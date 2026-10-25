2026 Made in Maui County Festival Vendor Directory

This directory lists all 132 makers on the 2026 Made in Maui County Festival’s official vendor page: farmers and chocolatiers, jewelers and fashion designers, potters and others from Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. The Maui Chamber of Commerce’s Oct. 11 announcement adds food trucks, bringing the total to more than 140 vendors and food trucks. They gather Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, 2026, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

Browse by category or start with the 10 makers below. For dates, tickets, parking and what to expect, read our 2026 Made in Maui County Festival guide.

Jump to: 10 to Watch · Food & Drink · Beauty, Wellness & Body Care · Jewelry · Art, Home & Gifts · Apparel, Bags & Accessories · Keiki, Pets & Play · Food Trucks · About Made in Maui County

10 Makers to Watch

Get to know these 10 makers:

Food & Drink (31)

Beauty, Wellness & Body Care (10)

Jewelry (26)

Art, Home & Gifts (30)

Apparel, Bags & Accessories (25)

Keiki, Pets & Play (10)

Food Trucks

The festival says 12 food trucks will serve on Saturday and two on Friday until 5:30 p.m. Trucks announced so far:

Area 50 One

DeRay’s Poi Mochi

Fiyah Foods

LIKE POKE?

Maui Frozen

Nonoy da Poi Cascaroon

Pastele House Maui

Pupus On da Go

Sumo Dogs Maui

Taste of Aloha 808

Unreal Boba

About Made in Maui County

“Made in Maui County” is a program of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. To take part in the festival, a business must be based in Maui County, and at least 51% of a product’s value must be added in Hawaiʻi.

Makers with updates can reach Maui Nō Ka ʻOi at editor@mauimagazine.net.

More Made in Maui County Coverage