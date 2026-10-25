2026 Made in Maui County Festival Vendor Directory

This directory lists all 132 makers on the 2026 Made in Maui County Festival’s official vendor page: farmers and chocolatiers, jewelers and fashion designers, potters and others from Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. The Maui Chamber of Commerce’s Oct. 11 announcement adds food trucks, bringing the total to more than 140 vendors and food trucks. They gather Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, 2026, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.
Browse by category or start with the 10 makers below. For dates, tickets, parking and what to expect, read our 2026 Made in Maui County Festival guide.
Jump to: 10 to Watch · Food & Drink · Beauty, Wellness & Body Care · Jewelry · Art, Home & Gifts · Apparel, Bags & Accessories · Keiki, Pets & Play · Food Trucks · About Made in Maui County
10 Makers to Watch
Get to know these 10 makers:
- ʻAno Farms – Greens from what the company calls Maui’s first indoor vertical farm, grown year-round; wāhine-owned.
- Mill House Spirits – Agricole rum from sugar cane grown and pressed at Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū, where it’s also distilled and bottled.
- Uncle Mahi’s Kūlolo – Kūlolo made in Waikapū, at Hawaii Taro Farms. (Instagram)
- Maui Venison Pies – Frozen savory pies made with Maui Nui axis venison and pasture-raised chicken. (Instagram)
- Galleon Chocolate Trade Company – Small-batch artisan chocolate bars with Filipino-Hawaiian flavors.
- Nani Shells Hawaiʻi Jewelry – Jewelry made from ocean finds collected while cleaning up beaches.
- Molokaʻi Lauhala – Shirts, hats, bags, earrings and cards from family prints more than 30 years old.
- Muʻu House – Modern muʻumuʻu made to order, with a choice of prints and styles.
- WhimsyLab Publications – Maui-inspired books, handmade keyrings and “Little Elsewheres” dioramas.
- Haleakalā Creamery – Goat cheese, “Goatlato” ice cream and caramel sauces.
Food & Drink (31)
- ʻAno Farms – Greens from what the company calls Maui’s first indoor vertical farm, grown year-round; wāhine-owned. Instagram
- Cochrane’s Chocolate / WowWee Maui Candy Bars – Sweet-and-salty candy bars with Kona coffee, caramel and macadamia nuts.
- Coconut Cowgirl – Vegan-friendly coconut bacon and chips. (Instagram)
- Cymz Sweet Kre8tionz – Cakes, tartlets, parfaits and other desserts. Instagram
- Da Beehive – Honey and handmade beeswax gifts. Instagram
- Galleon Chocolate Trade Company – Small-batch artisan chocolate bars with Filipino-Hawaiian flavors. Instagram
- Haleakalā Creamery – Goat cheese, “Goatlato” ice cream and caramel sauces. Instagram
- Haleakalā Farm – A Maui farm focused on community and ʻāina. Instagram
- Haleakalā Supah Shots – Hawaiian chili pepper water and fresh-fruit elixirs. (Instagram)
- HI Spice – Small-batch hot sauces made with locally sourced ingredients. Instagram
- Hula Cookies – Cookie mixes, ice cream sandwiches, cookie tins and fresh-baked cookies. Instagram
- Koko Val Hawaiʻi – Low-sugar fruit jams. Instagram
- Lunetta Bakery – Sourdough bread, croissants, sweet rolls, brownies and cookies. Instagram
- Manu’s Munchies – Cotton candy and popcorn for events. (Instagram)
- Maui Bone Broth Company – Bone broth. Instagram
- Maui Chili Chili Oil – Szechuan-style chili oil in mild, medium and spicy. Instagram
- Maui Dried Fruit Company – Dried fruit with no added sugar or preservatives, including Maui Gold pineapple. Instagram
- Maui Food Innovation Center (UH Maui College) – A UH Maui College program offering education and training for local food producers. Instagram
- Maui Fruit Jewels – Tropical fruit jellies, fruit paste and shortbread cookies. Instagram
- Maui Mix Elixirs – Elixirs and cocktail mixers made with locally sourced ingredients.
