a product’s value must be added in Hawaiʻi. A selection committee also weighs product mix, quality and creativity.

For the full list, sorted by category and linked to each maker’s website or Instagram, see our 2026 Made in Maui County Festival Vendor Directory.

How the Festival Started

George Kahumoku Jr. at the festival, 2022. Photo: Chris Amundson

The Made in Maui County Festival was modeled on the Made in Hawaii Festival on Oʻahu. The first festival was held at the MACC in 2014 and, according to the festival, drew more than 130 vendors and more than 9,400 visitors and residents. The Maui Chamber of Commerce presents the event with support from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. Hawaiian Airlines has been the title sponsor since 2019.

The festival’s goal from the start has been economic: to boost sales and awareness of locally made products. Over its first 12 years, the Chamber says, the festival welcomed 4,308 wholesale buyers and 109,044 retail shoppers.

“The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival continues to be a powerful showcase of the creativity and resilience of our local makers,” Maui Chamber of Commerce President Pamela Tumpap said in the Chamber’s Oct. 11 announcement. “As we mark our 13th year, we’re proud to see this event grow into one of the most meaningful platforms for connecting Maui County’s businesses with new customers and opportunities.”

Maui Nō Ka ʻOi has covered the festival since 2015, from the 2015 festival and 2016’s third edition to our 2025 festival story and 2025 vendor directory. For year-round shopping, visit our hub, Made in Maui County: A Guide to Products Made on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Tips for Festival Day

Want a tote? On Saturday, only the first 2,000 people get one. On Friday, every ticket holder does.

On Saturday, only the first 2,000 people get one. On Friday, every ticket holder does. Prefer room to browse? The $36 Friday session is the quieter of the two days.

The $36 Friday session is the quieter of the two days. Bringing the kids? Saturday admission is free for keiki 12 and under.

Saturday admission is free for keiki 12 and under. Plan your stops. Look through the vendor directory ahead of time and make a list.

Look through the vendor directory ahead of time and make a list. Check parking again. Saturday shuttle and lot details are still to come, so look at the festival site before you leave home.

Saturday shuttle and lot details are still to come, so look at the festival site before you leave home. Festival hashtag: #MIMCF2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 2026 Made in Maui County Festival?

It’s Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, from 1:30 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where is the festival held?

It’s at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, in the Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater, at One Cameron Way in Kahului.

How much are tickets?

Friday’s Exclusive Shopping Day costs $36 and Saturday’s Big Festival Day costs $9. Both prices include taxes and fees. Keiki 12 and under get in free on Saturday.

Where do I buy tickets?

Buy them online any time at MauiArts.org, or in person at the MACC Box Office (open Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m., and on show days). The Box Office number is 808-242-7469.

What’s the difference between Friday and Saturday?

Friday is a smaller, limited-ticket preview. It includes first pick of products, a free tote for every ticket holder, the Opening Ceremony and two food trucks. Saturday is the full festival, with 12 food trucks, live music, demonstrations, fashion shows and prize giveaways.

Is there a free tote bag?

Yes. Every Friday ticket holder gets one, and on Saturday the first 2,000 attendees do.

Where do I park?

On Friday, park at the MACC and in the UH Maui College lots. On Saturday, park at offsite lots in Kahului and Wailuku and take the free shuttle buses. The festival says more details are coming soon.

How many vendors will there be?

The Maui Chamber of Commerce says more than 140 vendors and food trucks from Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. The festival’s vendor page lists 132 makers.

Who can sell at the festival?

According to the festival, vendors must be based in Maui County, and at least 51% of a product’s value must be added in Hawaiʻi. A selection committee then reviews applicants for product mix, quality and creativity.

Can wholesale buyers attend for free?

Yes, qualified wholesale buyers and distributors can attend Friday’s Buyer’s Preview free if they register by Oct. 30 at madeinmauicountyfestival.com/wholesalebuyers. For questions, email Buyers@MadeinMauiCountyFestival.com or call 808-244-0081.

Festival at a Glance

What: 13th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival

13th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival When: Fri., Nov. 6, 1:30-6 p.m. ($36) and Sat., Nov. 7, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ($9; keiki 12 and under free)

Fri., Nov. 6, 1:30-6 p.m. ($36) and Sat., Nov. 7, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ($9; keiki 12 and under free) Where: Maui Arts & Cultural Center, One Cameron Way, Kahului

Maui Arts & Cultural Center, One Cameron Way, Kahului Tickets: MauiArts.org · MACC Box Office 808-242-SHOW (7469)

MauiArts.org · MACC Box Office 808-242-SHOW (7469) Info: madeinmauicountyfestival.com · office@mauichamber.com · 808-244-0081

madeinmauicountyfestival.com · office@mauichamber.com · 808-244-0081 Follow: Instagram · Facebook · #MIMCF2026

Details can change; check madeinmauicountyfestival.com before you go.