2025 Shaka List

by MONA de CRINIS

As 2025 begins, we’re reminded of the magic that is Maui. From the crater to the sea and all the beauty in between, this island is a tropical haven few forget. In no strategic order or preference, here are some of the people, places and things that make Maui nō ka ‘oi – simply the best.

Photograph by Travis Morrin

1. Kai Lenny

A silver-dipped shaka goes out to Lāhainā-born Kai Lenny, a longtime shining star in Hawaiʻi’s iconic surf orbit. Recognized for his athletic prowess, from hydrofoil and stand-up paddling to tow-in and big-wave surfing, Lenny quickly became an international force in professional watersports. But his trademark courage and dogged persistence reach far beyond the waves he chases.

Lenny’s local roots run deep, keeping him tethered to his island home even as it burned. During the 2023 wildfires, Lenny and the Jaws Water Safety crew manned jet skis to deliver food, water and other critical supplies. His nonprofit, Positively Kai Foundation, redirected all received donations to fire victims. Lenny started the foundation in 2021 to support future generations of ocean enthusiasts and advocates. Mahalo to Lenny and his passion for the island.

2. Lifeguards & Water Rescue Teams

The twilight of 2024 illuminated the critical work of Maui’s ocean-rescue professionals who responded to more than a dozen distress calls in December of last year alone. A crucial cog in the island-wide 9-1-1 Emergency System, Ocean Safety Officers are USLA, CPR and EMR certified and skilled in rescue techniques and equipment.

From OSOs manning a minimum of eight lifeguard towers at designated county beaches to the U.S. Coast Guard responding to maritime emergencies, our shorelines and near waters are considerably safer because of them. Let’s all give these courageous water warriors a big, if somewhat soggy, shaka for keeping us safe in Maui Nui waters.

3. Paddle Outs

Few communal gatherings in the islands are as spiritually weighted as the paddle out. This symbolic ocean-based ceremony traditionally acknowledges lost loved ones as mourners take to the sea on surf and paddle boards, kayaks, floaties and sometimes small vessels. Forming a circle, attendees share memories of the deceased, offer tributes and toss flowers or lei with a splash of water towards the heavens and a final “Aloha oe.”

Photograph by Daniel Sullivan

Paddle outs held in memory of Lāhainā fire victims numbered into the hundreds. We send a heartfelt shaka to these floating memorials that help provide comfort and closure the island way, with aloha.

4. Humpbacks of Hawai‘i Exhibit

Nosedive into the ocean to watch a massive humpback whale glide mere inches above your head as you spy these massive cetaceans at home in the sea. You’re in their world, courtesy of Maui Ocean Center and Ocean Mind, which developed a cutting-edge 3D Sphere that virtually transports guests into the humpback’s watery realm. Pretty shaka worthy, right?

Through the seamless integration of 4k imagery, a 7.1 surround-sound system and 3D active glasses, land dwellers can explore these ocean depths and discover how these intelligent, gentle giants live beneath the waves – their journeys, social bonds, triumphs and challenges.

Take a deep dive into their biology and the ongoing conservation efforts protecting these majestic beings.

5. Front Street

After Front Street’s historic Pioneer Inn burned to the ground in the 2023 Lāhainā wildfires, Kimo Faulkner vowed to restore the property to its former glory.

The beloved 1901-era hotel, built and owned by the Faulkner family, is among the many businesses that defined Front Street. And they’re determined to do it again. Some familiar faces have resurfaced, such as Māla Ocean Tavern, along with a few new ones like Coco Deck Kitchen + Bar helmed by West Maui’s Chef Alvin Savella.

Front Street Recovery, a grassroots coalition of landowners with deep Lāhainā roots, is working to streamline the full rebuild of Front Street in a way that is both commercially restorative and culturally respectful. A huge shaka and mahalo to everyone working to bring Lāhainā’s celebrated Front Street back to life.