- Maui Nord Farm Co. – Guava products from the family’s own orchard. (Instagram)
- Maui Venison Pies – Frozen savory pies made with Maui Nui axis venison and pasture-raised chicken. (Instagram)
- Mill House Spirits – Agricole rum from sugar cane grown and pressed at Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū, where it’s also distilled and bottled. Instagram
- Polipoli Farms – Hawaiian herbal tea blends and chewy bananas. Instagram
- Sattvic Kitchen – Macadamia nut butter, spreads, dressing and honey. Instagram
- Shaka Fruit Bites – Vegan fruit gummies with no artificial colors or flavors. Instagram
- Shaka Pops Maui – Small-batch ice pops made with seasonal local fruit. Instagram
- Taleau Co. – Beef tallow cooking oil, chips, protein bars and care products. Instagram
- Uncle Mahi’s Kūlolo – Kūlolo made in Waikapū, at Hawaii Taro Farms. (Instagram)
- VitaliTea Hawaiʻi – Kombucha and cold-brew coffee made with local and organic ingredients. Instagram
- West Maui Chocolatier – Hand-painted artisan chocolates. Instagram
Beauty, Wellness & Body Care (10)
- Aloha ʻĀina Adaptogenics – Plant-based sunscreen the maker calls reef-safe, plus herbal salves, concentrates and teas. Instagram
- AlohaBrite – Smile-care products designed by a Maui dentist, made with coconut oil and nano-hydroxyapatite. Instagram
- Goddess Glow – Organic body and lip oils. Instagram
- Happy Hawaiian Herbalist – Plant medicine with a focus on Maui and 30 years of herbal knowledge. (Instagram)
- Kula Essentials – Natural skincare. Instagram
- Maui Excellent – Volcano oil, lavender aloe cooling gel and floral fragrances. Instagram
- Maui Mushrooms & More – Small-batch functional mushroom products for wellness and skincare. Instagram
- Moku Pua Natural Body Care – Glycerin and cold-process soaps, lotions and body mists in tropical scents. Instagram
- Rooted in Wailuku – Small-batch, low-waste skincare and home essentials. Instagram
- Whispering Dragonfly – Organic noni-leaf skincare creams, mists and serums. Instagram
Jewelry (26)
- Akalei Designs – Glass-bead Hawaiian necklaces braided with the Kumihimo technique. Instagram
- Blue Moon Isle – Handmade wood jewelry. Instagram
- Burke & Burke Handmade Fine Jewelry – Lost-wax cast, hammered and classic handmade jewelry. Instagram
- HiwaHiwa Inspirationz – Molokaʻi-inspired jewelry and clothing. (Instagram)
- Jewelry by the Ocean & Tanzan Designs – Necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets, plus denim jackets and women’s clothing.
- Kama Lei Design – Pendants, earrings and a silver collection.
- Kanilehua Enterprises – Modern jewelry inspired by ancient traditions. Instagram
- Luchia Fine Jewelry – Hand-fabricated statement jewelry with natural gemstones. Instagram
- Made by Mama – Handcrafted clay lei and other goods. Instagram
- Makakulima Lauhala & Pearls – Handmade rings, necklaces and earrings from locally sourced materials. (Instagram)
- Mayla Kai – Shell and puka jewelry inspired by waves and sisterhood. Instagram
- Nani Shells Hawaiʻi Jewelry – Jewelry made from ocean finds collected while cleaning up beaches. Instagram
- Navea Maui – Handmade jewelry from shells the maker dives for on Maui. Instagram
- Ocean Jazz Maui – Handmade jewelry and accessories. Instagram
- Planting Seeds Maui – Custom-engraved jewelry and clothing. Instagram
- Poʻohala – Handmade lauhala jewelry inspired by nature. Instagram
- Protea Pods – Handmade dried-flower jewelry. Instagram
- Pukas and Pearls – Beach-combed puka shell jewelry with 14K gold-filled details. Instagram
- Rosebuds – Wood and resin jewelry. Instagram
- Saltwater Sky Jewelry – Waterproof shell and pearl jewelry handmade on Maui. Instagram
- Sparrow Seas – Sky-to-sea inspired jewelry. (Instagram)
- Te Hotu Mana Creations – Tahitian black pearl jewelry with hand-carved pearls and shells. Instagram
- Teak & Taro – Gold, gold-filled and sterling jewelry with gemstones, shells and pearls. Instagram
- Uʻi Jewelry – Ocean-inspired earrings, necklaces, bracelets and one-of-a-kind pieces. Instagram
- Water Element Creations Jewelry – Necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings. Instagram
- Zatara Market – Handcrafted jewelry and home décor from beads, shells, wood and glass. (Instagram)
Art, Home & Gifts (30)
- 808 Laser Creations – Laser-cut artwork made in a Kahului studio. (Instagram)
- Aloha Tropicandles – Soy candles in eight scents, poured into small hand-carved wooden bowls. (Instagram)
- ʻAlohi Images Maui – Island-photo greeting cards, coasters and gifts.
