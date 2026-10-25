2026 Made in Maui County Festival Vendor Directory

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Noble Chef 2026, Nov. 13 at Paina Culinary Arts Center - Get tickets
Made in Maui County Festival, Nov. 6-7 at the MACC. Plan your visit.

By Chris Amundson

This directory lists all 132 makers on the 2026 Made in Maui County Festival’s official vendor page: farmers and chocolatiers, jewelers and fashion designers, potters and others from Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. The Maui Chamber of Commerce’s Oct. 11 announcement adds food trucks, bringing the total to more than 140 vendors and food trucks. They gather Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, 2026, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

Browse by category or start with the 10 makers below. For dates, tickets, parking and what to expect, read our 2026 Made in Maui County Festival guide.

Jump to: 10 to Watch · Food & Drink · Beauty, Wellness & Body Care · Jewelry · Art, Home & Gifts · Apparel, Bags & Accessories · Keiki, Pets & Play · Food Trucks · About Made in Maui County

10 Makers to Watch

Get to know these 10 makers:

  • ʻAno Farms – Greens from what the company calls Maui’s first indoor vertical farm, grown year-round; wāhine-owned.
  • Mill House Spirits – Agricole rum from sugar cane grown and pressed at Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū, where it’s also distilled and bottled.
  • Uncle Mahi’s Kūlolo – Kūlolo made in Waikapū, at Hawaii Taro Farms. (Instagram)
  • Maui Venison Pies – Frozen savory pies made with Maui Nui axis venison and pasture-raised chicken. (Instagram)
  • Galleon Chocolate Trade Company – Small-batch artisan chocolate bars with Filipino-Hawaiian flavors.
  • Nani Shells Hawaiʻi Jewelry – Jewelry made from ocean finds collected while cleaning up beaches.
  • Molokaʻi Lauhala – Shirts, hats, bags, earrings and cards from family prints more than 30 years old.
  • Muʻu House – Modern muʻumuʻu made to order, with a choice of prints and styles.
  • WhimsyLab Publications – Maui-inspired books, handmade keyrings and “Little Elsewheres” dioramas.
  • Haleakalā Creamery – Goat cheese, “Goatlato” ice cream and caramel sauces.

Food & Drink (31)

Beauty, Wellness & Body Care (10)

Made in Maui County Festival, Nov. 6-7 at the MACC. Plan your visit.

Jewelry (26)

Art, Home & Gifts (30)

Apparel, Bags & Accessories (25)

Keiki, Pets & Play (10)

Food Trucks

The festival says 12 food trucks will serve on Saturday and two on Friday until 5:30 p.m. Trucks announced so far:

  • Area 50 One
  • DeRay’s Poi Mochi
  • Fiyah Foods
  • LIKE POKE?
  • Maui Frozen
  • Nonoy da Poi Cascaroon
  • Pastele House Maui
  • Pupus On da Go
  • Sumo Dogs Maui
  • Taste of Aloha 808
  • Unreal Boba

About Made in Maui County

“Made in Maui County” is a program of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. To take part in the festival, a business must be based in Maui County, and at least 51% of a product’s value must be added in Hawaiʻi.

Makers with updates can reach Maui Nō Ka ʻOi at editor@mauimagazine.net.

More Made in Maui County Coverage

Noble Chef 2026, Nov. 13 at Paina Culinary Arts Center - Get tickets
Made in Maui County Festival, Nov. 6-7 at the MACC. Plan your visit.

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