6. Market Street

Something’s always shakin’ on Market Street, where culture and eclectic charm collide. Not more than a couple of walkable blocks, it’s a short shot with big appeal. Peruse pawn-shop treasures and antique boutiques, sip designer brew or sample a little local cuisine while you catch a live performance. Then there is Wailuku First Fridays, a monthly celebration of art, music, food and ‘ohana.

Since its start in 2008, this beloved community tradition has grown to include open-studio and historic Wailuku walking tours, holiday parades, a Wailuku Town Block Party and more. Any stretch of concrete and steel that can bring people together to shop and support local in an atmosphere of pure aloha deserves a shaka. And this party’s just getting started.

7. Classes at the Hui

There aren’t enough shakas on island to recognize the multitude of community workshops, classes and camps offered at the Hui over the years.

Photograph by Amber Vision Photography

Driven by a mission to ensure everyone on Maui has access to arts, the nonprofit Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center in Makawao provides affordable instruction, free outreach and opportunity to support creative pursuits regardless of artistic aptitude. From painting, photography and printmaking to ceramics, glassblowing, jewelry design and more, there are many paths to your inner muse at the Hui. And while you’re sculpting that clay or brushing that stroke, give yourself a shaka for stepping out of your comfort zone.

8. Lana‘i Ferry

Like a salty, well-appointed workhorse that rarely rests, the Maui Lānaʻi Passenger Ferry provides reliable daily transportation between the Maui Nui islands – just as it has for the last 30 years. Operated by Expeditions, the ferry provides vital access to businesses and resources for Maui County residents and is a gateway for visitors to Lānaʻi’s unspoiled beauty.

Pivoting to Ma‘alaea Harbor after the 2023 wildfires engulfed its longtime Lāhainā homebase, Expeditions has worked tirelessly to continue ferry service in the face of significant loss. A grateful shaka to Expeditions’ Lānaʻi ferry for keeping our communities connected across the ‘Au’au Channel – never sacrificing safety, comfort or sightlines, especially during whale season.

9. Kïpahulu ‘Ohana

Along the island’s lush southeastern coast, a plucky nonprofit champions community resilience and sustainability through traditional Hawaiian fishing, farming and conservation practices. A shaka salute to Kīpahulu ʻOhana, founded primarily to uplift the rural East Maui ahupua‘a and its people, for supporting growth opportunities that encourage self-sufficiency aligned with cultural and environmental preservation.

The organization emphasizes their innate interconnectedness and shared kuleana, or responsibility, of a chosen family. Through interpretive hikes and hands-on tours at the Kapahu Living Farm, the nonprofit teaches both residents and visitors how to live in harmony with the ‘āina as Native Hawaiians have for hundreds of years.

10. ‘Ulu (Breadfruit)

Aʻohe ʻulu e loaʻa i ka pōkole o ka lou counsels that “no breadfruit can be reached when the picking stick is too short. There is no success without preparation.” As a multipurpose Hawaiian staple, this high-hanging edible sets a mighty high shaka bar: A single ʻulu tree can yield up to 200 pounds of its starchy fruit every year.

The complex carbohydrate, rich in calcium and vitamins, is typically cooked, cubed or pounded into poi, similar to kalo. Skilled hands turn the dense wood into useful implements like poi-pounding boards. The ʻulu’s tacky sap doubles as adhesive, and its rough leaves rival sandpaper in effectiveness. In the rainforests of East Maui, Kahanu Gardens’ expansive ʻulu grove features more than 150 distinct varieties and is reputed as the largest global collection.

11. Seven Sacred Pools

Perched along the jagged eastern edge of ‘Ohe‘o Gulch, the Seven Sacred Pools collect Haleakalā rainwater before it spills into the ocean. Also known as the Pools of ʻOhe‘o – which perhaps better describe the more than seven pools nestled within the Kipahulu District of Haleakalā National Park – the idyllic setting follows seven cascading waterfalls as they lead to one of Kīpahulu’s stunning ocean views.