- Arabella Ark Ceramics – Ceramic tableware and home décor with ocean and tropical themes. Instagram
- Art by Tioni – Handmade ceramic art and tableware, functional and decorative. Instagram
- Artful Scents – Soy candles, tea lights, botanical wax sachets, room mists and reed diffusers. Instagram
- B. Miyo Art – Original paintings and illustrations on totes, prints and pins. Instagram
- Bamboo Creations Maui – Lamps built from bamboo and locally sourced island woods. Instagram
- DiGiacomo Fine Art – Art on metal and aluminum panels. Instagram
- Haleakalā Candle Co. – Candles in craft scents. Instagram
- Happy Galo Creates – Laser-made décor and gifts. Instagram
- HI Darling Shop – Ocean-resin and laser-art ornaments, gifts and accessories. (Instagram)
- Hinu Rise – From Lānaʻi: Hawaiʻi-inspired designs on beach towels, tea towels and gifts. (Instagram)
- JKF Crochet – Handmade crocheted gifts. (Instagram)
- Kaila Hula Supply – Hawaiian fine arts, hula instruments and workshops. (Facebook)
- Kapahikaua – Woodturning, ʻumeke bowls, jewelry and gifts. (Instagram)
- Kukuna Creations – Koa wood cutting boards, sushi boards, chopsticks and earrings.
- Malia’s Hula Angels – Paper angels with wooden heads and tapa wings. (Instagram)
- Matsumoto Studio – Notecards, calendars, notepads, gift tags, stickers and laser-cut ornaments. Instagram
- Maui Island JEM – Acrylic paintings on wood and canvas, stickers and cards. Instagram
- Maui RI Designs – Culturally inspired die-cut stickers, pin buttons and grab bags. Instagram
- Ninja Sketch – Colorful cartoon-style stickers, keychains, magnets and pins. Instagram
- No Can Gamble – A collectible Hawaiʻi-themed card deck for game night. Instagram
- Ocean Opal Glasswork – Handcrafted glass art, from jewelry-size minis to large décor pieces. Instagram
- ʻOpihi Maui – Hand-painted wooden signs and magnets. Instagram
- Palapala Designs – Original block-print art on home décor, accessories and clothing. Instagram
- Pure Aloha Art – Original art prints, bags and cards. Instagram
- She Wood Go – Laser-cut wood accessories, signs, décor and keiki activities. Instagram
- Stephen John Sullivan Art – Paintings on recycled canvas and Maui photography. Instagram
- Wired 808 – Japanese-influenced clicker keychains, fidget toys and décor. Instagram
Apparel, Bags & Accessories (25)
- 808 Clothing Co. – T-shirts, hats and more printed with art by Maui artists. Instagram
- A Maui Day Original Handbags – Bags sewn on Maui from original hand-printed fabrics. Instagram
- Aloha Ke Akua Clothing Co. – Screen-printed apparel pairing ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi, local culture and faith. Instagram
- Catalina – Hand-drawn, screen-printed wearable art on cotton for all ages. Instagram
- CR Club Covers / The Find – Golf club head covers in patterned fabrics. (Instagram)
- Handmade by Heather – Custom, hand-sewn swimsuits. (Instagram)
- Hex Press Maui – A mobile printing press that prints T-shirts on the spot. Instagram
- Jasmine’s Boutique / At Witt’s End Maui – Hats, baskets and seashell jewelry made from natural materials. (Instagram)
- Kahele Maui – Bags and accessories from a cut-and-sew studio, plus Maui-fruit cocktail kits. Instagram
- Kilei Bikinis – Handmade women’s swimwear in original cuts and coverage options. (Instagram)
- Kūlua – Clothing and accessories for wāhine, keiki and kāne. Instagram
- Love the Beach Maui – Original swimwear with special fits and custom orders. Instagram
- Makai Goods – Hand-dyed and stitched shirts, tanks and sweatshirts for the family. Instagram
- Mise Kimono – Modern Japanese fashion with a Hawaiʻi influence. Instagram
- Molokaʻi Lauhala – Shirts, hats, bags, earrings and cards from family prints more than 30 years old.
