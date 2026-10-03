Hidden Haven

Photograph by Taylor Jackson

Photograph: Taylor Jackson

THE WATER WAS clear, the sun warm and the reef at Kahekili Beach Park in Kāʻanapali teemed with life – idyllic conditions for a casual snorkel. What began as a routine May dip in 2020 soon became unforgettable for Taylor Jackson.

Tucked beneath the reef, soft shafts of light revealed a honu resting in a coral pocket. “It took my breath away,” Taylor recalled. “There was something peaceful and sacred about the way it rested there.”

With a quick signal from her friend and a split-second reaction, the West Maui photographer captured what has become one of her most memorable images.

The photo’s beauty lies in its simplicity – no filters, no tricks, just natural light, calm water and a sea turtle in repose. “What I love most is its raw, unfiltered beauty,” she said.

Born and raised in historic Lāhainā, Taylor has long kept a special place in her heart for honu, having grown up swimming among them. A childhood gift of a camera sparked her passion, and today she runs Capture Maui Photography.

Her advice to fellow photographers: Be present, patient and open to what the ocean chooses to reveal. The extraordinary often arrives when least expected.