Photograph by Ron Niebrugge

The pools are accessible from Kuloa Point Trail, a half-mile hike from the visitor center. Depending on conditions, the pools may or may not be open for swimming, but the sight alone will whet any adventurous appetite. Shaka to park staff who keep the area pristine and protected for all to enjoy.

12. Cultural Immersion

Maui shopping meccas Whalers Village in Kā‘anapali, The Shops at Wailea, Lāhainā Cannery along Front Street and Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului deserve a shaka for thoughtfully balancing upscale retail with meaningful cultural immersion opportunities and a true sense of place.

From coconut husking, frond weaving, wood carving and the Hawaiʻi Wildlife Discovery Center to ʻukulele lessons, farmer’s markets, papa hula exhibitions, local artist spotlights and crafting the perfect lei po‘o, complimentary offerings and events celebrate Hawai‘i’s vibrant heritage.

Photograph by Whalers Village

Some participants may leave with a memento of their own creation or a new local favorite dish, but all take home a greater appreciation for the islands’ deep-rooted customs, traditions and the stories that keep them alive.

13. Voluntourism

While the first half of the decade brought us fire, plague and other once-unthinkable challenges, it also offered hope and opened hearts through voluntourism – a travel itinerary designed to give more than take. This uptick in visitors eager to volunteer with local nonprofits and organizations during their stay has proven integral to Maui’s revitalization.

Island guests dived right in, helping with beach cleanups and reforestation efforts to mucking Upcountry barns and gifting a shelter pup a much-appreciated day at the beach. Voluntourism initiatives like Mālama Hawai‘i reward visiting volunteers with perks and freebies such as complimentary poke or a free night’s stay at associated resorts. Shaka, shaka, shaka to those who come to Maui not only to play but to participate in the island’s ongoing stewardship.

14. Pe‘ahi (aka Jaws)

When southern Kona winds of winter meet a stormy ocean swell from the north, Jaws shows its teeth – and the bite is brutal but so shaka worthy. North Shore’s Pe‘ahi, or Jaws, is known worldwide for producing massive, well-formed waves reaching 30 mph at heights of 70 feet or more as they travel unobstructed across the vast Pacific.

Photograph by Daniel Sullivan

Encountering Pe‘ahi’s outer reef only magnifies the power of incoming waves, shaping clean, big-barrel rides better left to the pros. The site of Quicksilver JAWS Big Wave Challenge, Pe‘ahi helped spawn the jet-ski “tow-in” technique used to position competitors in World Surf League big-wave events. A spirited shout-out to Maui’s legendary surf spot.

15. Westin Flower Drop

It’s raining sweet-smelling shakas at Westin Maui Resort & Spa, where “flowerworks” reign every Fourth of July. On America’s last birthday, 60,000 white and purple orchids fell from a Blue Hawaiian helicopter and showered hundreds of celebrants who gathered for the festivities overlooking West Maui’s Kā‘anapali Beach.

The collected blooms later become lei as guests craft souvenirs and gifts of their environmentally friendly Fourth. Red, white and blue beach balls festoon the property and animal-shaped pool floats offer a nod to area wildlife. Clean and smokeless, this alternative burst of color and adrenaline is a great way to refresh the holiday tradition.

16. Save Honolua Coalition

We send a salty, sea-green shaka to a grassroots movement that sparked the designation of Honolua State Park. Founded more than 15 years ago to fight commercial development of Honolua Bay, nonprofit Save Honolua Coalition has been working nonstop to mitigate harmful human impact to Honolua’s fragile ecosystem.

The coalition works diligently to preserve the West Maui ahupua‘a, such as collaborative management of the protected area, working the DLNR Makai Watch table to educate visitors on ocean health and providing complimentary sunscreen through Maui County’s reef-safe sunscreen dispenser program. Mahalo to these tenacious Honolua advocates for protecting this biodiverse paradise for generations to come.