- Mountain Rain Arts – One-of-a-kind patchwork jean jackets made with Hawaiian-print fabrics. (Instagram)
- Muʻu House – Modern muʻumuʻu made to order, with a choice of prints and styles. Instagram
- Nui ke Aloha ma Maui – Lauhala hats, Niʻihau shell pieces and lauhala earrings and bracelets. (Instagram)
- Na Koa Brand – Men’s, women’s and keiki apparel and hats designed and printed on Maui. Instagram
- Nā Lima Collective – Small-batch apparel, bags and artisan goods. Instagram
- Nā Mea Kapaku – Handmade Hawaiian-style denim. (Instagram)
- Shaka Nui – Active apparel inspired by Hawaiian culture. Instagram
- Silk Sensations – Hand-painted silk scarves, ponchos and ruanas.
- Treehouse Designs – Fabric bags and small leather goods made with sustainable materials. Instagram
- xNEAmade – Clothing and accessories handmade from cotton palaka. Instagram
Keiki, Pets & Play (10)
- Baby Blue by Cool Blue Maui – Cotton twirl dresses and skirts for girls, plus nylon-Lycra “holo holo” dresses. Instagram
- Bitty Bambu – Modern handmade children’s clothes, accessories and personalized pieces. Instagram
- Hapa Maui Designs – Swaddles, blankets, burp cloths and teethers for babies. (Instagram)
- Kookies Maui – Play clothes for babies, kids and women, upcycled from T-shirts. Instagram
- Let’s Go, Kiddo! – Eco-friendly activity kits and Hawaiian-themed flash cards. Instagram
- Malia and Company Apparel – Hand silk-screened onesies and tees for babies, kids and adults. Instagram
- Raw for the Dawg – Human-grade dehydrated and baked dog and cat treats. (Instagram)
- Rico Custom Creations – Wood crafts and coloring kits. Instagram
- WhimsyLab Publications – Maui-inspired books, handmade keyrings and “Little Elsewheres” dioramas. Instagram
- Wood’n Puzzles Maui – Wooden puzzles inspired by the islands. (Instagram)
Food Trucks
The festival says 12 food trucks will serve on Saturday and two on Friday until 5:30 p.m. Trucks announced so far:
- Area 50 One
- DeRay’s Poi Mochi
- Fiyah Foods
- LIKE POKE?
- Maui Frozen
- Nonoy da Poi Cascaroon
- Pastele House Maui
- Pupus On da Go
- Sumo Dogs Maui
- Taste of Aloha 808
- Unreal Boba
About Made in Maui County
“Made in Maui County” is a program of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. To take part in the festival, a business must be based in Maui County, and at least 51% of a product’s value must be added in Hawaiʻi.
Makers with updates can reach Maui Nō Ka ʻOi at editor@mauimagazine.net.
More Made in Maui County Coverage
- 2026 Made in Maui County Festival: Know Before You Go
- Made in Maui County: A Guide to Products Made on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi
- 2025 Made in Maui County Festival
- 2025 Made in Maui County Festival Vendor Directory
- Official festival site: madeinmauicountyfestival.com
Maui Nō Ka ʻOi is a media sponsor of the 2026 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce.